This Week in Seattle Food News: Garzón Opens in Belltown, Ms. Helen Returns, and Shota Plans a Teriyaki Restaurant

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Five Iron Golf

This virtual golf course chain recently opened on the ground floor of the Capitol Hill WeWork building (located just next door to The Stranger's former offices). The spot has a bar with a TBA food menu and offers a golf simulator, lessons, and a membership for serious golf aficionados.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Garzón

On Wednesday, chef Jose Garzón's Latinx street food pop-up Garzón launched a new permanent residency inside Belltown's Black Cat Bar , serving some of its most popular dishes, such as lomo saltado, Cuban ropa vieja bowls, and an Argentinian chicken milanese sandwich. The pop-up is now open with a limited menu and hours and will fully open from Wednesday through Saturday, 5 pm to midnight, on March 2.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in



Korean Tofu House Express

The longtime U-District institution Korean Tofu House has expanded with a new fast-casual spinoff, Korean Tofu House Express, which offers the original location's mainstay dishes as well as a build-your-own bibimbap, cupbap, or kimbap station.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Slices

This national pizza chain recently opened a location inside the downtown apartment building The Olivian .

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Banzai Teriyaki

Top Chef fan favorite and Taku owner Shota Nakajima recently revealed that he is opening a "teriyaki dive bar" in an unexpected location—Cle Elum. The upcoming spot will feature chicken, salmon, short rib, and vegetable teriyaki dishes, plus ice cream mochi parfaits and a rooftop bar with sake and cocktails created by seasoned bartender Elmer Dulla.

Cle Elum



Don't Yell At Me

This trendy, curiously named bubble tea chain, which is owned by Taiwanese celebrity Yako Chan and operates locations in University District and Kirkland, is opening a location in the Hollywood Lofts building next door to Dick's Drive-In on Capitol Hill (which is currently closed for renovation) later this year.

Capitol Hill



Farine Bakery and Cafe

This week, the French-Belgian bakery Farine Bakery and Cafe in Redmond announced plans to expand with a new location in Bellevue. An opening date has not yet been revealed.

Bellevue



Ms. Helen's Soul Food Bistro

For years, the Central District icon Helen Coleman, better known as "Ms. Helen," served the neighborhood at her beloved establishments Helen's Diner and Ms. Helen's Soul Food. Now, her daughter Jesdarnel “Squirt” Henton plans to carry on her legacy, opening Ms. Helen's Soul Food Bistro in August in the Central District's Midtown Square building, very close to where the original restaurants stood. Henton will primarily run the establishment along with her family, but Ms. Helen herself, now 86, is reportedly excited to get back into the kitchen.

Central District



Noodle/Bar

The owners of the Sichuan/Yunnan restaurant Plenty of Clouds on Capitol Hill will launch Noodle/Bar, a noodle-focused spinoff, in the former Feierabend space in South Lake Union. The upcoming spot will feature Chinese noodles made with Washington-grown wheat.

South Lake Union



Wero

In 2020, Wes Yoo, who had bought the Ballard cocktail bar The Gerald two years earlier, decided to reimagine the bar as a Korean restaurant, serving a widely acclaimed food menu of skewers, small plates like fried chicken wings and kimchi fried rice, and larger dishes like bo ssam and bibimbap. The restaurant closed at the end of 2021 to make way for a new chapter: In an Instagram post, Yoo wrote, "I got to connect with my past and culture deeper and got to share them with you. I’m so proud of what this team accomplished. To bring this chapter to an end and to start a new chapter based on what we’ve learned over the past couple of years, it’s time to say goodbye to The Gerald. The space will be reimagined as a brand new concept, still with Korean cuisine.” Now, more details on that new concept have emerged: Yoo is planning a Korean restaurant called Wero, serving upscale Korean food and cocktails.

Ballard

OTHER NEWS

Sushi legend Shiro Kashiba plans a new restaurant

The James Beard Award-winning sushi chef and Sushi Kashiba founder Shiro Kashiba, who trained under the famed chef Jiro Ono of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, is planning a new, currently unnamed restaurant in Bellevue, which will be run by his longtime apprentice, Jun Takai. The restaurant will focus on omakase and Edomae-style sushi and will have a sushi counter with 10 seats.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Bagel Trot - A Fundraiser for Mary's Place

Hoof it from Rachel's Bagels and Burritos in Ballard to Zylberschtein's in Pinehurst at the inaugural edition of this self-guided bagel trot, with stops along the way at local businesses Beast & Cleaver and Pilgrim Coffeehouse. You'll get a T-shirt with artwork by Julia Wald and snacks or discounts at each business, and proceeds will be donated to Mary's Place.

Rachel's Bagels & Burritos, Saturday, 12-4 pm

Thorrablót

The mid-winter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and music (provided here by Icelandic band Sour Balls and special guest star Sverrir Bergmann).

National Nordic Museum, Saturday, 5:30 pm-11 pm

Field to Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, through February 20



8th Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Celebration

Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "delicious, decadent, and eclectic" black brews over the past year and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen, through February 22

SPECIALS

Milk Drunk

Homer 's fried chicken and soft serve spinoff Milk Drunk is now serving a new sandwich special, the "Cajun Boi": a fish sandwich with panko-fried true cod, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and remoulade.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Muriel's All-Day Eats

Muriel's All-Day Eats, the recently opened kosher cafe and bakery inside Third Place Books in Seward Park, added two new dishes to its lineup this week: tuna melts and grilled cheese sandwiches. Each sandwich is served on freshly baked "bagel bread" and comes with a house-made pickle.

Seward Park

Pickup, dine-in