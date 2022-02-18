Show Me
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Garzón Opens in Belltown, Ms. Helen Returns, and Shota Plans a Teriyaki Restaurant

February 18, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
February 18, 2022
The legendary Ms. Helen's Soul Food is slated to make a triumphant return to the Central District in August. (Ms. Helen's Soul Bistro)
There's plenty on the horizon to look forward to this week: a teriyaki restaurant from Taku chef Shota Nakajima, a sushi restaurant from chef and Sushi Kashiba founder Shiro Kashiba, a Korean restaurant from Wes Yoo of The Gerald, the return of Ms. Helen's Soul Food, and much more. Plus, Garzón brings Latinx street food snacks to Black Cat in Belltown, and Korean Tofu House opens a new fast-casual location. Read on for all of that and more updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Five Iron Golf Add to a List
This virtual golf course chain recently opened on the ground floor of the Capitol Hill WeWork building (located just next door to The Stranger's former offices). The spot has a bar with a TBA food menu and offers a golf simulator, lessons, and a membership for serious golf aficionados.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in

Garzón Add to a List
On Wednesday, chef Jose Garzón's Latinx street food pop-up Garzón launched a new permanent residency inside Belltown's Black Cat Bar Add to a List , serving some of its most popular dishes, such as lomo saltado, Cuban ropa vieja bowls, and an Argentinian chicken milanese sandwich. The pop-up is now open with a limited menu and hours and will fully open from Wednesday through Saturday, 5 pm to midnight, on March 2.
Belltown
Pickup, dine-in

Korean Tofu House Express Add to a List
The longtime U-District institution Korean Tofu House Add to a List has expanded with a new fast-casual spinoff, Korean Tofu House Express, which offers the original location's mainstay dishes as well as a build-your-own bibimbap, cupbap, or kimbap station. 
University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Slices Add to a List
This national pizza chain recently opened a location inside the downtown apartment building The Olivian Add to a List .
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Banzai Teriyaki Add to a List
Top Chef fan favorite and Taku owner Shota Nakajima recently revealed that he is opening a "teriyaki dive bar" in an unexpected location—Cle Elum. The upcoming spot will feature chicken, salmon, short rib, and vegetable teriyaki dishes, plus ice cream mochi parfaits and a rooftop bar with sake and cocktails created by seasoned bartender Elmer Dulla.
Cle Elum

Don't Yell At Me Add to a List
This trendy, curiously named bubble tea chain, which is owned by Taiwanese celebrity Yako Chan and operates locations in University District and Kirkland, is opening a location in the Hollywood Lofts building next door to Dick's Drive-In Add to a List on Capitol Hill (which is currently closed for renovation) later this year. 
Capitol Hill

Farine Bakery and Cafe Add to a List
This week, the French-Belgian bakery Farine Bakery and Cafe Add to a List in Redmond announced plans to expand with a new location in Bellevue. An opening date has not yet been revealed.
Bellevue

Ms. Helen's Soul Food Bistro Add to a List
For years, the Central District icon Helen Coleman, better known as "Ms. Helen," served the neighborhood at her beloved establishments Helen's Diner and Ms. Helen's Soul Food. Now, her daughter Jesdarnel “Squirt” Henton plans to carry on her legacy, opening Ms. Helen's Soul Food Bistro in August in the Central District's Midtown Square building, very close to where the original restaurants stood. Henton will primarily run the establishment along with her family, but Ms. Helen herself, now 86, is reportedly excited to get back into the kitchen.
Central District

Noodle/Bar Add to a List
The owners of the Sichuan/Yunnan restaurant Plenty of Clouds Add to a List on Capitol Hill will launch Noodle/Bar, a noodle-focused spinoff, in the former Feierabend Add to a List space in South Lake Union. The upcoming spot will feature Chinese noodles made with Washington-grown wheat.
South Lake Union

Wero Add to a List
In 2020, Wes Yoo, who had bought the Ballard cocktail bar The Gerald Add to a List two years earlier, decided to reimagine the bar as a Korean restaurant, serving a widely acclaimed food menu of skewers, small plates like fried chicken wings and kimchi fried rice, and larger dishes like bo ssam and bibimbap. The restaurant closed at the end of 2021 to make way for a new chapter: In an Instagram post, Yoo wrote, "I got to connect with my past and culture deeper and got to share them with you. I’m so proud of what this team accomplished. To bring this chapter to an end and to start a new chapter based on what we’ve learned over the past couple of years, it’s time to say goodbye to The Gerald. The space will be reimagined as a brand new concept, still with Korean cuisine.” Now, more details on that new concept have emerged: Yoo is planning a Korean restaurant called Wero, serving upscale Korean food and cocktails.
Ballard

OTHER NEWS

Sushi legend Shiro Kashiba plans a new restaurant
The James Beard Award-winning sushi chef and Sushi Kashiba Add to a List founder Shiro Kashiba, who trained under the famed chef Jiro Ono of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, is planning a new, currently unnamed restaurant in Bellevue, which will be run by his longtime apprentice, Jun Takai. The restaurant will focus on omakase and Edomae-style sushi and will have a sushi counter with 10 seats.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Bagel Trot - A Fundraiser for Mary's Place Add to a List
Hoof it from Rachel's Bagels and Burritos in Ballard to Zylberschtein's in Pinehurst at the inaugural edition of this self-guided bagel trot, with stops along the way at local businesses Beast & Cleaver and Pilgrim Coffeehouse. You'll get a T-shirt with artwork by Julia Wald and snacks or discounts at each business, and proceeds will be donated to Mary's Place.
Rachel's Bagels & Burritos, Saturday, 12-4 pm

Thorrablót Add to a List
The mid-winter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and music (provided here by Icelandic band Sour Balls and special guest star Sverrir Bergmann).
National Nordic Museum, Saturday, 5:30 pm-11 pm

Field to Table Add to a List
The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.
Lumen Field, through February 20

8th Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Celebration Add to a List
Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "delicious, decadent, and eclectic" black brews over the past year and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen, through February 22

SPECIALS

Milk Drunk Add to a List
Homer Add to a List 's fried chicken and soft serve spinoff Milk Drunk is now serving a new sandwich special, the "Cajun Boi": a fish sandwich with panko-fried true cod, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and remoulade.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Muriel's All-Day Eats Add to a List
Muriel's All-Day Eats, the recently opened kosher cafe and bakery inside Third Place Books Add to a List in Seward Park, added two new dishes to its lineup this week: tuna melts and grilled cheese sandwiches. Each sandwich is served on freshly baked "bagel bread" and comes with a house-made pickle.
Seward Park
Pickup, dine-in

