This Week in Seattle Food News: Great Bagels, Purple Soft Serve, and a Family-Owned Filipino Restaurant

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

CheBogz

Beacon Hill's beloved Filipino restaurant Kusina Filipina, owned and operated by the Paraiso family, was ousted from its building due to high rents back in 2017. Following the closure, sisters Patrixia and Paula Paraiso decided to start their own Filipino food truck CheBogz—a combination of their mother's nickname "Chez" and their father's nickname "Bogie," as well as a reference to the Filipino slang word "chibog" meaning "to eat." After a crowdfunding campaign launched in 2021 and lots of hard work, the sisters at last celebrated a homecoming with the soft opening of their brick-and-mortar on Beacon Hill on Wednesday. The soft opening will continue through the weekend, so keep in mind that the initial menu will be limited (but still delicious). The website shows signature dishes like chicken adobo, longganisa, lumpia, and other delights.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Meliora

According to a press release, this sustainability-focused New American restaurant from the owners of Rasai recently took over the former Canterbury Ale House space on Capitol Hill. Executive chef Rhys Nunnelee's menu includes items like watermelon gazpacho, albacore, halibut, and burrata, complemented by a selection of wine and cocktails. In a nod to the past, the restaurant also features a private lounge dubbed the Canterbury Room, which seats up to 15 guests and boasts stained glass and the "Canterbury Knight" in a full suit of armor.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

The Neighbor Lady

Great news for fans of the cozy "urban bordello"-themed Central District bar the Neighbor Lady: After a three-year hiatus, the vegetarian-friendly hangout reopened in a new location in the Central District's Midtown Square last week.

Central District

Dine-in



Mt. Bagel

Many mourned when this cult-favorite bagel delivery business from former Cabana lead singer Roan Hartzog closed up shop ast year, due to Hartzog moving to Bend, Oregon. Now, we can all dry our tears: Hartzog is back in town with a brand-new brick-and-mortar shop, which opened on Tuesday. Personally, I think Hartzog's bagels are among the best I've ever tried, so I am thrilled they're back in my life! His small-batch creations have already earned a coveted seal of approval from noted bagel enthusiast J. Kenji López-Alt, so get there at the crack of the dawn and prepare for a line—anything touched by the "Kenji effect" is guaranteed to be a hot ticket.

Madison Valley

Pickup, delivery



The Pastry Project

Happy ice cream season! This nonprofit, which was founded by two Molly Moon's alums and provides pastry and bakery job training to individuals with a barrier to entry, opens its walk-up window in Pioneer Square for summer today, swirling up soft serve in two flavors: chocolate milk and "purple vanilla" (think Grimace milkshake). Optional toppings include rainbow peanut crunch, coconut cake crumbs, Newman-O's, rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, strawberry passionfruit hard shell dip, butterscotch hard shell dip, dark chocolate hard shell dip, malty hot fudge, and sticky toffee sauce. You can also opt to get your ice cream in the form of a "sandcastle" ice cream sandwich (which features cookies with toppings baked into them), a "quake" (a thick treat with toppings akin to a Dairy Queen Blizzard), or an ice cream cake slice. Tip: Bring your bounty over to the Waterfall Garden Park across the street.

Pioneer Square

Pickup

CLOSURES

Black Coffee Northwest

This community-focused, Black-owned cafe and nonprofit "grounded in excellence" announced on June 20 that it had closed a few days prior. The business detailed long-standing issues with its landlord, Bethany Community Church, on Instagram, and wrote in an email to customers, "Seattle has seen a surge in gentrification over the past decade, as rising rents and property values have forced out long-standing businesses, residents, and culture. Communities have been uprooted, traditions disrupted, and the unique essence of our neighborhoods eroded." The business will continue with its plans to open a new location in the Central District in a space on the corner of 23rd and Jackson formerly occupied by Starbucks.

Shoreline



Theo Chocolate

The local fair-trade chocolatier Theo Chocolate announced this week that it intends to merge with the American Licorice Company and that about 60 employees will be laid off in the second half of 2023. The company's Fremont chocolate factory will shutter, but its flagship store and headquarters will remain open.

Fremont

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Taste Northwest

This free South Sound food festival is a gourmand's dream come true, featuring a smorgasbord of over 150 food and marketplace vendors. Choose from delicacies like Fisher scones, Cambodian street corn, Dole whip, elephant ears, piroshki, sushi burritos, pie, Korean cheese dogs, Hawaiian shave ice, and piña coladas served in hollowed-out pineapples. In between stuffing your face, check out five stages with live entertainment and comedy, local chef cook-off battles, outdoor beer gardens, and activities.

Washington State Fair Events Center



SATURDAY

The Leeky Fig Pop-Up

I love figs so much I have a tattoo of one, so I'm immediately drawn to the name of Simone Sellers's pop-up offering handcrafted breads and sweets. This weekend, she'll sell snackable bites like gougères, strawberry rhubarb crumble tartlets, brown butter buckwheat chocolate chip cookies, and savory walnut bleu cheese sablés with kumquat marmalade, matched with wine pairings from Molly's Bottle Shop.

Molly's Bottle Shop

SUNDAY



Club Sandwich Pop-Up

For this edition of their sandwich pop-up, baker Kayla Selene is going to focus on a theme they've always wanted to explore: subs. They say, "Expect some classic combos and some fun/different ones ~ you know me, I like to mix it up!" They'll also be baking all the bread for the specials, so you know it's going to be good. DJs Kaaba Emoji and Simone Pierson will bring the chill summer vibes.

Julia's in Wallingford, 4-8 pm

TUESDAY, JULY 4

4th of July at McMenamins Anderson School

The quirky McMenamins hotel housed in a former Bothell school will celebrate Independence Day with "toe-tapping, finger-snapping live music" by retro Americana-influenced musician Yotes and revivalist rock 'n' roller Dain Norman. Plus, Bothell's Fourth of July Parade will march right past the property, giving you the opportunity to wave flags and witness all the patriotic pomp. If you're feeling peckish, Anderson School's Tavern on the Square will sate your appetite with plenty of "Stars and Stripes" specials. Don't forget to check out the onsite movie theater and swimming pool.

McMenamins Anderson School

SPECIALS

Doce Donut Co.

If you're partial to a certain coconutty pineapple beverage, then have I got news for you: Today, the recently opened donut purveyor Doce Donut Co. introduced a new piña colada brioche donut with rum-spiked piña colada custard, pineapple glaze, and toasted coconut.

Fremont

Pickup



Li'l Woody's

In collaboration with their new culinary consultant, Ciudad chef JD Herrera, the local burger joint is currently offering an "Island Time" jerk fried chicken sandwich special. The flavorful sandwich is available through Monday, July 3, and features jerk-marinated fried chicken, fresh mango, cabbage slaw, jalapeños, scallion aioli, and spicy dressing.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Rachel's Bagels and Burritos

Your regular hot dog just got an upgrade: Rachel's Bagels and Burritos is now serving a weekend grass-fed hot dog special loaded up with morel and cream cheese spread, "avocado-mayo dreaminess," and tomato-onion relish.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery