This Week in Seattle Food News: Gyros, A Fiber Arts Cafe, and Fremont Brewing's Columbia City Beer Garden

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

El Gran Taco Restaurant & Bar

This family-run Mexican food business, which operates locations in the Central District and Wallingford, opened a new location in White Center earlier this month. Options include tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, sopes, mulitas, tamales, enchiladas, and flautas.

White Center



Fremont Brewing Urban Beer Garden

Today, Fremont Brewing debuts its highly anticipated "urban beer garden" in Columbia City. The new location features a food menu from the popular sandwich purveyor Mammoth and will offer $1 off pint purchases all weekend long to celebrate the opening.

Fremont



Gyro Master

This casual spot serving a mix of American and Mediterranean staples, including burgers, fries, shawarma, falafel, and gyros, and kebabs, launched in Green Lake earlier this month.

Green Lake



Yopparai

You'll find sushi rolls, nigiri, Korean fried chicken wings, and udon at this new bar and restaurant, which opened in the former Alibi Room space in Greenwood about a week ago.

Greenwood

FUTURE OPENINGS

DeLille Cellars

The Woodinville-based winery announced this week that it plans to open a 6,700-square-foot location with a tasting room and "Bordeaux-inspired restaurant serving seasonal PNW fare" at University Village in summer 2025.

University District



Stitch Cafe

Co-owners Sarah Chae and Shimon Masaki plan to open this fiber arts-themed cafe soon in the former Poco Bar & Lounge space. The coffee shop will offer crafting materials, classes, and a full menu of espresso drinks and tea. Aa an obsessive knitter and crocheter, my excitement about this cannot be overstated.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Homegrown

The sustainable sandwich shop chain announced last week that it will close 10 of its 12 stores on September 15. The downtown and Mercer Island locations will remain open.

Various locations



Samara

On Monday, Ballard's "wood-fueled neighborhood bistro" shared in an email newsletter that it has closed permanently. Chef/owner Eric Anderson wrote, "We have worked hard to try to rebuild our business and diminish our struggles for the past four years, but the bumpy road has taken quite a toll and over the last few weeks things have been coming apart too quickly for us to be able to recover and continue."

Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Mr. Gyros launches fundraiser

If you recall the 2016 natural gas explosion that destroyed multiple buildings in Greenwood, you may remember that the family-run neighborhood favorite Mr. Gyros was one of the casualties. Brothers and co-owners Sammy and Joni Arsheed recently launched a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of raising $25,000 to reopen the Greenwood location and have raised over $5,000 so far.



Ethan Stowell plans Mexican restaurant

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell plans to open a Mexican restaurant on Capitol Hill in space formerly home to the longtime dive The Canterbury (and which most recently housed the short-lived restaurant Meliora ). Further details about the project are unknown.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Dylanfest

A weekend full of food, wine, and chill indie performances amongst the sea mist on idyllic Orcas Island sounds like a dream come true, and that's exactly what writer and podcast producer Dylan Tupper Rupert has curated for the inaugural edition of her eponymous festival, Dylanfest. Hop on the ferry and enjoy a killer lineup that includes Phil Elverum's iconic experimental indie rock project Mount Eerie, Pittsburgh singer-songwriter Merce Lemon, "soft enby rock" duo Bloomsday, country musician Dougie Poole, guitar and pedal steel player Nicole Lawrence, and Sub Pop favorites Dude York. Earlier in the day on Saturday, the bakery pop-up Seabird Bakeshop will sling delicious pastries at the restaurant Houlme, and later, Houle chef Jay Blackington will serve a special menu for the fest, complemented by a steady flow of natural wine and followed by an "absolutely fucking stupid" after-party. If you want, you can also camp, barbecue, and take a dip in the Sound—it all sounds like the makings of a divine summer trip to me.

Houlme, Orcas Island, 2-10 pm

6th Annual Summer School Brewfest

School may be out for summer, but you can seek out some extracurricular edification at the junior high-turned-adult playground Anderson School's all-ages beer festival, with 34 handcrafted ales and ciders from Washington and Oregon, barbecue specials, and whiskey tastings. Plus, check out live music performances from soul pop singer Brittany Danielle, revivalist rockers Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect, and duo Lizzie Clauss and Clayton Coleman.

McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, 12-9 pm

Gochiso Pop-Up

Local vendor Gochiso will sling their craveable artisan Asian-inspired snack mixes—think Chex Mix but with delightful flavorings like furikake, matcha, and Sichuan peppercorn—at this pop-up. Wander over, grab an ice-cold Vietnamese coffee or tasty bánh mì from Voi Cà Phê, and stock up on munchies for your next movie night.

Voi Cà Phê, 10:30 am-3 pm

Olympics Kick-Off Party

Lucky Envelope co-owner and director of operations Raymond Kwan is taking a trip to Paris to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics in person. If you're not as lucky, join the rest of the Lucky Envelope crew to celebrate the games with four new internationally inspired releases, including a French Pilsner, Vienna Lager, Thai Spiced Tea Sour, and HRC-003 West Coast IPA, plus Mexico City-inspired cuisine from the food truck Los Papi's Comida Mexicana starting at 4 pm. The Olympics will be on all day, so you can grab a brew and tune in.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Pista sa Nayon

Pista sa Nayon is a Filipino phrase that loosely translates to “town festival.” This annual Seafair community event highlights the richness of Filipino culture in the Seattle area with food, art, and performance. I expect that at least one booth will serve halo-halo, a cold dessert meaning "mix-mix" in Tagalog and consisting of shaved ice, evaporated milk, and a variety of toppings like red bean, ube ice cream, chewy jellies, and dried coconut. Seward Park is already a gorgeous place to be on a summer Sunday; I can't wait for it to be filled with even more colorful sights and sounds than usual. SHANNON LUBETICH

Seward Park Amphitheater, 11 am-7 pm

Flatstick Pub Beer Olympics

You may not be a world-class athlete, but you can still show off your feats of physical prowess at Flatstick Pub's Olympics, held in honor of the indoor mini golf destination's 10th anniversary. Play to win with offbeat competitions like beer pong, Jenga stacking, stein holding, mini golf relay races, blind beer tastings, cornhole, long putt, Mario Kart 64, and more. Every time you purchase a drink, you'll also get to roll the dice in a "Beat the Beertender" contest to compete for the highest streak of the day. First place winners in each event will receive 50% off all drinks for the remainder of the year.

Flatstick Pub, Moss Bay, 12-6 pm

SPECIALS

Paper Cake Shop

Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's Wallingford bakery revealed the lineup for its new ice cream cake series, which will feature a different flavor each weekend through the end of August. The first flavor will be a Thai tea ice cream cake with brown sugar mousse and tamari caramel, available this weekend only, followed by yuzu (August 3-4), kinako Heath Bar (August 10-11), chocolate semifreddo (August 16-17), and ube pandan (August 24-25).

Wallingford



Sea Wolf Bakers

The acclaimed craft bakery introduced a new seasonal savory croissant with snap pea, ricotta, roasted garlic, and Calabrian chili this week, as well as a savory lye roll with roasted carrot, honey mustard and Swiss and a pizza with summer squash, ricotta, summer savory (a peppery herb), lemon, and paprika.

Fremont



Windy City Pie

The perfect pizza to complement your brat summer has finally arrived: The Chicago deep dish specialist Windy City Pie just dropped a brat-themed pie laden with white sauce, mozzarella, beer cheese, white onions, stone-ground mustard, red sauce stripes, and (of course) bratwurst, served with a side of pickles. It remains to be seen whether eating it will make you feel so Julia.

Phinney Ridge