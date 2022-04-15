This Week in Seattle Food News: H Mart's M2M Mart Finally Opens on Capitol Hill, Susu Plans a Spinoff, and TOMO Announces a Dinner Series

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

M2M Mart

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here: Capitol Hill's M2M Mart, otherwise known as the "urban convenience format" of the beloved Korean-American grocery chain H Mart, opens next to Capitol Hill Station today. (The name, which is short for "morning to midnight," is a bit of a misnomer: The outpost will be open from 8 am-9:30 pm.) Judging by the outside signage, the spacious new location also houses Tous Les Jours (a South Korean bakery franchise) and bb.q Chicken (a Korean fried chicken chain). As The Stranger's Hannah Krieg, a self-proclaimed "H Mart Stan," writes: "This feels a little 'end of history.' How could life get any better?"

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Poco Bar & Lounge

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that Poco Bar & Lounge, formerly owned by Rashida Burnham, has transitioned to new owner Jesse Rhodes. Rhodes, a former Poco regular and a friend of Burnham, is continuing Poco's tradition of Black ownership and plans to throw a grand "re-opening" ceremony on Tuesday, April 19.

Capitol Hill

FUTURE OPENINGS

Howdy Bagel

The gay-owned bagel business Howdy Bagel plans to open a brick-and-mortar shop in a former pizza parlor in South Tacoma this summer.

Tacoma



T55 Pâtisserie

The Chinatown-International District dessert cafe Susu , which got its start as a Thai-style rolled ice cream spot and pivoted to a bakery serving some of the finest baked goods in town due to the pandemic, revealed on Instagram last week that it is opening a dedicated bakery in Bothell. The post states, "The new space is much bigger and will allow us to reach farther into the world of French pastry than we’re capable of in Chinatown. Viennoiserie…here we come!" The Chinatown location will transition into a dessert bar with a small savory menu and will be periodically closed, including this weekend, while the team works on getting the Bothell location up and running.

Bothell

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Pam's Kitchen owner featured in short film

Pam Jacob, the owner of the popular Caribbean restaurant Pam's Kitchen in Wallingford, is being featured in a short film by local filmmaker David Gwynn. The film will follow Jacob's life during the pandemic, including nearly having to close her restaurant, traveling back to Trinidad, and finding community in the Wallingford neighborhood. A screening of the first cut of the film will be shown at Northwest Film Forum on Saturday, April 23.



TOMO announces dinner series

Former Canlis chef Brady William's up-and-coming restaurant TOMO recently announced a new dinner event series, which will kick off on April 30 with a six-course dinner with beverage pairings in collaboration with TOMO bar director Greg Bonney and Top Chef season 12 "cheftestant" Mei Lin. The next event in the series will be a hot chicken sando pop-up on May 1, also with Lin, followed by a dinner on May 14 with Carlo Mirarchi of the famed New York pizzeria Roberta's and its neighboring Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Blanca. Unfortunately, the first two events with Lin are already sold out, but stay tuned for tickets for the May 14 event to go on sale on Tock at 10 am on April 26.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Piecraft Kitchen Pop-up at Pair

Indulge in pie for dinner with a pop-up from former Pair chef Frankie Cannata-Bowman's business Piecraft Kitchen, which specializes in vegan and gluten-free pies. The three-course menu, available during Seattle Restaurant Week, features a soup, your choice of a savory pie accompanied by a salad, and your choice of a sweet pie, with optional cocktail, wine, and mocktail pairings curated by Pair owner Sarah Penn.

Pair, Friday, 4-8 pm



Beer Garden Easter Egg Hunt

At this event, kids can traipse through the beer garden hunting high and low for 1,500 hidden Easter eggs while their parents kick back with a cold beer. Paparepas Venezuelan will also be onsite to sling food from 2-8 pm.

Ounces, Saturday, 3 pm

Community Kitchen Dinner: Ramadan Celebration

Participate in Ramadan traditions and learn about the importance of stewardship in the Muslim faith with Wasat’s Stewardship & Sustainability Director Rhamis Kent, then enjoy a sunset feast created by Safira Ezani and Mas Puteh of the Malaysian food pop-up and catering business Masakan.

Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Saturday, 7-9 pm

Bunnies and Sundaes

Delight in the unbeatable combination of adorable real-life bunnies from 24 Carrot Parties and gelato sundaes from Nutty Squirrel, topped with robin's egg candies, marshmallow Peeps, and cookie crumbles. Afterward, cap off the event with a community Easter egg hunt.

Nutty Squirrel Gelato, Sunday, 12-3 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Suzanne Barr, My Ackee Tree

Award-winning chef Suzanne Barr will discuss her debut memoir My Ackee Tree with The Global Food and Drink Initiative's Executive Director and Editor V. Sheree Williams.

Online, Monday, 5-6 pm

Seattle Restaurant Week

During Seattle Restaurant Week, a slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across Seattle serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner. Businesses may participate with indoor or outdoor dining, takeout, delivery, or meal kits, and many offer a "give a meal" option so diners can donate to their in-house community meal programs or to Good Food Kitchens.

Various locations, through Saturday

SPECIALS

Lowrider Cookie Company

The bakery is rolling out some festive Easter cookie varieties this weekend, including mini egg chocolate chip, a Lisa Frank-inspired birthday cake cookie with rainbow sprinkles, and candied peanut butter chocolate cake cookies.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Post Alley Pizza

Exciting news: Chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt posted on Instagram this week that Pike Place's hidden gem Post Alley Pizza is now offering its special hoagies (made with thinly sliced meats, provolone, chicories, shaved onions, and oil and vinegar on a housemade sesame hoagie roll) daily. Kenji writes, "They already had some of the best pizza by the slice in Seattle and now have one of the best sandwiches around as well."

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in