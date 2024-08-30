This Week in Seattle Food News: Halal Bagels, Dim Sum, and A Brazilian Steakhouse

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Diamond Bay Restaurant

Huge news for dim sum enjoyers: The New York-based Jin Huang Group hosted the grand opening of this "classic dim sum parlor with a modern twist" in the former House of Hong space on Sunday, August 25. They've split the location into a spacious, fancy dining room and a more casual dining area with booths, so you can choose your own adventure. I'm already drooling looking at items like Peking duck, custard buns, siu mai, chicken feet, spare ribs, and football-shaped glutinous rice dumplings on social media.

Chinatown-International District



Fogo de Chão

The Brazilian steakhouse chain plans to debut its massive new location next to Rainier Square Tower on Labor Day. The swanky new spot will court downtown diners with options like all-day happy hour and wagyu New York strip steak. They're also planning a cocktail bar called Fogo de Chão Next Level Lounge on the Rainier Square Tower rooftop, set to open next year.

Downtown



TOASTED. Bagels & Coffee

Billing itself as "your new favorite study spot, pastry plug, and bagel boutique," this minimalist, Middle Eastern-inspired halal cafe founded by recent UW grads Jaafar Altameemi and Murat Akyuz opened in the U-District at the end of July. The menu features coffee and bagel sandwich variations like turkey pesto, honey labneh, pear cinnamon, classic lox, smoked avocado, and turkey bacon egg and cheese, plus open-faced sandwich flights for the indecisive.

University District

FUTURE OPENINGS

Phe

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that co-owners Kim Thy Hang and Phuong Le will soon open this Vietnamese cafe and bar next to Pelicana Chicken on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Hill



ShoMon Kappo Sushi

According to a press release, the team behind Shiro’s Sushi in Belltown plans to launch this elegant 26-seat kappo-style sushi destination just blocks away from Shiro's next Friday, September 6. Kappo-style cuisine typically showcases ingredients grown across Japan, but the new venture will put a Pacific Northwest spin on the concept by utilizing ingredients from the lands and waters of Washington alongside select ingredients imported from Japan.

Belltown

CLOSURES

Roxy's Diner , The Backdoor , and Norm’s Eater & Alehouse

The iconic Fremont greasy spoon Roxy's Diner is no more: It shuttered on August 15, along with neighboring businesses The Backdoor and Norm's.

Fremont



Sammich

After about a year of business, the Portland-based sandwich truck recently closed its Seattle spinoff parked outside Maple Leaf’s Project 9 Brewing due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Maple Leaf

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Un Verano con Aquí Mercado

When husbands Daniel and Ismael Calderón first started their joyful Latinx, POC, and LGBTQ+ pop-up market Aquí Mercado in spring 2023 to celebrate the opening of their photography studio Aquí, it was supposed to be a one-time occurrence, but the couple quickly realized Seattle had a true hunger for this type of community spirit and hospitality. Now, it's blossomed into a thriving monthly event with vendors selling everything from flash tattoos to concha plushies to spicy candy. This block party, hosted in partnership with Friends of Waterfront Park and the DSA, is the last mercado of the summer and will feature over 45 Latin/POC/LGBTQ+ vendors, vintage goods, tasty food, art, a kids' area, DJ tunes from La Mala Noche, traditional Mexican and Latine dances with a queer spin from the local troupe Danza Monarcas, and performances from drag queen Melody Lush Volt Paradisco. (Psst: If you're a fan of Aquí Mercado's festive vibes, be sure to also check out Daniel and Ismael's forthcoming coffee shop and market Bonito Café y Mercadito, opening September 14 on Capitol Hill.)

Occidental Square, 12-6 pm

SATURDAY

Trinidad Independence Celebration

The Wallingford location of the iconic Trinidadian-Caribbean institution Pam's Kitchen will celebrate the anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago's independence from the United Kingdom with a festive day packed with lively soca and calypso music and plenty of food and drink specials, including doubles, peanut punch, sea moss, free pholourie (fried, spiced split pea and flour dough balls), and more.

Pam's Kitchen

Anyoung Super & Ohsun Banchan's Brunch Market

Join the Korean cafe and deli Ohsun Banchan and its in-house shop Anyoung Super for their last monthly brunch market of the summer. The event will have plenty of limited-time food and drink specials—I'm especially excited about Ohsun's craveable Korean-American twist on classic loco moco, featuring a bulgogi beef patty atop kimchi fried rice smothered in gravy. Other draws include cookies from Butter Bandit Bakery, jewelry from Dyme Design and Emerald Seas Jewelry, adorable stationery and pet portraits from Cathy Wu, jelly coffee from Koto, goods from artist Monyee Chau, blends from Sugimoto Tea Company, and hand-crocheted plushies and accessories from Sunday Stitches.

Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe, 11 am-3 pm

TUESDAY

Marisel Salazar: Latin-ish — Bold Flavors that Break Boundaries

James Beard Award judge, Michelin Guide contributor, restaurant critic, and food writer Marisel Salazar has dedicated her career to celebrating the Hispanic diaspora. Her new debut cookbook Latin-ish contains over 100 recipes based on cuisines from across the country, including Floribbean, Tex-Mex, Alta California, NYC Latine, and more, resulting in enticing dishes like San Antonio-style migas, mango Chamoy salads, guava cream cheese cinnamon rolls, Cuban pizza, and plantain upside-down cakes. Join her for a conversation about the vibrant range of Latinx-influenced gastronomy at this event hosted by Town Hall.

Town Hall Seattle, 7:30-8:45 pm

SPECIALS

Cornelly

The Capitol Hill favorite just introduced a new late summer fusilli special with onion soubise, roasted peppers, parmesan, crispy speck, and parmesan crumbs, described as a "hearty, comforting, pepper-focused pasta, with some sweetness from the onions and a backbone of mild heat from the peppers."

Capitol Hill



The Flour Box

Pamela Vuong's popular doughnut shop is serving up its last summer menu through September 15, with four enticing new seasonal flavors: passionfruit cream topped with crispy white chocolate pearls, roasted banana with mascarpone and cinnamon, coconut tapioca, and red bean cream with coconut mochi.

Rainier Valley



Sea Wolf Bakers

Savor the final flavors of summer with Sea Wolf's newest pastries: a savory Danish filled with Billy’s heirloom tomato and lemon aioli and topped with a sprinkle of pecorino and a sweet one with Collins Family Orchard peaches, pastry cream, and cornmeal streusel.

Fremont