This Week in Seattle Food News: Handmade Pasta, Thai Food, and KBBQ

NEW OPENINGS

Dué Cucina

The fast-casual Italian chainlet, which is known for its handmade pasta and operates locations in Capitol Hill, Roosevelt, and Kirkland, opened a new outpost in West Seattle on March 1. Choose from options like braised beef ragu, carbonara, kale pesto, and bolognese, with your choice of pasta shape (campanelle, rigatoni, casarecce, or spaghetti).

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen, a popular local Thai franchise owned by Jennifer Politanont and Saravut Nawasangarun with locations in Ravenna, Kirkland, and Lynnwood, debuted its new Queen Anne location last week. The spot serves the same Thai street food-inspired menu of dishes such as deep-fried lemongrass wings, larb, Isarn-style sour pork sausage, and pork belly stew.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



K-BBQ Woobling and K-Street K-BBQ

At the end of February, the new upscale, omakase-style Korean BBQ restaurant Woobling opened next to Lunchbox Laboratory in Bellevue, offering electric grills and serving prime quality and dry-aged meats. The same owners have also opened a more casual concept called K-Street K-BBQ in Redmond, which plays a steady stream of K-pop hits.

Bellevue, Redmond

Pickup (K-Street only), dine-in



Soups and Empanadas

Owner Ana G. Moya opened this spot specializing in—you guessed it—soups and empanadas at the end of February.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Arleana's

The owners of Columbia City's beloved Island Soul Rum Bar and Soul Shack plan to launch their French-influenced Caribbean seafood restaurant Arleana's in Kirkland on April 8. (The spot was originally slated to open last year but was beset by supply chain issues.) You can look forward to fish and chips, rum-based cocktails, grilled shrimp, and more once it opens.

Kirkland

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Barleywine Bacchanal XXI

Barleywines are a particularly potent style of beer, boasting a whopping 6 to 11 percent or 8 to 12 percent alcohol by volume. Tap into your hedonistic side with the 21st edition of this annual festival highlighting the “biggest, boldest brews,” which will feature 24 hefty barleywines over the course of four days. Proceed at your own risk.

Beveridge Place Pub

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Grasslands Barbecue Pop-Up

Run, don't walk: The sought-after Texas-style barbecue joint Grasslands Barbecue (which got its start as the Seattle pop-up Bootleg Barbecue and now operates a brick-and-mortar in Hood River, Oregon) is coming back to Seattle this weekend. Better yet, Holy Mountain Brewing will release a lager brewed in collaboration with Grasslands at the event. If you've missed pitmaster Drew Marquis's mouthwatering smoked meats or haven't gotten a chance to try them yet, we highly recommend you get in line early, as they'll probably sell out fast.

Holy Mountain Barbecue

The Stranger & EverOut present Seattle Nacho Week 2023

This winter, we're partnering with our sister site, The Stranger, to bring you Nacho Week! For one week only, some of Seattle's fave restaurants will be serving up specially crafted, full-sized plates of inventive, delicious nachos during Nacho Week. And while it's not a competition, you can bet your butt that these fun-loving chefs will be coming up with the most creative nacho combinations imaginable!

Various locations

FRIDAY-MONDAY

Taste Washington

Immerse yourself in four days of pure oenophilia with this behemoth event billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event.” The Grand Tasting (March 11–12) unites more than 200 Washington wineries, 50 local restaurants, and a number of acclaimed local and national chefs, while other signature events include a dinner series, a seafood party, seminars, and more.

Various locations

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Mama Đút Pop-Up

Thuy Pham's Portland pop-up-turned-restaurant Mama Đút specializes in vegan Vietnamese food, with remarkably realistic plant-based versions of crispy pork belly, chicken wings, and other meats. Since opening in November 2020, the spot has grown into a huge sensation and taken the Portland food scene by storm, even garnering Pham a James Beard nomination. You can get a rare chance to try it yourself minus the road trip at this pop-up event in collaboration with the vegan Jewish deli Ben & Esther's.

Ben & Esther's, 5-9 pm



Soup Club: In Person!

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Conchas & Cocktails Pairing Cruise

Pastry chef Karen Sandoval's pan dulce pop-up Bakescapade will serve pillowy conchas and other snacks on this two-hour cruise of Lake Union and Lake Washington. Enjoy a welcome champagne toast and sip half-sized cocktails or zero-proof beverages as you feast your eyes on the views of the city.

Waterways Cruises, 3:30-5:30 pm



TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Absence of Proof - Seattle Launch Party

Looking to try out the "sober-curious" lifestyle? The New York-based non-alcoholic pop-up Absence of Proof will host its inaugural Seattle event at Cathedral. Mingle with like-minded folks in a booze-free environment and sip zero-proof wine and cocktails. Games and conversation starters will be available to break the ice.

The Cathedral, 7:30-10:30 pm

In Person Author Talk: Jeanne Kelley, Vegetarian Salad for Dinner

Salads may have a reputation for being too meager to make up a full meal, but award-winning author Jeanne Kelley turns that notion on its head by presenting a selection of hearty, flavorful, plant-forward recipes in her newest cookbook, Vegetarian Salad for Dinner. She'll chat with Seattle chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson and sign copies of her book afterwards.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Hot Cakes

The molten dessert emporium is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all month with two new monthly specials: the "Scout's Honor Molten Cake," which features its signature "dark decadence cake" filled with creamy peppermint pastry cream, with a Thin Mint cookie, dark chocolate sauce, and fresh mint on the side. They're also serving a special themed drink, made with spiced dark brown sugar syrup, black salt, and a generous pour of Irish whiskey. As for non-St. Patrick's Day specials, they've also introduced the "Party Favor," a festive birthday-worthy milkshake with a blend of cake and ice cream topped with pastel India Tree sprinkles.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ridgewood Bottle & Tap

Be sure to drink your greens: Phinney's draft-focused bottle shop has released a verdant new "St. Patty's Charms" cider slushie, made with Yonder Cider perry (pear cider), banana, and pineapple and topped off with a sprinkling of Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Spice Waala

In celebration of Holi, the Indian street food spot is offering a special multi-course takeout meal with a kesar (saffron) lassi; cauliflower, onion, and potato pakoras with tamarind chutney; daal; sweet potato sabzi; a choice of mutton curry or matar paneer; a rice trio (yellow sweet rice, pink beetroot rice, and green bitter gourd rice); and gujiya (a sweet fried dumpling filled with nuts, cream, and spices). In addition to their Holi offerings, the restaurant is also swirling up a seasonal mango soft serve flavor all month long.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in