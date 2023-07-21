This Week in Seattle Food News: Hawaiian Snacks, Sushi, and All-You-Can-Eat Asian Barbecue

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Arigato Sushi

This elegant Japanese establishment recently took over the former Teasome space, with items like chicken karaage, poke salad, chirashi bowls, and a wide variety of sushi rolls and sashimi.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bellwether BBQ & Grill

In my humble opinion, cooking your own meal over a little indoor grill is where it's at, so this all-you-can-eat restaurant below Happy Lamb Hot Pot , which hosts its grand opening today, is a welcome addition to the International District. The spot serves a fusion of Chinese, Korean, and Japanese barbecue, with high-quality cuts of meats like Black Angus ribeye, marinated short ribs, tiger shrimp, pork belly, and more.

Chinatown-International District

Dine-in



Shaka Snacks

This new snack shop in the University District specializes in craveable Hawaiian-Korean fare like spam musubi, wagyu burgers, fried mochiko chicken, mac salad, and kimcheese tater tots. Eating any (or all) of the above on the beach sounds like an ideal way to spend a summer afternoon.

University District

Pickup, delivery



Stone Korean

The restaurant Stone Korean, which operates locations in Redmond, Bothell, and South Lake Union and is known for its exemplary sundubu-jjigae, has expanded to Bellevue. Other offerings include seafood pancakes, hot wings, spicy beef brisket, and bibimbap.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Tivoli

The owners of Saint Bread and Post Alley Pizza plan to open this new "rustic Italian American-ish" restaurant in the former Masonry space in Fremont during the first week of August.

Fremont

CLOSURES

Marmite

It's the end of an era: Marmite, the cozy farm-to-table Chophouse Row restaurant run by culinary power couple Bruce and Sara Naftaly, will close at the end of July due to the pair's retirement. Cuong Nguyen, a friend of the duo, plans to open a Vietnamese restaurant called Xom in the space.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bite of Seattle 2023

After a three-year hiatus, Seattle's original food festival is back and better than ever. Now owned by the "mobile-ordering and social-gifting app" CHEQ, the event will be entirely cashless and will feature over 200 vendors from all over the city, slinging ice cream, poke, pizza, dumplings, Korean barbecue, and more—not to mention three beer gardens and a wine garden. They've also beefed up their music component substantially this year, with over 50 performances across three stages and heavy-hitting headliners like Sir Mix-A-Lot, the groovy eight-piece ensemble Polyrhythmics, and the '80s New Wave tribute band Nite Wave, as well as local favorites like Tomo Nakayama, Linda From Work, Grizzled Mighty, and Grace Love.

Seattle Center, 10 am-9 pm

SATURDAY

A Butter Place Pop-Up

It is a truth universally acknowledged that butter makes everything better, so it only follows that really, really good butter must be a game-changer. This new Black-owned pop-up, which got its start as a pandemic hobby, specializes in handmade European-style artisanal butter made from Twin Brook Creamery cream. For their inaugural event, they'll feature salted and unsalted butter as well as flavors like cacio e pepe, maple bacon, vanilla butterscotch, peach pie, and raspberry, plus a limited supply of shortbread.

Makeda & Mingus, 10 am-2 pm

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Flagship Store Broken Bar Day

Sometimes Theo Chocolate bars get smashed to smithereens, but you can pick up the pieces at this event, where shattered shards will be on sale for $11 a pound—no golden ticket necessary. You'll get to try samples and choose from a variety of flavors, but be sure to show up early to snag your favorites. Plus, if you purchase five or more bags, you'll receive a free Theo Cityscape tote bag. Take home your bounty and use it in chocolate chip cookies, chocolate tortes, chocolate mousse, or whatever preparation you want (or just snack on it).

Theo Chocolate, 10:30 am-6 pm

JULY 21-30

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 28 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton.

Various locations

SPECIALS

Cornelly

Revel in the abundance of summer produce with Cornelly's seasonal specials: a pizza topped with Alvarez Farms corn and an heirloom tomato and stone fruit salad with fried coriander, shallots, mint, and cilantro.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

Does this weekend's Taylor Swift concert having you craving some lavender haze? The vegan ice cream shop Frankie & Jo's is now featuring B&B Lavender, an oat and coconut milk-based flavor infused with aromatic lavender buds from B&B Farms, available only in Seattle scoop shops. Supplies are extremely limited, so get it while you can.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Rachel's Bagels & Burritos

This weekend, the Ballard bagel and breakfast burrito joint is offering a special dubbed the "Rapinoe" after a certain National Women's Soccer League star: a breakfast burrito with short rib pastrami, kimchi, eggs, potatoes, queso Oaxaca, cilantro, and onions.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery