Food News

This Week In Seattle Food News: Hi Life Opens on Bainbridge, A Pan-Asian Bar Comes to Capitol Hill, and Two Pubs Say Goodbye

March 18, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
March 18, 2022
Hi Life, a "chopstick stand" with poké and bento boxes on Bainbridge Island, is the newest venture from the owner of Rondo and Tamari Bar. (Hi Life)
This week, Rondo and Tamari Bar's new sibling Hi Life brings poké and highballs to Bainbridge Island, the new pan-Asian bar and brunch destination Money Frog soft-opens on Capitol Hill, and two longtime Seattle pubs, The Canterbury Ale House and Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, bid farewell. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Happy Tea Add to a List
This spot serving bubble tea and Vietnamese food opened earlier this month near Bitter Lake, with egg rolls, crab wontons, buffalo wings, potstickers, fries, burritos, bánh mì, rice dishes, and noodle bowls. 
Bitter Lake
Pickup, dine-in

Hi Life Add to a List
Book your next ferry ride now: Rondo Add to a List and Tamari Bar Add to a List 's highly anticipated new sister restaurant Hi Life soft-opened next to the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal on March 11 and is now serving up dreamy bento boxes, poké bowls, and its namesake whiskey highballs, which are carbonated in a special Suntory Toki machine. Other offerings include a Japanese curry with wagyu and kurobuta pork and a bowl of Pike Place Chowder Add to a List 's signature clam chowder topped with house-made chili oil.
Bainbridge Island
Pickup, dine-in

Money Frog Add to a List
Hangry Panda Add to a List owners Joe and Lucy Ye and Taurus Ox Add to a List co-owner Khampaeng “KP” Panyathong will soft-open their new "no-frills" pan-Asian bar and brunch spot in the former Vios Cafe & Marketplace Add to a List space this Saturday, with a grand opening to follow later this spring.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Shama Add to a List
This Moroccan place opened in Pike Place Market's Post Alley earlier this month, serving dishes like tagines, Moroccan saffron-rubbed lamb shoulder, and couscous alongside craft cocktails and wine curated by co-owner and sommelier Hamid Majdi.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in

Shinya Shokudo Add to a List
Belltown's modern Japanese izakaya specializing in yakitori recently opened an outpost in Redmond.
Redmond
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

CLOSURES

The Canterbury Ale House Add to a List
After a whopping 46 years of business, Capitol Hill's medieval-themed pub is closing to make way for a new restaurant. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, the upcoming restaurant's owner declined to share more details until the deal is closed.
Capitol Hill

Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub Add to a List
The pioneering craft brewery Hale's Ales will close after nearly 39 years next month due to owner Mike Hale's retirement. If you'd like to say goodbye, catch the comedy and variety show Moisture Festival Add to a List happening there through April 10.
Fremont

OTHER FOOD NEWS

James Beard finalists announced
Following the list of James Beard Awards semi-finalists Add to a List that were announced in February, the James Beard Foundation has revealed its list of finalists. The Seattle nominees who made the final cut include Renee Erickson's restaurant The Walrus and the Carpenter Add to a List for Outstanding Restaurant, Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule Add to a List for Outstanding Chef, and Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi Add to a List for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Good Shape Pizza Pop-Up Add to a List
The local pizza pop-up Good Shape will sling its coveted pies at Oddfellow's.
 Oddfellows Cafe + Bar, Sunday, 5:30 - 9:30 pm

Kikisoblu Princess Angeline Tea Add to a List
Every spring, the Duwamish Tribe hosts a high tea ceremony to honor Chief Seattle's daughter, Kikisoblu. Join them for an afternoon of traditional Coast Salish tea, homemade food, and live native flute music.
Duwamish Longhouse, Wednesday, 11 am-1 pm

Chopped Reunion at Thompson Seattle: Kaleena Bliss and Monique Burns Add to a List
Conversation Add to a List chef and recent Chopped: Casino Royale winner Kaleena Bliss will collaborate with her former competitor, Arizona chef Monique Burns, for a three-course dinner that includes dishes like chicken liver mousse, nopales and shrimp quesadillas, ancho chili-grilled chicken, asparagus scallion risotto, prickly pear rhubarb cobbler, and coconut panna cotta.
Thompson Seattle, Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 pm and 7:30-9:30 pm

In-Person Author Talk: Cynthia Nims, Shellfish Add to a List
Local author Cynthia Nims will chat with the Hama Hama Oysters team about her new cookbook dedicated to all things shellfish.
Book Larder, Wednesday, 6:30-8 pm

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Add to a List
The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. The remaining specials include the "Longgorosa Burger" with grass-fed beef, bacon longanisa marmalade, queso de bola, chili apple orosa sauce, turmeric adobo mayo, and winter atchara from Archipelago Add to a List chef Aaron Verzosa (March 15-21) and the "Romesco Burger" with smoked paprika-spiced beef and pork burger, melty leeks, hazelnut-almond romesco sauce, escarole in parsley sauce, and mayo from Corson Building Add to a List chef Emily Crawford Dann (March 22-28). Collect a stamp for all four burgers, and you'll be treated to a free Li'l Woody's tote bag at the end of the month.
Li'l Woody's, through March 28

SPECIALS

Saint Bread Add to a List
Get your citrus fix with the Portage Bay bakery's sunny orange Danish pastries, made with Isigny Ste-Mère butter and filled with Cara Cara marmalade and cream cheese filling.
Portage Bay
Pickup, dine-in

Spice Waala
In celebration of Holi, this Indian street food favorite is serving a special holiday meal for $40, with kachori (fried pastry filled with spiced lentils), laccha paratha (layered flatbread), chicken curry, and gujiya (a fried, crescent-shaped sweet pastry). The special is available for pickup from 5-7 pm today at both locations with pre-order over the phone.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup

