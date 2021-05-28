This Week in Seattle Food News: HoneyHole Opens Its New Location, Miller's Guild Closes, and Pho Bac Plans to Launch a Speakeasy

Happy Memorial Day weekend! This week, the Capitol Hill staple HoneyHole Sandwiches opens its new Central District location, Pho Bac teases an upcoming speakeasy, and the downtown steakhouse Miller's Guild says farewell. Plus, the popular Lumen Field dining series Field to Table Pop-Up makes a comeback, and Ballard's Lockspot Cafe is for sale. Read on to learn more about all of that, plus more essential updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

HoneyHole Sandwiches

Capitol Hill's endearingly weird watering hole/sandwich shop, which was sold to new owners Kristin and Patrick Rye in January, opens its new Central District location in the former space of Central Smoke today. The new outpost serves the same menu of hearty sandwiches and retains some of the quirky charm of the original with vintage paraphernalia and colored lights. Drinks include cocktails and beer on tap.

Central District

Pickup or limited indoor seating

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Bottle and the Barber

If a year in quarantine has you looking a little shaggy, you'll soon be able to go in for a trim and grab a drink at the same time: A combination bar and salon from barber Cameron Dean is set to open in Magnolia Village by mid-summer.

Magnolia



Nékter Juice Bar

This juice bar franchise is opening a location in Capitol Hill Station in July. Owner Christina Miller hopes to open three to five locations within the Seattle area.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Miller's Guild

The locally sourced steakhouse inside the Hotel Max, founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson, is no more. Current owner Nicole Wilson told the Seattle Times that the impact of the pandemic was the main reason for the closure but said it was possible the restaurant could reopen in another location in the future.

Downtown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Community remembers chef and artist Tom Suanpirintra

Chef and artist Tom Suanpirintra, the founder and owner of the legendary University District mainstay Thai Tom, passed away suddenly on May 11, a day before his 55th birthday. Suanpirintra's dynamic presence was a key part of the experience of dining at Thai Tom, as he would deftly cook guests' meals to perfection over an open flame in the pint-sized space. He's remembered by friends and family for his creativity, warmth, and mentorship. His successors at the restaurant will carry on his legacy.



Pho Bac opening a downtown location

The beloved, family-run pho chain Pho Bac revealed on Instagram yesterday that they will be opening a location downtown with a speakeasy, playfully called Phởcific Standard Time. Further details about the opening have not yet been announced, but the post shared a first look at the space in progress. Pho Bac previously opened their hip, well-loved spinoff Pho Bac Súp Shop in 2018, and this new development appears to be building off that success.



The Lockspot Cafe is on the market

Ballard's historic Lockspot Cafe is listed for sale. As Eater Seattle notes, the rustic 100-year-old tavern known for its fish and chips has attracted the attention of Deadliest Catch sea captains and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll alike. The cafe remains open for takeout and limited dine-in while owner Pam Hanson finds the right buyer.



Lineup of Climate Pledge Arena vendors announced

Li'l Woody's, Din Tai Fung, Metropolitan Grill, Ballard Pizza, Hop Valley Brewing Co., and Just Poké are among the vendors slated to supply food and drinks at the forthcoming sports and concert venue Climate Pledge Arena, which will open in October.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Broken Bar Day at Theo Chocolate

Are we not all, in some way or another, imperfect candies? Sweet but cracked? Sure, why the hell not. This weekend local chocolatier Theo will be selling, at a steep discount, broken bars of chocolate — merchandise that didn’t quite make it unscathed through the manufacturing process in their Fremont factory. A one-pound bag will run you $10 (that’s about half what you’d normally pay for a bar), they’ll have free samples for folks waiting in line, and you’ll also get 10% off non-damaged goods if you want to pop your head into the store. It’s like a rummage sale you can eat! There's no way to predict exactly what varieties of chocolate will be available, since it's whatever happened to stumble in the production process, but hey, come on, CHEAP CHOCOLATE. Surely you will find some use for it. The whole shebang takes place outdoors; it’s looking like it may be a warm one, so bring one of those insulated picnic bags with a freezer pack wrapped in a dishrag if you don’t want your scavengings to melt on the way home. Om nom nom nom nom. MATT BAUME

Theo Chocolate, Sunday, 11 am-4 pm

Field to Table Pop-Up

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," is returning in June. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and Kristi Brown of Communion, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, June 2-18

Seattle Bike 'n' Brews

Pedal along the Duwamish and Green River trails from Georgetown to Tukwila with cold microbrew incentives waiting for you at various brewery pit stops along the way.

Various locations, through May 31

SPECIALS

Full Tilt Ice Cream

The arcade/ice cream shop is currently scooping up ube and maple blueberry pancake flavors.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Layers Sandwich Co.

Ashley and Avery Hardin's playful food truck pays homage to Melissa Joan Hart's classic Nickelodeon TV show with its latest sandwich special, "Harissa Explains It All": roasted sweet potato, Villa Jerada harissa, pickled onions, arugula, and aioli on a toasted potato bun. The truck will be parked at Lantern Brewing from 4-8 pm this evening.

Traveling

Pickup