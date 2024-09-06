This Week in Seattle Food News: Hot Cakes, Hummus, and Cheese Tea

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Arabia Mediterranean Bar & Grill

This Mediterranean spot soft opened in the former Bol space on September 1, serving dishes like falafel, kebabs, hummus, baba ghanoush, and grilled prawns alongside cocktails.

Roosevelt



HEYTEA

On August 30, the behemoth Chinese cheese tea chain HEYTEA debuted its first Washington location inside the Bravern Mall in Bellevue, with flavors like grape and coconut mango.

Bellevue



Hot Cakes

Everyone's favorite molten dessert emporium, Hot Cakes, is expanding to SoDo, and they're celebrating their grand opening on Saturday by selling sweets at their original 2008 prices, including $9 cakes and $12 boozy shakes. Be among the first to scope out the new location and lose yourself in warm, gooey, chocolatey bliss.

SoDo



Koshari

The vegetarian Middle Eastern pop-up Koshari hosted the grand opening of its permanent location inside Ballard's Salt and Sugar Cafe and Bakery on Wednesday. The business is named for Egypt's national dish, a popular street food made with pasta, Egyptian fried rice, vermicelli, brown lentils, chickpeas, garlicky tomato sauce, garlic vinegar, and crispy fried onions.

Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bonito Cafe y Mercadito

The highly anticipated coffee shop and market from married couple Daniel and Ismael Calderon, the founders of the queer Latinx market Aquí Mercado, has soft opened and is set to have its grand opening on Saturday, September 14. The community-focused cafe will offer drinks like horchata chai and strawberry matcha, as well as various handmade goods for sale from LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Lil' Dipper Ice Cream Pop-up!

Tap into the nostalgia of childhood summers at Dairy Queen with this pop-up featuring dipped soft serve ice cream cones from the mobile operation Lil' Dipper—just pick out your flavor and add sprinkles. If you're craving some more savory fare, Impeckable Chicken Food Truck will sling crispy battered poultry, and Ounces will have plenty of beer to wash it all down.

Ounces, 5:30-8 pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Cider Summit Seattle 2024

Listen up, lovers of apple-based libations: This festival billing itself as the "region’s largest hard cider tasting event" is poised to make a triumphant return, with over 150 drinks from more than 40 producers and both local and international options in the mix. This year also features a pre-opening cider/cheese/charcuterie tasting, an expanded mead selection, cider cocktails, fruit spirits, craft vendors, and more.

South Lake Union Park

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Khushbu Shah with J. Kenji López-Alt

With her debut cookbook Amrikan: 125 Recipes From the Indian Diaspora, Food & Wine writer and editor Khushbu Shah asks the question, “What is Indian food in America?” She delves into the answer not only with irresistible-sounding recipes I'm eager to add into my rotation, like saag paneer lasagna, achari paneer pizza, spinach tadka dal with rice, panipuri mojitos, and masala chai Basque cheesecake, but also with images and essays that meditate on the connection between food and identity. As Shah told the New York Times in a 2019 interview, "Food is undeniably intersectional. It’s impossible — it’s irresponsible — to deny it." She'll chat about the release with chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt.

Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Author Talk and Book Signing: Zoe François, 'Zoe Bakes Cookies'

I first became aware of Minneapolis-based pastry chef Zoë Francois as the co-author of the bestselling book series Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day (which I highly recommend if you, like me, struggle to keep a sourdough starter alive and would like to break into bread-baking with minimum effort and maximum reward). Then I discovered her gorgeous baking Instagram, which showcases fluffy domed pavlovas, vibrant blood orange pies, and dreamy pastel cross-sections of baked Alaskas. With her latest cookbook Zoë Bakes Cookies, a follow-up to Zoë Bakes Cakes, she's turned her attention to the humble cookie, with 75 must-make-now recipes like lemon lavender shortbread, blueberry gooey butter bars, and cocoa Nutella brownies. The book traces a path through Zoë's life, from her Vermont hippie roots to her college cookie company, which is why she's fittingly dubbed it her "Eras tour of cookies." Unfortunately, Zoë's conversation with local author, food stylist, and photographer Aran Goyoaga is sold out, but you can still snag a personalized copy at the book signing afterward.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Molly Moon Neitzel's ubiquitous chain is now scooping up four seasonal flavors: blackberry cobbler, peaches and cream, s'mores, and vegan blackberry brownie.

Various locations



Saint Bread

The Portage Bay bakery introduced a savory tomato Danish on Wednesday, featuring croissant dough with a dollop of tomato jam, seasoned breadcrumbs (pecorino toscano, salt and pepper, and oregano), a sprinkle of ricotta salata, and flaky salt.

Portage Bay



Stampede Cocktail Club

Want to sip a cocktail with a little kick but not too much? Look no further than Stampede's lower ABV cocktail Midnight to Midnight, made with Averna, pineapple, lime, grenadine, and bitters.

Fremont