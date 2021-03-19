This Week in Seattle Food News: Isarn Opens in Ravenna, Kitanda Arrives on Capitol Hill, and Rubinstein Bagels Plans a New Shop

This week, the acclaimed local Thai chain Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen opens its first location in Seattle proper, and Tom Douglas's iconic Seattle classic Dahlia Lounge has officially closed for good. Plus, the cult-favorite bagel shop Rubinstein Bagels is coming to Capitol Hill, and acclaimed chef Brian Clevenger reveals plans for his upcoming restaurant Autumn. Read on for all that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen, a popular local Thai franchise owned by Jennifer Politanont and Saravut Nawasangarun with locations in Kirkland and Lynnwood, debuted its first Seattle location in Ravenna on Wednesday. (The couple also opened the spinoff bar Kin Len Thai Night Bites in Fremont in fall 2019.) The new location is just down the street from JuneBaby and is open for limited indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery, serving the same Thai street food-inspired menu of dishes like deep-fried lemongrass wings, larb, Isarn-style sour pork sausage, and pork belly stew.

Ravenna

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Kitanda Espresso & Acai

This Brazilian-inspired cafe specializing in locally roasted espresso made with Brazilian coffee beans, various açai bowls, and "Kitanda bread" (Brazilian pao de queijo, a type of naturally gluten-free bread made with tapioca flour and cheese) opened a location in Capitol Hill about two weeks ago. (The business also has locations in Kirkland, Redmond, Green Lake, University District, and Tukwila.) The menu also includes breakfast sandwiches made with pao de queijo, plus hot dogs, cheese-filled rolls, kibi (bulgur flour mixed with seasoned ground beef), chicken cones (seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a soft dough), smoothies, and truffles.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Mamnoon

The Anthony Bourdain-approved Middle Eastern restaurant reopens its dining room today for indoor seating at limited capacity with reservations. They've added colorful glass barriers to divide tables, air purifiers, and HEPA filters in all their vents. To celebrate, they'll also be featuring a new limited-time special this weekend: a New York strip steak dry-aged in house for 48 days, served with black garlic mast-o musir (a Persian yogurt dip) and spring onions.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Rasai

This contemporary Indian restaurant soft-opens in the former space of Qazi's in Fremont today and will have its public grand opening next Friday. The menu features inventive dishes like paneer and cactus rolls and tandoori-charred halibut with lime coconut sauce, romanesco, and kaffir lime.

Fremont

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Sponsored

FUTURE OPENINGS

Autumn

Chef Brian Clevenger, who's known for his well-received restaurants Vendemmia, Haymaker, Raccolto, and G.H. Pasta Co. as well as the market East Anchor Seafood, is opening a new Phinney Ridge restaurant called Autumn soon—not in autumn, as you might expect, but in spring. Like Clevenger's other restaurants, it'll feature a mix of homemade pasta and seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Former Canlis sous chef Nick Chiaro will lead the kitchen.

Phinney Ridge



Bombay Burger

This Indian-inspired burger spot is set to open soon in the former space of Pho Huy on Capitol Hill. Since cows are considered sacred in Indian culture, the menu will feature non-beef burger alternatives, like curried chickpea patties and chicken tikka masala burgers.

Capitol Hill



Queer Bar

The LGBTQ bar, which is currently closed, revealed on Instagram this week that it is "weeks away" from reopening and that it will be "coming back in full force" this spring with "big renovations, open-air dining, and a new patio." A reopening date has not yet been announced.

Capitol Hill



Rubinstein Bagels

The raved-about bagel destination Rubinstein Bagels has its sights set on Capitol Hill. The sourdough-fermented dough ring purveyor, which opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in the Via6 apartment building in South Lake Union at the end of 2020 and has been praised by chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt for its "real proper chew and great blistered crust," plans to open a location in the former space of the Wandering Goose sometime this summer.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Cafe Barjot

Owner Wylie Bush announced in an Instagram post this week that his Capitol Hill cafe and bar Barjot's last day in business will be March 31. He wrote, "Barjot opened in this stunning little space in July 2014. It has been an exciting six years since our first day and I owe a million 'thank you’s' to our loyal and wonderful customers and to the many people who have worked behind the counter. I have felt the love and kinship that this neighborhood contains." He also shared that industry couple Sara Moran and Paolo Gentile will be taking over the space to open a new restaurant called Finch & Pine in early May, adding, "Their restaurant will very much be the place I had hoped Barjot would become but with the pushing of time and circumstance never quite achieved." Bush's other Capitol Hill cafe and bar Joe Bar will remain open.

Capitol Hill



The Cheesemonger's Table

This fromage-focused deli and cafe in Edmonds announced this week on social media that it will close up shop permanently after nine years of business on April 1. According to the post, the team will miss serving the community but is "excited to announce a collaborative project to introduce Edmonds to its newest wine bar."

Edmonds



Dahlia Lounge

Tom Douglas announced last Friday that his landmark restaurant Dahlia Lounge, which opened 32 years ago and has been closed since the pandemic began, will remain closed permanently. Known for its iconic triple coconut cream pie, the restaurant had earned national acclaim for its blend of Pacific Northwest cuisine and international influences and won Douglas a James Beard Award in 1994. The space will be taken over by Douglas's pizzeria Serious Pie and Dahlia Lounge's spinoff Dahlia Bakery.

Downtown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Aplets and Cotlets producer Liberty Orchards is folding

Liberty Orchards, the 101-year-old Cashmere-based company behind the beloved local confection Aplets and Cotlets (a jelly fruit and walnut candy dusted in powdered sugar, similar to Turkish delight), announced on Wednesday that it will cease operations permanently on June 1. The business has been looking for a buyer for its candy brands, buildings, and equipment with no success and will continue its search.



Seattle City Council relaxes restrictions for home businesses

You might be seeing a lot more home-based businesses in the near future: Seattle City Council has passed a bill making some regulations less strict for kitchen and retail businesses run out of private residences. This is good news for operations like Yonder Bar, a cider bar in a Phinney Ridge garage that recently had to close temporarily after a neighbor submitted complaints that it was violating rules around sign placement and off-street parking. (Yonder Bar was allowed to reopen while waiting for the decision to be made, and now that the bill has passed, it will remain open.)



Gay bar Union moves

The Capitol Hill gay bar Union has moved just four blocks away into the former space of Sizzle Pie, which it's spruced up with wood decor and rainbow flags.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

JR's Nigerian Cuisine Pop-Up

The new pop-up JR's Nigerian Cuisine will sling dishes like stews with rice, meat pies, bowls of plantains, and "puff puffs" (cinnamon and nutmeg puffs with sugar) at Good Day Donuts.

Good Day Donuts, Friday, 5-7 pm



Ghostfish 6th Anniversary Celebration

The gluten-free craft brewery Ghostfish will mark the occasion of its sixth trip around the sun with a live online tasting of its 6th Anniversary Triple Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake Pastry Stout and other interactive virtual festivities. The beer is available on draft, in pints, crowlers, growlers, and kegs, or as a four-pack of 16 oz cans.

Online, Friday, 5-7 pm



Orval Day

Orval Day was created by Seattle-based specialty beer importer Merchant du Vin in honor of the famed 1000-plus-year-old Orval Trappist Ale brewed within the walls of Notre Dame d'Orval Monastery. This year, beer geek destination Teku Tavern is celebrating at 25% capacity, with the Orval beer and special glasses available, and no corkage on Orval beer in house all day. For those who'd like to celebrate at home, there's also a 10% discount on cases.

Teku Tavern, Saturday, 2-8 pm



Orval Day 2021 Benefiting Northwest Harvest

Watershed Pub & Kitchen will also usher in spring with Orval and will match its Seattle-based distributor's pledge to donate 50 cents per bottle sold to Northwest Harvest.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Saturday, 12-8 pm



Field to Table

Lumen Field will be transformed into an open-air dining room catered by local chefs and restaurateurs, seating two to six people (from the same household) per table. The dining spaces are covered and heated, but you're invited to bring blankets.

Lumen Field, Wednesday-Sunday through March 18



Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining Series

This new pop-up series from Columbia Hospitality is making the best of winter al fresco dining by encouraging local diners to bundle up in their most voluminous outerwear for outdoor meals with cozy cocktails at 12 different venues in Washington and Oregon. The menus are inspired by the Pacific Northwest—for example, Copperleaf will serve a seafood beach boil alongside a 2bar Spirits whiskey flight, while Hearth will feature foraged ingredients like mushrooms, oysters, and lamb and a pine whiskey sour playfully named the "Socks and Sandals."

Various locations, Friday-Saturday through March 27

Taste Washington

Billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," Taste Washington will get even larger this year by filling out the entire month of March (instead of its usual five days). Rather than in-person tastings, though, they'll offer weekly kits that you can enjoy at home, as well as recipes you can make on your own.

Various locations, March 5-31



Everett Restaurant Month

Restaurants across Everett, like Anthony's and Jetty Bar & Grille, will be offering bargain three-course prix-fixe meals for $30, exclusive "unicorn" specials, and affordable value menus with $1, $5, and $10 options.

Everett, March 5-31

SPECIALS

D&E

According to a press release, the Pioneer Square eatery D&E (short for "drink and eats") has revealed a new backyard catering menu ideal for socially distanced outdoor bashes, including options for a Cuban-style whole roasted suckling pig, Texas-style barbecue, or a Northwest clambake. The team will come to your event and personally prepare a charcoal-roasted meal in your backyard. Oysters, appetizers, desserts, drinks, and other add-ons are also available.

Pioneer Square

In-person catering