This Week In Seattle Food News: Island Vibes, Bagels, and Lebanese-Mexican Tacos

NEW OPENINGS

Easy Caribbean

This new Caribbean spot, which opened inside the ghost kitchen U District Eats in late March, serves up island favorites like oxtail, jerk pork, fried escovitch, and more.

University District



Musubi Kai

In other tropical food news, this new Hawaiian joint is now open downtown, slinging a wide variety of musubi, donburi, and poke, with options like pineapple beef sukiyaki and loco moco.

Downtown

FUTURE OPENINGS

Backyard Bagel

The buzzy bagel pop-up Backyard Bagel (formerly Aaron's Bagels) plans to launch a permanent location in Fremont, with an opening tentatively planned for July.

Fremont



Situ Tacos

Local drummer Lupe Flores (who plays in Wild Powwers, Tacos the Band, and LORBO) is moving her acclaimed Lebanese-Mexican taco operation, which is currently based in Jupiter Bar in Belltown, into the former Bitterroot space in Ballard within the next few weeks. Stranger contributor Caro Myers previously wrote, "Lupe’s menu is simple and her tacos taste unlike anything I've ever tried.”

Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

James Beard Foundation announces finalists

The James Beard Foundation revealed the finalists for its 2024 awards on Wednesday, and many familiar Washington names made the cut. Local nominations include Janet Becerra of Pancita for Emerging Chef; Phở Bắc co-owners Quynh and Yenvy Pham for Outstanding Restaurateur; and Melissa Miranda of Musang , Kristi Brown of Communion , and Avery Adams of Matia Kitchen in Orcas Island for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Geraldine DeRuiter: Feminism and Food

If you haven't had a chance to read James Beard Award-winning local writer Geraldine DeRuiter's fierce, incendiary viral essay "I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter," go do that right now. Her hysterical review of an absurd meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant Bros. is equally worth your time. Luckily for us all, DeRuiter has brought her scathing wit to a new collection of essays entitled If You Can't Take the Heat: Tales of Food, Feminism, and Fury. Join her for an evening sure to interest "how patriarchy, pop culture, and plated dishes intersect, or who are just seeking some levity."

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, 7:30 pm

SATURDAY

100 Beers for 100 Years

This event commemorates the 100th anniversary of the time four Douglas World Cruiser planes embarked from Lake Washington on the first flight around the world. Look forward to performances, raffle prizes, "historical banter," and more. Historical 1920s dress-up gear will earn you an extra raffle ticket, so don't forget your aviator goggles, cigarette holder, cloche hat, or string of pearls.

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, Northeast Seattle, 2-4 pm

Taco Libre Truck Showdown

Taco trucks from all over the city will duke it out for the title of "Best Taco in Town." Take in a flamboyant luchador wrestling performance by Lucha Libre Volcanica, and enjoy mariachi music, a margarita bar, beer, other food trucks, a photo booth, and an illuminated night market. JB

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, 4-10 pm

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

Embrace spring with the Beacon Hill bakery's new jam buns filled with rhubarb and ginger pastry cream.

Beacon Hill



Howdy Bagel

Psst: Tacoma's beloved bagel destination is now serving a seasonal off-menu special called the "Kimchi Cowgirl," which is "full of spring veggie funk," including kimchi scallion cream cheese, sliced cucumbers, pickled watermelon radishes, chili crisp, and Graza olive oil, and is best enjoyed while jamming out to Cowboy Carter.

Tacoma



Itsumono

For a limited time, Chinatown's ever-inventive gastropub is currently offering a killer-sounding crab gumbo tteokbokki special, made with Dungeness crab, rice cakes, okra, and andouille sausage.

Chinatown-International District