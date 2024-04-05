EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🌎 April Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food News

This Week In Seattle Food News: Island Vibes, Bagels, and Lebanese-Mexican Tacos

April 5, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
April 5, 2024
|
Like
Stuff your face with Spam musubi at the newly opened Musubi Kai. (Musubi Kai)
This week, we're transporting ourselves to an island state of mind with the newly opened spots Easy Caribbean and Musubi Kai. Plus, learn about an upcoming bagel spot and an upcoming Lebanese-Mexican taqueria, and find out which local spots moved on to the final round of James Beard Awards. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS 

Easy Caribbean List
This new Caribbean spot, which opened inside the ghost kitchen U District Eats in late March, serves up island favorites like oxtail, jerk pork, fried escovitch, and more.
University District

Musubi Kai List
In other tropical food news, this new Hawaiian joint is now open downtown, slinging a wide variety of musubi, donburi, and poke, with options like pineapple beef sukiyaki and loco moco.
Downtown

FUTURE OPENINGS

Backyard Bagel List
The buzzy bagel pop-up Backyard Bagel (formerly Aaron's Bagels) plans to launch a permanent location in Fremont, with an opening tentatively planned for July.
Fremont

Situ Tacos List
Local drummer Lupe Flores (who plays in Wild Powwers, Tacos the Band, and LORBO) is moving her acclaimed Lebanese-Mexican taco operation, which is currently based in Jupiter Bar List in Belltown, into the former Bitterroot List space in Ballard within the next few weeks. Stranger contributor Caro Myers previously wrote, "Lupe’s menu is simple and her tacos taste unlike anything I've ever tried.”
Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

James Beard Foundation announces finalists
The James Beard Foundation revealed the finalists for its 2024 awards on Wednesday, and many familiar Washington names made the cut. Local nominations include Janet Becerra of Pancita List  for Emerging Chef; Phở Bắc co-owners Quynh and Yenvy Pham for Outstanding Restaurateur; and Melissa Miranda of Musang List , Kristi Brown of Communion List , and Avery Adams of Matia Kitchen List in Orcas Island for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Geraldine DeRuiter: Feminism and Food Remind List
If you haven't had a chance to read James Beard Award-winning local writer Geraldine DeRuiter's fierce, incendiary viral essay "I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter," go do that right now. Her hysterical review of an absurd meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant Bros. is equally worth your time. Luckily for us all, DeRuiter has brought her scathing wit to a new collection of essays entitled If You Can't Take the Heat: Tales of Food, Feminism, and Fury. Join her for an evening sure to interest "how patriarchy, pop culture, and plated dishes intersect, or who are just seeking some levity."
Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, 7:30 pm

SATURDAY

100 Beers for 100 Years Remind List
This event commemorates the 100th anniversary of the time four Douglas World Cruiser planes embarked from Lake Washington on the first flight around the world. Look forward to performances, raffle prizes, "historical banter," and more. Historical 1920s dress-up gear will earn you an extra raffle ticket, so don't forget your aviator goggles, cigarette holder, cloche hat, or string of pearls.
Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, Northeast Seattle, 2-4 pm

Taco Libre Truck Showdown Remind List
Taco trucks from all over the city will duke it out for the title of "Best Taco in Town." Take in a flamboyant luchador wrestling performance by Lucha Libre Volcanica, and enjoy mariachi music, a margarita bar, beer, other food trucks, a photo booth, and an illuminated night market. JB
Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, 4-10 pm

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse List
Embrace spring with the Beacon Hill bakery's new jam buns filled with rhubarb and ginger pastry cream.
Beacon Hill

Howdy Bagel List
Psst: Tacoma's beloved bagel destination is now serving a seasonal off-menu special called the "Kimchi Cowgirl," which is "full of spring veggie funk," including kimchi scallion cream cheese, sliced cucumbers, pickled watermelon radishes, chili crisp, and Graza olive oil, and is best enjoyed while jamming out to Cowboy Carter.
Tacoma

Itsumono List
For a limited time, Chinatown's ever-inventive gastropub is currently offering a killer-sounding crab gumbo tteokbokki special, made with Dungeness crab, rice cakes, okra, and andouille sausage.
Chinatown-International District

You Might Also Like

This Week In Seattle Food News: Island Vibes, Bagels, and Lebanese-Mexican Tacos
April 5, 2024 Edition
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 5-7 2024
Cutie Fest, Taco Libre, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Twenty One Pilots, The Black Keys, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Orville Peck and More Event Updates for April 4
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: April 2024
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Laufey, and More
The Top 35 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 1-7, 2024
Sleater-Kinney, Seagaze Fest, and More Top Picks
This Week in Seattle Food News: Bad Chancla Soft Opens, Cookie's Country Chicken Expands to Pioneer Square, and A New Cafe Arrives in Ballard
March 29, 2024 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me