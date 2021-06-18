This Week in Seattle Food News: Jackson's Catfish Corner Returns, Blotto Opens, And a Cake/Plant Shop Arrives

This weekend, on Juneteenth, Jackson's Catfish Corner will celebrate a poignant homecoming as it hosts its grand opening in a new permanent home in the Central District, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music by the Marshall Law Band, and appearances from guest speakers. Plus, Blotto brings a corner store with sourdough pizza and natural wine to Capitol Hill, and the Good Day Donuts spinoff Cakes + Trees is now selling sweets with a side of greenery. Read on for all of that and more culinary happenings. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Birreria Monarca

The birria boom continues apace: This birria spot opened for counter service in Tukwila on June 11, serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, keto tacos, tortas, birria fries, nachos, salads, birria-topped baked potatoes, "crunchwraps," and birria ramen. Diners can choose from beef, chicken, or soy as their protein.

Tukwila

Pickup



Blotto

The pandemic pizza pop-up Blotto opened its long-awaited shop and specialty corner store in the former space of Chungee's Drink 'n Eat on Thursday. The new space features a market with specialty groceries like Rancho Gordo beans, Milpa Masa tortillas, condiments, tinned fish, and more, plus a wide selection of beer and natural wine. Naturally leavened pizza is now available for walk-up and phone orders—options include cheese (fresh and aged mozzarella and Cascadia Creamery Cloud Cap cheese, oregano, basil, and pecorino), fennel sausage (tomato, fennel sausage, aged mozzarella, fontina, green garlic, seasonal greens, and pecorino), pickled leek (lemon cream, aged mozzarella, Cloud Cap cheese, pickled leeks, chili oil, fresh oregano, and urfa biber), and tomato (tomato, garlic, oregano, and olive oil). A few tables are available for outdoor seating.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or outdoor seating



Cakes + Trees

Married couple Alison Odowski and Erik Jackson, co-owners of the popular White Center donut shop Good Day Donuts, opened their new spinoff Cakes + Trees in the former location of Happy Grillmore last weekend. The new shop sells a mix of sweets, including doughnuts, cakes, tarts, cookies, brownies, and more, alongside plants, hence the name. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options, such as sandwiches, and coffee from QED Coffee are also available. Lemon velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and banana snacking cake with sea salt caramel glaze are among the inaugural offerings. Post-COVID, the shop will eventually expand into a lunch and dinner spot with a private dining room.

Central District

Pickup



Conversation

The Thompson Hotel's restaurant returns for sit-down brunch beginning this weekend. Seating is first-come, first-served; reservations are currently unavailable.

Downtown

Outdoor seating or limited indoor seating



Easy Street Records & Cafe

The West Seattle record store and cafe soft-opened a new bar this week, serving music-inspired cocktails like the "Proud Mary" and "Harder They Rum" alongside beer on tap and wine from Darby Winery.

West Seattle

Outdoor seating or limited indoor seating



Jackson's Catfish Corner

On Saturday, the beloved family-owned Southern restaurant will at last reopen in its original neighborhood, the Central District. After the business was sold in 2009 and closed in 2012, owner Terrell Jackson, the grandson of original founders Woody and Rosemary Jackson, opened a takeout-only location called Catfish Corner Express in Skyway (which has been sold to new owners). According to a press release, he's now secured a permanent location back in the Central District along with a 25-year-lease with the building owner, Community House Mental Health Agency, which made a commitment to provide affordable long-term leases in its commercial units for local Black-owned businesses. The Juneteenth grand opening ceremony will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 am, speeches from guest speakers, food beginning at 10 am, live music from the Marshall Law Band, and an appearance from Jenny Durkan around 4 pm.

Central District

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

According to a press release, the Japanese chain Kura Sushi opened its newest outpost in Bellevue on Thursday. In addition to a revolving sushi bar, the spot also has an express bar with made-to-order requests and is known for its "Bikkura Pon Prize System," which involves a short anime clip playing at the table for every five sushi plates ordered and prizes given for every 15 plates ordered.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating

FUTURE OPENINGS

Boca Argentine Bakery and Pizzeria

Capitol Hill's Boca Restobar and Grill plans to open an Argentine-inspired bakery and pizzeria in a nearby vacant space formerly home to Pagliacci later this year. The spot will serve breakfast pastries, lunch, dinner, and an early happy hour.

Capitol Hill



Limited Edition Sushi

A new takeout-focused restaurant called Limited Edition Sushi, specializing in to-go omakase boxes, will launch in the former Cure space on July 1.

Capitol Hill



Wunderground Cafe

Cupcake Royale owner and entrepreneur Jody Hall is launching a new startup called Wunderground, which sells a blend of adaptogenic mushrooms and coffee beans. Hall plans to transition the Capitol Hill location of Cupcake Royale into Wunderground's flagship cafe and is searching around the neighborhood for a smaller location for Cupcake Royale.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Glinda

The natural wine shop Glinda, which opened last fall, will soon exit its Capitol Hill space, which it currently shares with the Pakistani pop-up-turned-restaurant Karachi Cowboys. The store is currently curating the wine selection at Karachi Cowboys but plans to transition into an online, delivery-only bottle shop and wine club at the end of June.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Edouardo Jordan's staff walks out following sexual misconduct allegations

Last week, the Seattle Times published a story detailing JuneBaby and Salare chef Edouardo Jordan's history of sexual misconduct. Nearly all of the staff at Jordan's restaurants have since quit.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Robinson Family BBQ Pop-Up

Tom Douglas's Serious TakeOut is hosting a weekend barbecue pop-up with pork ribs, Kansas City-style smoky barbecue sauce, slaw, sriracha macaroni salad, cheesy cornbread, pecan pie, strawberry shortcake, boozy mango mai tais, and margarita slushies. Take a plate to go or settle in at one of the restaurant's outdoor picnic tables.

Serious TakeOut, Friday-Sunday and June 25-28

Virtual Author Talk: The Magic of Tinned Fish by Chris McDade

The Magic of Tinned Fish author Chris McDade will demo a recipe for cast-iron ribeye steak with anchovy butter.

Online, Friday, 5-6 pm

Summer Solstice Kickoff

The wine shop and cafe Vif is hosting a pre-summer solstice kickoff. They'll be serving tamales made with fresh masa from the new small-batch tortilleria Milpa Masa (who will also be there to hawk fresh corn tortillas), plus Rancho Gordo beans, Hayton Farms strawberries, cold natural wine, agua frescas, desserts, and more.

Vif, Friday, 5-8 pm

Cooking with Friends

Watch as Northwest culinary gem and Top Chef contestant Shota Nakajima and five guest chefs from the show (Gabe Erales, Sara Hauman, Brittanny Anderson, Roscoe Hall, and Sasha Grumman) prepare a six-course dinner benefiting the local nonprofit We Got This Seattle, which helps feed frontline workers. Tickets account for appetizers, all six courses, beer, wine, and gratuity.

Edmonds Waterfront Center, Saturday, 5:30 pm

Dreamland Summer Solstice Party

Head to Dreamland Bar and Diner for an all-day summer solstice bash with DJs, drink specials, disco, and food.

Dreamland Bar and Diner, Saturday, 10 am-11 pm

Field to Table Pop-Up

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and Kristi Brown of Communion, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, through June 18

SPECIALS

Off the Rez Cafe

The Native cafe inside the Burke Museum is taking advantage of cherry season with their seasonal cherry jam frybread special.

University District

Pickup or delivery



Saint Bread

The recently opened Portage Bay bakery and community space is baking up some mind-bendingly curvy cardamom croissants and strawberry cream cheese Danishes (made with local Silver Seeds Farms strawberries), among other tempting pastries.

University District

Pickup or delivery



Top Pot Doughnuts

Everyone's favorite local doughnut chain has reprised its fan-favorite Ovaltine-filled Bismarcks, available this weekend only at all its locations.

Various locations

Pickup