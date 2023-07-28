This Week in Seattle Food News: Japanese Curry, Strawberry Matcha, and Pasta Alla Amatriciana

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Darkalino's

Now you can get your drip and your Aperol spritzes in the same place: Entrepreneur Marcus Lalario (the owner of Lil Woody’s, Mezzanotte , Ciudad , and Fat’s Chicken and Waffles ) and footwear designer Ben Kirschner opened this cafe, which shares a space with the duo's new clothing store Hometeam Seattle, earlier this month. You'll find Italian fare like focaccia, mortadella sandwiches, rigatoni with ragu, pasta alla amatriciana, Negronis, and more on the menu.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in



Fable

The owners of Moonshot Coffee are hosting the grand opening of this new all-day cafe in the former space of the charming natural wine bar Petite Soif today and tomorrow. The business describes itself as sharing "many of the same elements Petite Soif is known for, such as natural wine, delicious food, and kind people who are happy to see you," plus "specialty coffee, beer with an emphasis on saisons and farmhouse ales, and expanded food menus." I stopped in this morning and can confirm it's the perfect cozy spot to work remotely from. Try the Fruity Pebbles cookie!

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Gyo Gyo En

Pssst: According to an Instagram post, this new spot from restaurateur Makoto Kimoto (the man behind Tamari Bar, Rondo , and Hi Life) hosted a super secret soft opening on Tuesday. The establishment seems to be mainly focused on takeout, with grab-and-go dishes like poké bowls, bento boxes, and Japanese curry with Wagyu beef and Kurobuta pork, as well as a limited selection of treats like fruit sandos and mango tiramisu from Baiten (the sweet shop inside Tamari Bar). Sit-down dining and alcohol are coming soon.

South Lake Union

Pickup



FOMO Cafe

This cafe offering breakfast sandwiches, toast, hojicha brownies, ube mochi cookies, gyudon, espresso drinks, iced strawberry matcha, and more recently opened in the U District. On Yelp, the business says, "We offer early bird specials for people who like to wake up early to start their day"—you might want to set your alarm to avoid any Fear Of Missing Out.

University District

Pickup, delivery



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

The wildly popular ice cream chain quietly opened its new scoop shop in Edmonds last weekend and plans to host a grand opening party once some construction work is complete on Main Street Commons.

Edmonds

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Atoma

Many mourned when Maria Hines' pioneering farm-to-table restaurant Tilth closed its doors in October 2020. Now, we finally know what's next for the iconic craftsman bungalow space: Former Canlis executive sous chef Johnny Courtney and his wife Sarah will open an ambitious brick-and-mortar restaurant version of Johnny's pop-up Atoma sometime this fall. The upcoming establishment will fall somewhere in between contemporary casual and fine dining and will draw inspiration from the South, New Mexico, Melbourne, California, and Denver (all places the couple has previously lived).

Wallingford



Dave's Hot Chicken

The great Capitol Hill fried chicken boom continues apace: The rapidly growing chain Dave's Hot Chicken plans to open a location in the former Little Big Burger space on E Pike. An opening date has not yet been set.

Capitol Hill



Donna's

The Capitol Hill watering hole Rose Temple revealed this week that it will open this sibling bar in the former Speckled & Drake space in August.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 31 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton. This year's lineup includes Bellevue Brewing Co., Bickersons Brewhouse, Chainline Brewing Company, Locust Cider & Brewing Co., Stoup Brewing, Postdoc Brewing, and more. Don't miss the Will Run for Beer 5K on Saturday—cold pints will be waiting for you at the finish line.

Various locations

SATURDAY, JULY 29

5th Annual Summer School Brewfest

School may be out for summer, but you can seek out some extracurricular edification at this beer festival with over 40 handcrafted ales and ciders from Washington and Oregon, as well as food specials. Classic '60s rock group Jet City and local blues legend Sonny Hess will provide music.

McMenamins Anderson School, 12-9 pm

Vegan Street Fair

Whether you're vegan or vegan-curious, check out this plant-based bacchanalia with over 20 vegan and vegan-friendly vendors from around the world, hosted by John Lewis (who has 453k followers on his Instagram account @badassvegan). Scarf down fare like Himalayan dumplings from Kathmandu MoMoCha, meatless cheesesteaks from Buddy's Steaks, and more. Entry is free and each vendor will have at least one item for $4 or less, so you won't have to break the bank.

Ballard Commons Park, 11 am-7 pm

MONDAY, JULY 31

Masarap Mesa

Masa, the maize dough that comes from ground nixtamalized corn, is the cornerstone of Mexican cuisine. Sibling chefs Seth and Zachary Pacleb's pop-up Brothers & Co. will team up with the artisanal small-batch mezcal producer Mocel Mezcal and the corn tortilla bakery Milpa Masa to present a very special five-course dinner showcasing Milpa's masa alongside mezcal pairings. It's sure to be a corntastic time.

Musang, 5:30–7:30 pm & 8–10 pm

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

Brews and Tunes 2023

Freeway Park's Brews and Tunes will have you saying TGIT (thank god it's Tuesday) with their free, weekly concert every Tuesday in August. Bop along to tunes from PNW acts while enjoying the onsite beer garden and food trucks. This week, the series will kick off with a set from the five-piece Americana-funk band the Whags.

Freeway Park, 4:30-6:30 pm

SPECIALS

General Porpoise Doughnuts

Renee Erickson's doughnut shop is taking full advantage of stone fruit season with its current apricot jam flavor, made with fruit from Collin Family Orchards.

Capitol Hill, Laurelhurst, Pioneer Square

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Kamp

Treat yourself to a swirl of the Madison Valley bar's two seasonal soft serve flavors: blackberry habanero and vegan vanilla.

Madison Valley

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Korochka Tavern

Ever wanted to drink a pine tree? With the cozy Russian-inspired bar's newest cocktail special the "Arboretum," made with Douglas fir tip-infused vodka, Cocchi Americano, and Cynar, you can do just that.

Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, dine-in