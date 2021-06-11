This Week in Seattle Food News: JuneBaby Returns, Salare Closes, and Cafe Racer Is Coming to Capitol Hill

The biggest food news of the week: Chef Edouardo Jordan is reopening the JuneBaby dining room and closing his acclaimed first restaurant Salare. Plus, a new sandwich joint lands in SoDo, Cafe Racer is coming to Capitol Hill, and Zuri's Donutz opens a weekend pop-up in Ballard. Read on for all of that and more of the latest culinary intel. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Fan Tang Cafe

This Northwest-inspired Hunan restaurant opened a Kirkland location on Tuesday. (The spot also has a Southcenter location, which has been temporarily closed to prepare for the opening.) The menu includes bowls, noodles, soups, salads, wontons, small plates, and more.

Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Lari Adda

This Pakistani street food-inspired truck launched in Bellevue at the end of May and is slinging paratha rolls, samosas, and burgers and fries with a Pakistani twist.

Bellevue

Pickup



Milk Drunk

The Homer spinoff serving fried chicken sandwiches, soft-serve ice cream, and cocktails reopened for limited indoor dining on Wednesday. The space is also sporting a cool new abstract mural from artist Carla Weeks.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



JuneBaby

Heralding a return to something resembling the pre-pandemic dining scene, James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan announced this week that his lauded Southern restaurant JuneBaby will be reopening for dine-in service at limited capacity on June 16. The restaurant has added a door connecting it to Jordan's neighboring restaurant Lucinda Grain Bar, to accommodate more distanced seating and private dining opportunities. However, the news is bittersweet, as it coincides with Jordan's decision to close his first restaurant Salare permanently on July 3 after six years of business. In an Instagram post, Jordan wrote, "Salare is my baby, yet the mother, where I could flex my muscles as a Chef, and where I dodged being typecast as a 'Black chef' who only cooked Soul Food."

Ravenna

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Take It Easy There Big Sandwich

Chef Jesse Smith, who launched the pandemic food delivery service Family Meals with Eden Hill chef and owner Maximillian Petty, has undertaken a new venture, according to a press release: Last Thursday, he and Eden Hill chef Justin Tiger opened a new sandwich shop in SoDo, serving up hefty, sloppy creations like the Parks and Rec-referencing "Chicky Chicky Parm Parm" (which contains a serving of spaghetti) and the "Big Turkey" (a smoked turkey BLT). The menu also includes smoked barbecue plates and cookies.

SoDo

Pickup or limited indoor seating



Zuri's Donutz

Beginning this Saturday, the donut shop Zuri's Donutz, which has quickly gained a following for its unique flavors like dragon fruit and ube mango, will run a weekend pop-up inside the vacant Ballard Blossoms building, which is set to be redeveloped into a seven-story hotel and hosting several long-term pop-up vendor residents in the meantime.

Ballard

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

Cafe Racer

The iconic University District venue Cafe Racer is headed to Capitol Hill. Owners Jeff Ramsey and Cindy Anne have been searching for a new home and landed on the former space of Barça. Cafe Racer 2.0 is slated to open in September.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

PCC's Rainier Square location is delayed

The local natural grocery chain PCC has postponed the opening of its upcoming location inside the downtown Rainier Tower building, which was originally slated to open this year, to 2022. Owner Suzy Monford, who was criticized last spring for opposing a bill that would give an additional $4 per hour to grocery workers at larger chains, cited hiring challenges, hazard pay, and the lack of activity downtown as factors contributing to the decision.



Seattle Kraken renames bar

If you've been following the drama that occurred when the University District's punk dive bar Kraken Lounge sued the Seattle Kraken NHL team over its use of the same name for its future bar and restaurant, here's an update: In response to the lawsuit, the team has officially renamed the upcoming Northgate eatery 32 Bar & Grill in reference to the fact that the Seattle Kraken will be the 32nd NHL franchise.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Pop-Up Brunch

Dig into an island-inspired brunch with dishes like lechon hash, macadamia nut cinnamon rolls, and deep-fried loco moco, plus POG mimosas.

Saturday, 9 am-1 pm

Pretty Sweet Grad Party

In celebration of the University of Washington's class of 2021, the Graduate Hotel's Poindexter Coffee is throwing a pre-funk party with Saltadena Bakery, who will be selling her signature "li'l scrappies" (cake scraps) and other treats, including some in purple and gold Husky colors. The festivities will also include a DJ set by Cozell followed by a socially distanced livestream of the graduation in the hotel ballroom, plus loaded "smash browns," brunch cocktails, gifts from Alair, and grad-themed photo ops.

Poindexter Coffee, Saturday, 11 am-2 pm

Celebrating Juneteenth – Inclusivity in the Coffee Industry

Tune in for a discussion with Edward McFields (owner of NoirePack Inc. and member of Seattle Good Business Network), Efrem Fesaha (owner of Boon Boona Coffee), and Quincy Henry (founder of Campfire Coffee Co.) about barriers for entry for minorities in the coffee industry and advice for BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Online, Wednesday, 10-11 am

Field to Table Pop-Up

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and Kristi Brown of Communion, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, through June 18

SPECIALS

Ba Bar

Pastry chef Jose Mariscal has released several new macaron flavors at the Vietnamese chain, including blueberry lemonade, circus animal, and chocolate chip cookie.

Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, University Village

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Cycle Dogs

The newly opened vegan comfort food spot has brought back its popular plant-based fried "Chick'n" sandwich. There's also a new In-N-Out-inspired "Double Double" burger special today, with two patties, two "cheese" slices, grilled onions, "hangry-style" sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Ballard

Pickup or delivery



Super Six

Head to Super Six's patio and sip one (or more) of their new cocktails: the Hudson Highball (Suntory whisky, pineapple, honey, soda, and li hing mui), the Hawaiian Eye Martini (dry gin, shochu, Genziana Fernanda, dry vermouth, and jasmine tea), and the Bird of Paradise spritz (cucumber vodka, lilikoi, grapefruit, Aperol, and sparkling wine).

Columbia City

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating