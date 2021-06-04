This Week in Seattle Food News: Karachi Cowboys Arrives on Capitol Hill, George Lopez Launches a Taco Ghost Kitchen, and Hotel Sorrento's Bar Reopens

This week, Karachi Cowboys brings "Pakistani soul food" to Capitol Hill, the Hotel Sorrento's bar STELLA. reopens, and George Lopez's taco ghost kitchen is coming to town. Plus, Momiji has expanded to South Lake Union, and Ox Billiards is coming to Capitol Hill. Read on for all of that and more of the latest culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

George Lopez Tacos

Following the trend of stars like Mariah Carey and Guy Fieri starting their own ghost kitchens, comedian George Lopez is the latest celebrity to bring a takeout-only restaurant concept to Seattle. His taco kitchen will launch across the country on June 8 and will serve chicken tinga, beef ranchero verde, and carnitas tacos as well as tortilla chips and churros.

Wallingford

Pickup or delivery



Karachi Cowboys

After two years, the "Pakistani soul food" pop-up Karachi Cowboys, which is inspired by the Pakistani home cooking of founder Nasir Zubair's father's family and Texas barbecue techniques, will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Capitol Hill. The spot will share a space with the natural wine shop Glinda and opens for dinner today, with a menu that includes snacks like Bengali pickled cauliflower and curried nuts, main dishes like chana masala and aloo sliders, and drinks like damiana lemon soda and milk chai.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or outdoor seating



Momiji SLU

Capitol Hill's popular sushi restaurant Momiji opened an outpost in South Lake Union in mid-May.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Rush In Dumplings

This no-frills dumpling spot based in Olympia has opened a location in Kirkland, serving pelmeni and piroshki as well as borscht, curry beef soup, chicken soup, beet salad, and coleslaw.

Kirkland

Pickup or delivery



STELLA.

The historic Hotel Sorrento's Italian coast-inspired bar and restaurant, which went on hiatus in November, has its grand reopening today.

First Hill

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating



Sunflower Garden

This cheerful new Chinese restaurant is open and serving barbecue buns, scallion pancakes, pork wontons, and more in Greenwood.

Greenwood

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bourbon Steak

Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina will open a location of his upscale steakhouse franchise Bourbon Steak in the former space of his restaurant RN74, which closed last year. The new restaurant is set to open sometime this fall.

Downtown



Ox Billiards

Capitol Hill is getting a new destination for snooker and billiards. A new pool hall called Ox Billiards is set to open in the spot formerly home to Seattle Boxing Gym later this year. Players will be able to sip beer and wine while shooting pool.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Aplets and Cotlets are here to stay

Fans of the local Turkish delight-like specialty Aplets and Cotlets can now rest easy: Liberty Orchards, the 101-year-old Cashmere-based company behind the jelly and walnut confection, has found a buyer to continue its operations. The company had previously announced that it was folding in March.



Locals hold protest outside the Willows Inn

Last Friday, about 50 Lummi Island locals gathered to hold a protest outside the Willows Inn, which was recently the subject of a New York Times exposé released in April. (In the report, 35 former staff members accused the nationally acclaimed restaurant of having a toxic work environment led by chef and owner Blaine Wetzel and manager Reid Johnson. The allegations included several instances of racism, sexual harassment, and sexism, as well as male employees preying on teenage girls from the island community.) Protesters carried signs with messages like "Willows Wore Out Welcome" and "Racism is NOT a Local Ingredient."



Zeek's Pizza sued for wage theft

The Terrell Marshall Law Group, the legal firm that recently got the local pizza chain Pagliacci to settle a $3.75 million lawsuit for alleged wage theft, filed a lawsuit against the local chain Zeek's Pizza last week, claiming that the business withheld wages and tips owed to its drivers. Over 100 delivery drivers could be included in the class-action lawsuit.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Capitol Hill Brunch Vaccine Pop-Up

Score a beer (or non-boozy beverage) when you roll up your sleeve for your first or second dose of your COVID vaccine of choice.

Optimism Brewing, Sunday, 12-3 pm

Field to Table Pop-Up

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and Kristi Brown of Communion, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, through June 18

SPECIALS

Cookie's Country Chicken

The fried chicken joint Cookie's Country Chicken is collaborating with Post Alley Pizza to create a special breakfast sandwich, featuring Post Alley's sesame English muffin, Cookie's fried chicken, scrambled eggs, and melty cheese. The sandwich will be available beginning at 10 am this Sunday until 11:30 am or until sold out.

SoDo

Pickup



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery's trio of seasonal June flavors includes butter pecan (a plant butter-based ice cream with flecks of pecan), cookies and cream (vanilla with house-made chocolate cream-filled cookies), and Harvey Strawberry Milk (an annual pride-themed favorite made with a coconut-oat milk base, local strawberries from Hayton Farms, and swirls of house-made strawberry jam). In honor of Pride Month, 5% of sales from the Harvey Strawberry Milk flavor will be donated to the Harvey Milk Foundation.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup or delivery



Lady Yum

The macaron maven's flavor of the month for June is chocolate-covered gummy bear.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Li'l Woody's

The local burger joint's special burger of the week is the "Funky Mushroom" burger, featuring blue cheese, truffle mayo, a grilled portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, balsamic caramelized onions, and grass-fed beef. The special will be available through Monday, June 7.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Pickup or delivery



Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie bakery is featuring three seasonal flavors for June: peanut butter Ritz chocolate chip, toffee black sesame, and stuffed Nutella s'mores.

Georgetown, Central District

Pickup or delivery





