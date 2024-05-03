EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Kedai Makan Expands to Belltown, Hey Bagel Is Coming, and Renee Erickson Announces Three Restaurants

May 3, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
May 3, 2024
|
Like
Now you can enjoy Kedai Makan's Malaysian comfort food in Belltown. (Kedai Makan)
Welcome to May! The local food scene is abuzz with activity this week, as the beloved Kedai MakanHey Bagel plans a U Village storefront, and famed chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson announces three upcoming restaurants in Pioneer Square. Plus, find out where to get Star Wars-themed treats this Saturday. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS 

Jack's BBQ List
Jack Timmons's Texas-style barbecue joint plans to debut a new Eastside location next Thursday, May 9, serving steak, fried chicken, and breakfast tacos in addition to its signature smoked meats.
Redmond

Kedai Makan List
The cozy Malaysian restaurant and bar Kedai Makan, which closed in October 2022 and reopened in a new location on Capitol Hill under new ownership a couple of months later, opened its second location in the former Lai Rai space in Belltown this week.
Belltown

Koko's Restaurant and Tequila Bar List
Married couple Gibran Moreno and Alexi Torres recently opened a second location of their Seabrook-based eatery and tequila bar Koko's in the former Heritage Distilling List space on Capitol Hill. The menu nods to Koko's beachy roots as well as Mexican and Salvadorian influences, with dishes like enchiladas, empanadas, tamarind-habanero prawns, chorizo burgers, and seafood pasta.
Capitol Hill

FUTURE OPENINGS 

Hey Bagel List
Bagel lovers across Seattle these week are buzzing over the fact that Rubinstein Bagels founder Andrew Rubinstein plans to open a brick-and-mortar location of his new bagel pop-up Hey Bagel at U Village this fall.
University Village

Paju List
According to a press release, the acclaimed Korean restaurant Paju plans to close its current location after service on May 11 and will move into an expanded space in South Lake Union. In the release, chef/owner Bill Jeong said, "It is bittersweet for us to say goodbye to the Uptown neighborhood – it’s the only home Paju has ever known, and we’ve grown very attached to our Queen Anne regulars as we’ve grown up here. However, relocating to a larger space will allow us to do new things in pursuit of an evolved Paju dining experience," noting that the new location will feature an expanded menu and full bar.
South Lake Union

Shoo Loong Kan List
This Sichuanese hot pot chain is set to open its first West Coast location inside downtown Bellevue's massive West Main development later this year.
Bellevue

CLOSURES

Mandarin Gate List
This Chinese restaurant, lounge, and karaoke bar located in the Oak Tree Village closed at the end of April after 38 years of business.
Licton Springs

Victor Tavern List
Ethan Stowell Restaurants' gastropub has closed, citing the "current challenges of operating in the downtown core."
Downtown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Renee Erickson announces plans for three new Pioneer Square restaurants
Surprise: Chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson revealed at the end of April that she plans to open three new spots inside Pioneer Square's RailSpur List development, including Lowlander Brewery List (a "tank bar" where patrons can watch beer being brewed and get served from specialized tanks), Un Po Tipsy Pizzeria List (a wood-fired pizzeria), and an unnamed upscale European concept akin to Erickson's other restaurants.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 4

9th Anniversary at Lucky Envelope Brewing Remind List
The "culturally inspired" brewery Lucky Envelope will celebrate their ninth anniversary with special beer releases, lucky red envelopes stuffed with surprises, and nosh from the Carver Kitchen Shawarma truck. Get your hands on an exclusive '90s-inspired color-changing anniversary tee and be the first to try a crispy Frost Rice Lager, a 9th Anniversary West Coast IPA, and a Lychee Lemonade Sour Ale.
Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland, 12-10 pm

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Fogón's 2nd Annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party Remind List
With its vibrant interior and a glimpse of the tortilla-making action up front, the Michoacán family-owned cantina Fogón has long been a beloved Capitol Hill staple. Longtime fans may even recall the restaurant’s cameo on the fourth season of Love Is Blind, where it was chosen as a group dining destination. If you’d like to party like a Netflix reality show cast member, the bustling spot is hosting its second annual Cinco de Mayo block party on Sunday, complete with live mariachi music, a market with Latinx vendors and artists, and a drag show with performers Viktor, Kameron Michelle, and Victoria Amoré, hosted by Drag Latina season two star Queen Andrew Scott. Fogón and La Chingona Taqueria will sling tasty food and drinks.
Fogón Cocina Mexicana, Capitol Hill, 12-9 pm

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Remind List
This festive and frugal Cinco de Mayo fiesta, which is pet-friendly and open to all ages, will feature $5 locally brewed Mexican beers on tap, plus mobile fare from the Whateke Mexican Truck. (A peek at their menu reveals that they serve fry-stuffed burritos—go forth with this knowledge and live your best life.)
Ounces, North Delridge, 12-6 pm

Alison Roman Gives Solicited Advice (Live) Remind List
You've probably seen food writer Alison Roman's viral recipes, like #TheCookies and #TheStew, on your Instagram feed. The controversial cookbook author, known for her unfussy approach to cooking and her strong culinary opinions, is bringing her podcast Solicited Advice to the Neptune Theater and will dispense guidance to audience members.
Neptune Theatre, University District, 8 pm

THURSDAY, MAY 9

A Conversation with Pailin Chongchitnant: In‑Person & Online Remind List
Over 1.7 million subscribers tune in to watch the ebullient Cordon Bleu-trained chef Pailin "Pai" Chongchitnant on her cooking channel Pailin's Kitchen, where she breaks down Thai cuisine for home cooks of all levels, demonstrating how to whip up dishes like pad kra pao and coconut pancakes. Chongchitnant grew up in southern Thailand and osmosed the fundamentals of cooking from hanging out in the kitchen as a kid. Today, she's the author of two cookbooks, Hot Thai Kitchen and Sabai: 100 Simple Thai Recipes for Any Day of the Week. She'll join local author J. Kenji López-Alt for a conversation about her passion for Thai food.
Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, 7:30 pm

SPECIALS

Dough Joy List
The whimsical doughnut shop's latest flavor drop includes coffee cake, matcha strawberry, "brownie bomb," and vanilla Biscoff. And big news for cake doughnut fans: They're also now serving cake doughnuts alongside their signature raised ones.
Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Flora Bakehouse List
May the 4th be with you: In honor of Star Wars Day on Saturday, the Beacon Hill bakery is offering some themed specials, including the "Doughbi-Wan-Kenobi" (a sourdough loaf branded with the Star Wars rebellion symbol), "Skywalker Float" (a blue raspberry soda with your choice of soft serve), and the "Princess Cinnabuns Sundae" (a vanilla soft serve sundae with salted caramel, whipped cream, and cinnamon, adorned with Leia-esque mini cinnamon roll buns on each side).
Beacon Hill

Spice Waala
The Indian street food favorite's May soft serve flavor is kesar pista (saffron and pistachio), available at all locations except Ballard.
Capitol Hill, Columbia City

