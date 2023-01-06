This Week in Seattle Food News: Kedai Makan Returns, The Station Plans to Expand, and Shaq Brings His Fried Chicken Joint to Renton

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Big Chicken

This fried chicken joint, which opened in Renton last month, is owned by none other than basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. (The chain also operates a location inside Climate Pledge Arena.) The spot serves specialty sandwiches, such as the "M.D.E. Chicken" ("Shaq Sauce," chicken breast, and bread-and-butter pickles) and the "Uncle Jerome" (Nashville hot chicken, mayo, and pickles).

Renton

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



California Mexican Grill

This 24-hour California-style Mexican spot opened in Bellevue in mid-December, serving breakfast burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, fajitas, quesadillas, and more.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in, drive-thru



Kedai Makan

The closure of Capitol Hill's beloved Malaysian restaurant Kedai Makan was one of the most crushing blows to the Seattle food scene in 2022, but things are looking up: Hangry Panda owners Joe and Lucy Ye have taken over from former owners Kevin Burzell and Alysson Wilson and are hosting a soft reopening of the restaurant in the former Money Frog space today and tomorrow. And worry not: the couple promises that the menu will be "very familiar to Kedai Makan regulars." Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Marination Columbia City

Marination owners Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton opened a new location of their popular Asian-Hawaiian chainlet in the former space of their recently closed restaurant Super Six at the end of December. Fans can expect the same menu of Marination favorites, such as kimchi fried rice, kalua pork, "aloha fries," and "sexy tofu."

Columbia City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Station

Beacon Hill's community-focused coffee shop The Station hopes to open a second location somewhere in South Seattle (between South Beacon Hill and Columbia City) by April or May of this year. Those who would like to support the new venture can do so at the business's GoFundMe, which aims to raise $100,000.

South Seattle



Sweetgreen

Way back in October 2021, we reported that the popular fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is opening its first-ever Washington location in the former Stout space on Capitol Hill. Although an opening date has still not been released, we finally have a sign that the franchise appears to be getting closer to launching: The business is currently hiring a district manager for the location.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

The Splintered Wand

This wizard-themed pub located in Ballard has shuttered abruptly after less than a year of business. On Wednesday, the business sent a message out to reservation holders that read, "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately. All reservations now and in the future have been canceled. We are deeply sorry for those who were unable to experience the magic with us, and are grateful for the support we’ve received over the year we’ve been open. Stay magical, Ballard – we will miss you."

Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Smith gets new ownership

The upscale Capitol Hill pub Smith , founded by restaurateur Linda Derschang, is set to be taken over by new owner Victor Gonzalez. Gonzalez told Capitol Hill Seattle that he is not planning any major changes to the business.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre

At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

Can Can

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

La Ventanita Pop-Up

Delight in a number of pastelitos from the Cuban bakery pop-up La Ventanita, including guava and coconut, guava cheese, beef, and tres leches cake.

Papá Changó Cafe, 9 am-12 pm



First Anniversary Party

Help Ladd & Lass Brewing mark the occasion of their first anniversary with two new beer releases, savory fare from Carbon Pop, sweets from Lovely & Dapper Desserts, games, prizes, portraits by Toady Town, and even a coloring contest.

Ladd & Lass Brewing, 2-10 pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Taste of the Northwest

The Chelan fixture Campbell's Resort will assemble a bevy of Washington wineries, Northwest breweries, and premium distilleries, plus freshly shucked oysters and additional food. Enjoy live music all day as you tap into your hedonistic side.

Campbell's Resort

THROUGH FEBRUARY 19

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

Sodo Park

SPECIALS

The Flour Box

Baker Pamela Vuong's acclaimed doughnut shop the Flour Box, which was recently a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker, has unveiled its first monthly menu of the year, with a bevy of flavors inspired by Lunar New Year. The lineup includes jasmine milk tea, sweet taro, red bean cream, and gen-matcha cream.

Hillman City

Pickup, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice cream shop has revealed a trio of "super" January flavors: Superbutter Blondie (almond butter ice cream with caramel swirls, blondie pieces, and Moon Juice vegan collagen), Chocolate Almond Supercup (maple syrup chocolate ice cream with chaga-laced dark chocolate almond butter cups), and Tahini Banana Superchunk (tahini banana ice cream with maca-walnut chocolate cookie chunks and gooey chocolate sauce).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Salt & Straw

As it does each January, the Portland-based artisan ice creamery has released a seasonal menu of plant-based flavors. The "Dairy-Free Decadence" series includes Bananas Foster, Chocolate Sorbet, Toasted Oat Milk and Cookies, Peanut Butter Brittle Caramel Fudge, and Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in