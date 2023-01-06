EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Kedai Makan Returns, The Station Plans to Expand, and Shaq Brings His Fried Chicken Joint to Renton

January 6, 2023 Edition
by Julianne Bell
January 6, 2023
The Capitol Hill institution Kedai Makan reopens under new ownership this weekend. (Kedai Makan)
A flurry of openings marks the beginning of the new year, including the return of the beloved Malaysian spot Kedai Makan under new ownership this weekend. In other news, the Shaq-owned Big Chicken arrives in Renton, the Asian-Hawaiian favorite Marination opens its new Columbia City location, and the community-focused coffee shop The Station announces plans for a second location. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Big Chicken Add to a List
This fried chicken joint, which opened in Renton last month, is owned by none other than basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. (The chain also operates a location inside Climate Pledge Arena.) The spot serves specialty sandwiches, such as the "M.D.E. Chicken" ("Shaq Sauce," chicken breast, and bread-and-butter pickles) and the "Uncle Jerome" (Nashville hot chicken, mayo, and pickles).
Renton
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

California Mexican Grill Add to a List
This 24-hour California-style Mexican spot opened in Bellevue in mid-December, serving breakfast burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, fajitas, quesadillas, and more.
Bellevue
Pickup, delivery, dine-in, drive-thru

Kedai Makan Add to a List
The closure of Capitol Hill's beloved Malaysian restaurant Kedai Makan Add to a List was one of the most crushing blows to the Seattle food scene in 2022, but things are looking up: Hangry Panda Add to a List owners Joe and Lucy Ye have taken over from former owners Kevin Burzell and Alysson Wilson and are hosting a soft reopening of the restaurant in the former Money Frog Add to a List space today and tomorrow. And worry not: the couple promises that the menu will be "very familiar to Kedai Makan regulars." Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Marination Columbia City Add to a List
Marination owners Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton opened a new location of their popular Asian-Hawaiian chainlet in the former space of their recently closed restaurant Super Six Add to a List at the end of December. Fans can expect the same menu of Marination favorites, such as kimchi fried rice, kalua pork, "aloha fries," and "sexy tofu."
Columbia City
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Station Add to a List
Beacon Hill's community-focused coffee shop The Station hopes to open a second location somewhere in South Seattle (between South Beacon Hill and Columbia City) by April or May of this year. Those who would like to support the new venture can do so at the business's GoFundMe, which aims to raise $100,000.
South Seattle

Sweetgreen Add to a List  
Way back in October 2021, we reported that the popular fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is opening its first-ever Washington location in the former Stout Add to a List space on Capitol Hill. Although an opening date has still not been released, we finally have a sign that the franchise appears to be getting closer to launching: The business is currently hiring a district manager for the location.
Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

The Splintered Wand Add to a List
This wizard-themed pub located in Ballard has shuttered abruptly after less than a year of business. On Wednesday, the business sent a message out to reservation holders that read, "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately. All reservations now and in the future have been canceled. We are deeply sorry for those who were unable to experience the magic with us, and are grateful for the support we’ve received over the year we’ve been open. Stay magical, Ballard – we will miss you."
Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Smith gets new ownership
The upscale Capitol Hill pub Smith Add to a List , founded by restaurateur Linda Derschang, is set to be taken over by new owner Victor Gonzalez. Gonzalez told Capitol Hill Seattle that he is not planning any major changes to the business.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre Add to a List
At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.
Can Can

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

La Ventanita Pop-Up Add to a List
Delight in a number of pastelitos from the Cuban bakery pop-up La Ventanita, including guava and coconut, guava cheese, beef, and tres leches cake.
Papá Changó Cafe, 9 am-12 pm

First Anniversary Party Add to a List
Help Ladd & Lass Brewing mark the occasion of their first anniversary with two new beer releases, savory fare from Carbon Pop, sweets from Lovely & Dapper Desserts, games, prizes, portraits by Toady Town, and even a coloring contest.
Ladd & Lass Brewing, 2-10 pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Taste of the Northwest Add to a List
The Chelan fixture Campbell's Resort will assemble a bevy of Washington wineries, Northwest breweries, and premium distilleries, plus freshly shucked oysters and additional food. Enjoy live music all day as you tap into your hedonistic side.
Campbell's Resort

THROUGH FEBRUARY 19

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home Add to a List
Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.
Sodo Park

SPECIALS

The Flour Box Add to a List
Baker Pamela Vuong's acclaimed doughnut shop the Flour Box, which was recently a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker, has unveiled its first monthly menu of the year, with a bevy of flavors inspired by Lunar New Year. The lineup includes jasmine milk tea, sweet taro, red bean cream, and gen-matcha cream.
Hillman City
Pickup, dine-in

Frankie & Jo's
The plant-based ice cream shop has revealed a trio of "super" January flavors: Superbutter Blondie (almond butter ice cream with caramel swirls, blondie pieces, and Moon Juice vegan collagen), Chocolate Almond Supercup (maple syrup chocolate ice cream with chaga-laced dark chocolate almond butter cups), and Tahini Banana Superchunk (tahini banana ice cream with maca-walnut chocolate cookie chunks and gooey chocolate sauce).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Salt & Straw
As it does each January, the Portland-based artisan ice creamery has released a seasonal menu of plant-based flavors. The "Dairy-Free Decadence" series includes Bananas Foster, Chocolate Sorbet, Toasted Oat Milk and Cookies, Peanut Butter Brittle Caramel Fudge, and Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

