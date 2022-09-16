Show Me
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Korean Barbecue, A Rooftop Bar, and Several Ballard Closures

Sept. 16, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
September 16, 2022
The Korean barbecue chain Baekjeong, which has been featured on legendary LA food critic Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list, opens inside Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall this Monday. (Baekjeong Korean Barbecue)
Korean food reigns supreme this week, as the critic-approved chain Baekjeong Korean Barbecue makes its Washington debut and the fast-casual spot Seoul Bowl expands to Kirkland. In other news, Musang chef Melissa Miranda has been named one of the best new chefs of 2022 by Food & Wine, and a bevy of Ballard restaurants have closed their doors for good. Read on for all of that and more updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Altitude Sky Lounge Add to a List
South Lake Union's swanky Astral Hotel opened this rooftop bar on September 7. The spot features an open deck, gas firepits, and a stunning view of the city, as well as local beer, wine, cocktails, charcuterie boards, dips, and other light snacks.
South Lake Union
Dine-in

Baekjeong Korean Barbecue Add to a List
Carnivores, rejoice: The acclaimed Los Angeles-based Korean barbecue chain plans to open its eighth US location inside Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall on Monday, September 19, according to a press release. The franchise, named for the Korean word for "butcher," is owned by comedian and retired wrestling star Kang Ho-dong and has been featured on famed LA food critic Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list. The meaty menu features appetizers, pork, beef, offal, bowls, bibimbap, fried rice, noodles, stews, and more.
Lynnwood
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Seoul Bowl Add to a List
The local Korean fast-casual chain Seoul Bowl will open a location in Kirkland on Monday, September 19. Guests can choose from a choice of white, purple, or kimchi bacon rice as a base; Korean bulgogi beef, slow-cooked soy-pork, Korean spicy pork, Korean BBQ chicken, or organic fried tofu as a protein; and toppings like sweet Asian corn salad, pickled radishes, kimchi, caramelized onions, and smashed potato salad.
Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

CLOSURES

Ballard Hockey Bar Add to a List and Ballard Station Add to a List
These two Ballard neighborhood bars have both closed permanently due to being displaced by an upcoming 238-unit apartment building. Jesse Young, who owns both establishments, hopes to reopen both bars eventually but has not yet determined a new location, according to My Ballard.
Ballard

Bunsoy Add to a List
After seven months of business, this Ballard gem, which quickly gained a loyal following for its locally sourced Filipino fare, closed at the end of August. The restaurant revealed on social media that chef Rhabbie Coquia resigned to "provide more time and space for his next adventure." Since Bunsoy is named in tribute to Coquia's nickname (a term of endearment for the youngest sibling, like Coquia himself), the restaurant will change accordingly with his departure: Owner Tommy Patrick says the space is slated to reopen as a "new seafood and small plates option very soon."
Ballard

Golden City Add to a List
This beloved Chinese restaurant and dive bar, renowned for its stiff drinks and affordable comfort food, closed on August 27 after 34 years of business, due to landlords not wanting to sign another five-year lease with the business.
Ballard

Sawyer Add to a List
Yet another Ballard spot saying goodbye: Chef-owner Mitch Mayers' playful, upscale Ballard restaurant, known for its oxtail nachos and s'mores choco tacos Add to a List , will host its final service on October 2. Mayers told Seattle Met he wants to spend more time with his kids: "Most days I wake up feeling like I have to choose between being the father I want to be and the business owner that Sawyer needs me to be."
Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Melissa Miranda named Best New Chef by Food & Wine
Food & Wine named Musang Add to a List chef Melissa Miranda one of the best new chefs of 2022 this week. Restaurant editor Khushbu Shah wrote that Miranda's "elegant, seasonally driven, locavore take on Filipino cooking pushes the boundaries of tradition."

Union Coffee becomes Push X Pull Coffee
The Central District business previously known as Union Coffee has changed ownership and has reopened as Push X Pull Coffee Add to a List . Previous owner Geetu Vailoor is stepping away due to "life changes," and the Portland-based coffee shop Push X Pull has taken over the space.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SEPTEMBER 16-17

Prost! Oktoberfest Add to a List
The German pub will celebrate the holiday with ceremonial kegs, food specials, stein badges, dirndls, lederhosen, and plenty of fresh beer.
Prost!

The Great Wallingford Wurst Fest Add to a List
This family-focused Oktoberfest-style festival will offer a large outdoor biergarten, in addition to food, games, rides, a sweet shop, and live music.
St. Benedict School

SEPTEMBER 16-18

Fremont Oktoberfest Add to a List
Hoist your heftiest steins in celebration of "Seattle's largest beer festival," where you can taste over 100 German and domestic craft beers (excuse us, "biers") and feast on Bavarian-style food like Bratwurst and soft pretzels.
Fremont

Negroni Week Add to a List
For this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, bars all over the city will mix up everyone's favorite bitter crimson cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic version made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth or whip up their own unique variations.
Various locations

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Bite of PhinneyWood Add to a List
The inaugural edition of this new neighborhood food festival will let you taste the best food Phinney has to offer, with over 20 participating restaurants, including La Conasupo, North Star Diner, Mainstay Provisions, Nutty Squirrel Gelato, Preserve & Gather, Petit Pierre Bakery, A La Mode Pies, Coffeeholic, and Oliver's Twist. Plus, quench your thirst with beer from Halcyon Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit Phinney Neighborhood Association's programs for kids, seniors, and the entire community.
Phinney Center, 2-6 pm

Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival Add to a List
Groove to tunes by singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore, indie sister duo La Fonda, Americana outfit Massy Ferguson, and family group Warren Dunes. You'll also have the opportunity to gulp cold pints from eight breweries and scarf down food from trucks Thai U Up and .314 Pie.
White River Valley Museum, 12-6 pm

SEPTEMBER 17-18

Last Days on the West Seattle Island (Bridge Opening Party!) Add to a List
Celebrate the final day of West Seattle's island status with an island-inspired bash on Saturday, featuring an island bounce house, ice cream, Big Boys Hawaiian Food Truck, face painting, a pop-up market with West Seattle vendors, live music, and complimentary leis and sunglasses for the first 100 guests. The following day will commemorate the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge with a free HIIT workout class, a taco truck, ice cream, pie, band performances, and more. You'll also get a chance to try Reunite IPA, a collaboration beer made by West Seattle Beer Friends Good Society, Best of Hands, The Beer Junction, and Beveridge Place Pub.
Ounces

Frisky Girl Farm Sunflower U-Pick Add to a List
Is there anything more cheerful than a sunflower? Join Frisky Girl Farm at their new location and gather all of the golden-yellow blooms you like from their U-pick fields. Snacks and lawn games will be available, and guests are also encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs for leisurely lounging.
Frisky Girl Farm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Ice Cream Social Pop-Up Add to a List
I scream, you scream, we all scream for this family-friendly festival showcasing curbside frozen treats from a variety of vendors. Purchase a cone and take refuge from the sun with covered seating.
Fremont Sunday Market

Zylberschtein's 3rd Anniversary Celebration Add to a List
The cherished North Seattle Jewish deli will celebrate its third anniversary with a neighborhood block party complete with a beer garden, live music, ice cream, children's activities, and a "bookmobile" from Blue Kettle Books.
Zylberschtein's, 10 am-2:30 pm

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Wine and Dine the SnoValley Rails Add to a List
Climb aboard a train at the historic Snoqualmie Depot and feast your eyes on the scenery as you travel to North Bend Depot, the Northwest Railway Museum, up to Snoqualmie Falls, and back to the Snoqualmie Depot. The night will also feature a seasonal six-course meal inspired by the state fair, with dishes like duck leg confit, caramel apple cream puffs, upscale corn dogs, and kettle corn cheesecake.
Northwest Railway Museum

Wine Festival Add to a List
Francophiles and oenophiles, rejoice: This festival hosted by the French-American Chamber of Commerce of Seattle-PNW will feature tastings of French and American vino alongside gourmet food, as well as a silent auction and live music.
Tam o'Shanter Golf and Country Club, 6 pm

SEPTEMBER 22-25

TeKu Tavern Oktoberfest Add to a List
Geek out over six Festbiers and Marzens on tap, available by the half liter or 16 oz mug, and soak up the booze with sausages and pretzels.
TeKu Tavern

SPECIALS

Itsumono Add to a List
Ready for soup season? The modern Japanese bar is currently serving an oxtail saimin soup with braised oxtail, pork jowl char siu, egg noodles, kamaboko, and cilantro.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, dine-in

Musang Add to a List
Melissa Miranda's Beacon Hill restaurant is bringing its signature Filipino flair to brunch with a new longganisa benedict, featuring chicken longganisa on Macrina challah toast with hollandaise, roasted Roma tomatoes, red onions, fried egg, and chives.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Spice Waala
The Indian street food restaurant's latest soft serve ice cream flavor is pistachio cardamom.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

