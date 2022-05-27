This Week in Seattle Food News: Korean Corn Dogs, Birria Tacos, and the Return of Little Oddfellows

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

B-Town Halo Grill

This neighborhood grill serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, bowls, fish and chips, mac and cheese, and more opened in Burien in late April.

Burien

Pickup, dine-in



Fire Tacos de Birria

The birria craze is still going strong: This taqueria, which operates a location in Kent and has gained popularity on Instagram, opened a location in the former Alki Bakery space on April 23. The restaurant offers birria tacos, quesabirria tacos, consommé, quesadillas, tortas, burritos, mulitas, birria plates, birria ramen, and birria nachos. Quench your birria-induced thirst with eye-catching drinks like hibiscus lemonade and cucumber agua fresca, garnished with Tajín and fresh citrus.

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Korn Dog

This Korean-style corn dog and tteokbokki joint (no affiliation with the nu-metal band Korn) recently took over the former space of the beloved teriyaki joint Mia's Off-Broadway Cafe on Capitol Hill. The street food spot, which is run by Tapas Lab owner Sunny Lim, serves corn dogs dipped in rice flour batter and fried before being rolled in crunchy coatings, such as crushed instant ramen noodles or potatoes, for a chewy-crispy effect. Some of the dogs are also made with mozzarella or swap the sausage out for mozzarella entirely.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Little Oddfellows

Schedule a coffee shop date with a good book for this weekend: The Linda Derschang-owned cafe Little Oddfellows (the sibling of neighboring Oddfellows ) reopens at last inside Elliott Bay Book Company today.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



MariPili Tapas Bar

It was with a heavy heart that we said goodbye to the iconic Capitol Hill spot Cafe Presse in February, but at least there's a silver lining: The space has been taken over by chef Grayson Corrales, who hosts the grand opening of her debut restaurant MariPili, a Spanish tapas spot inspired by the flavors of the Galicia region, today. The spot serves patatas bravas, pulpo (octopus), roasted Cornish game hen, lamb and pork albondigas (meatballs), and paella tahdig. The Stranger's Jas Keimig, who lived in Ourense, Galicia, for a couple of years, writes, "A tip: Estrella Galicia is delicious and the pride of Galicia—make sure to get a pint!"

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Otter on the Rocks

This playfully named cocktail bar specializing in house-made infusions, Thai-inspired cocktails, and flatbreads opened in West Seattle in mid-March.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Salt District

According to a press release, the E3 Restaurant Group (Metropolitan Grill , Elliott's Oyster House , and Lobster Shop ) plans to open this casual restaurant inspired by the coastal cities of Southern Italy on the historic Pier 55 this June. The kitchen will serve burrata, meatballs, bruschetta, specialty salads, cioppino, lamb ossobuco, cocktails, and wine.

Waterfront

OTHER FOOD NEWS

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 28-SATURDAY, MAY 29



Brinnon ShrimpFest

There’s a narrow annual window when sweet, delicate spot shrimp is in season, six to eight weeks max, and good news: Memorial Day weekend falls within it. Sure, you can get them at the upscale supermarkets in Seattle, but it’s so much better to find them at the source. The seaside hamlet of Brinnon, on the west coast of Hood Canal between Hama Hama and Quilcene, has a little food fest to celebrate the spot shrimp’s arrival each year–there are also bands and “other seafood,” and you can harvest clams and oysters with a license from the Department of Fish & Wildlife. By the way, this event’s tagline is “Welcome to Fresh Shrimp and Good Times,” which is so simple, it’s brilliant. We feel like we’ve waited our whole lives to be welcomed to fresh shrimp. MEG VAN HUYGEN



FRIDAY, MAY 28-TUESDAY, MAY 31



Seattle Restored EATS

The Seattle Restored EATS pop-up window at 9th & Thomas will feature treats from a variety of vendors, including locally brewed chai from Aditi Chai, sweet and savory pies from Grayseas Pies, macarons from Wicked Macarons, Liberian and Ghanaian cuisine from Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, and more.

9th and Thomas, 10 am-3 pm



SATURDAY, MAY 28

Meet and Greet with Adoptable Dogs

What could be better than sipping a cold beer while cuddling with adorable adoptable pups? Old Stove Brewing will provide you with an opportunity to do just that at this event at its Ship Canal location, hosted in tandem with the local foster rescue Doggone Seattle.

Old Stove Ship Canal, 1-3 pm

Bakescapade Pop-Up

The up-and-coming pan dulce pop-up will sling nostalgic treats like churro crunch cereal conchas, Lucky Charms conchas, and "besos de fresas."

The Rose Gifthouse and Coffee, 10 am-1 pm

Memorial Day Parking Lot Party

The Rainier Valley brewery and taproom NW Peaks will host a free parking lot bash, complete with food, beer, games, and live music performances from Marshall Family Band and LC Quintet.

NW Peaks Brewery & Taproom, 12-9 pm



Seattle Night Market | Rise of the Luchadors

Browse vendors from the Fremont night market and take in a special wrestling performance by Lucha Libre Volcanica.

Fremont Sunday Market, 2-10 pm

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Hotel Sorrento Turns 113 Years Old!

Celebrate the historic (and haunted) Hotel Sorrento's 113th birthday with an aperitif hour followed by dinner service and a performance by local band Breaks and Swells. The hotel will also release a new special whiskey made in collaboration with Woodford Reserve.

Hotel Sorrento, 4 pm

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

Queer Beer Release Party

In collaboration with White Center Pride, Future Primitive will celebrate the release of its Queer Beer with brewery tours and a special toast.

Future Primitive Brewing, 5:30 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Jessie Sheehan, Snackable Bakes

If assembling fussy, elaborate layered cakes isn't for you, perhaps you need cookbook author Jessie Sheehan's new book Snackable Bakes, which is full of treats that can be assembled in 20 minutes or less. Sheehan will chat about her new book with Zoe Bakes Cakes author Zoe Francois.

Online, 5 pm

SPECIALS

Independent Pizzeria

It's time for spring mushrooms, and this cozy pizzeria in Madison Park is embracing the season with their new "No Brainer" pie, which is topped with housemade cultured cream, fontina, pecorino, black morels, fresh thyme, and white wine, with an option to add prosciutto for extra luxury.

Madison Park

Pickup



Lowrider Cookie Company

If your dream cookie is sweet, salty, and studded with chocolate and butterscotch, then you'll definitely want to check out Lowrider's new peanut butter butterscotch chocolate cookie, which is made with butterscotch chips and Theo Chocolate cookie bites, rolled in sugar, and topped with flaky salt. The special will be available today through Sunday at all locations.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Marination and Super Six

In honor of Pride month, which kicks off next Wednesday, the gay-owned Marination restaurant group will debut rainbow-striped sugar cookies dipped in yuzu-infused white chocolate with colorful sprinkles, which they liken to "Fruity Pebbles in cookie form." $1 from each $4 cookie will go toward the local charity Camp Ten Trees, a summer camp for LGBTQ+ kids.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in