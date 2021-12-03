This Week in Seattle Food News: Lady Yum Brings Macarons to Bellevue, Dough Zone Opens in Kirkland, and Goofy's Says Goodbye

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

Welcome back to a new edition of food news! This week, Lady Yum brings macarons and champagne to Bellevue, Dough Zone comes to Kirkland, and Stumbletown slings Italian-style sandwiches in Ballard. Plus, Goofy's Bar says goodbye after 48 years, and the team behind the natural wine pop-up Juice Bar plans Otherworld Wine Bar. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

CrackleMi

This fast-casual Vietnamese spot opened in Ballard in mid-November, with a menu of bánh mì, vermicelli noodle bowls, and broken rice bowls with proteins like spicy lemongrass tofu, soy-braised pork belly, pork chop, dark soy tofu, and grilled pork. Other sides include spring rolls, egg rolls, and daikon spare rib soup.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dough Zone

The ever-popular dumpling destination Dough Zone opened its new Kirkland outpost on November 22, according to a press release. The rapidly expanding chain is also set to open a location in Portland early next year.

Kirkland

Pickup, dine-in



Hakka House Chinese Cuisine

This restaurant opened in Bellevue in mid-November, serving Chinese and Hakka cuisine (a hard-to-find regional style of Chinese cooking, characterized by an emphasis on simple homestyle meals, preserved meats, and vegetables). The menu includes dumplings, pork-stuffed tofu, bao buns, pork ribs, beef noodle soup, and more.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



Lady Yum

Lady Yum owner and macaron maven Megan Wagstaff expands her empire with a whimsical new location in Bellevue Square this weekend. The outpost, which soft-opens today and will have its grand opening on Saturday and Sunday, is decked out in glitzy decor, with disco balls, colorful custom-made fringed stools, string lights, and patterned wallpaper. The grand opening will feature a live DJ, champagne, a photo booth, and of course, plenty of macarons.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sam Choy's Poke to the Max

Hawaiian chef and "godfather of poke" Sam Choy's Seattle-based chain Poke to the Max recently opened an outpost in Tukwila. The restaurant serves poke, loco moco, shoyu chicken, Spam musubi, and other island favorites.

Tukwila

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Streamline Coffee Drive-Thru

This new drive-thru coffee shop inside an Airstream trailer in Greenwood had its grand opening from November 26-27. Drinks range from s'mores cold brew to caramel macchiato to raspberry lemonade, with sandwiches and gluten-free snacks on the food menu.

Greenwood

Drive-thru



Stumbletown Ballard

Named after an old nickname for the strip of 65th Street between Eighth Avenue NW and Third Avenue NW (where patrons were said to "stumble" for late-night drinks and early morning coffee), this community-focused spot opened in late November. The restaurant specializes in Italian-inspired sandwiches made with cured meats, cheeses, and house-made spreads and garnishes on Sea Wolf Bakers bread. Other offerings include olives, pickled vegetables, cookies, wine, and beer on tap.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Otherworld Wine Bar

The team behind the pop-up Juice Club, which Stranger contributor Jordan Michelman called "a roaming series of natural-wine bottle parties with an experiential, interactive bent," plans to open a wine bar in the former Electric Tea Garden space in 2022. Juice Club had planned before the pandemic to open a bottle shop on E Denny Way, but appears to have scrapped those plans.

Capitol Hill



Wasabi Sushi

The Happy Valley, Oregon-based sushi joint Wasabi Sushi (not to be confused with the Belltown-based Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya) is set to open a Seattle location in the Pivot Apartments development on Pine in spring 2022.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Goofy's Bar

The beloved neighborhood dive Goofy's Bar on Crown Hill closed its doors after 48 years of business on November 29. The bar's building is set to be torn down to make way for an upcoming seven-story apartment complex.

Crown Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Winter Beer Festival

The Washington Beer Commission's Winter Beer Festival returns with 26 regional breweries pouring dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems, piney IPAs, and many more unique beers to warm your bones.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Friday-Saturday, 5:30 pm



Post Pike One Year Anniversary Party

The neighborhood bar and cafe invites one and all to celebrate their first year around the sun with drink specials, a free photo booth, and funky tunes from DJ Pretty Please.

Post Pike, Saturday, 8 pm-2 am

Top Authors: 'The Mountains Sing' Author Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

International best-selling poet Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai will discuss her New York Times Editor's Choice novel The Mountains Sing and sign copies.

Mountaineering Club, Saturday, 4 pm

Mike Hale's Retirement Party

Help bid farewell to Hale's Ales founder and brewer Mike Hale, who's been brewing since 1983, as he prepares for his retirement.

Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Sunday, 12-3 pm



Cookbook Sale

Find gifts for the gourmands in your life at this Ballard cookbook sale co-hosted by Friends of the Seattle Public Library.

Percy's and Co, Sunday, 12-3 pm



La Dive Pop-Up Series

Each Sunday through December 12, La Dive will feature a different pop-up from a different local chef. This week, it's bakery Ben Campbell of the celebrated Ben's Breads.

La Dive, Sunday, 12-4 pm

December Holiday Market

The Italian joint Osteria La Spiga will introduce the guest chefs of its "Future of Diversity" lineup (a program that highlights up-and-coming chefs of color in Seattle) in conjunction with its inaugural holiday market, which promises lots of spice blends, baked goods, pantry items, and other specialty goodies for the food lovers in your life.

Osteria La Spiga, Sunday, 12-4 pm

Gløgg Party at the Beer Hall

Let the German Christmas vibes abound by glugging some gløgg in the beer hall's heated pergola, which will also play host to live holiday music, pølse (a type of bright red boiled pork sausage popular in Denmark), pretzels, fire pits, and a Viking pottery sale.

Skål Beer Hall, Sunday, 12-5 pm



Repeal Day Dinner with Fast Penny Spirits

Sunday, December 5 is Repeal Day, also known as the anniversary of the ratification of the Twenty-First Amendment, which repealed the prohibition of alcohol. Celebrate by exercising your right to drink with Manolin's Repeal Day dinner in collaboration with Fast Penny Spirits, which will feature a VIP tour and amaro tasting from Fast Penny owners Jamie Hunt and Holly Robinson, followed by a six-course amaro-infused meal at Manolin with cocktail pairings created by the restaurant's bar manager and owner Patrick Thalasinos.

Fast Penny Spirits, Sunday, 5 pm

Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Thursday-Saturday through December 19, 7:30-10:30 pm



The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Take a jaunt down the rabbit hole into this "immersive cocktail adventure" inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The experience will feature two custom cocktails, riddles, challenges, an "Eat Me" cake, a rose-painting activity, and other "curious and curiouser" oddities.

Knee High Stocking Co., November 24-December 30

Jingle Bar

The Sheraton Grand Seattle will host a holiday-themed pop-up with a special holiday menu, festive cocktails, and live music performances. The hotel will donate $1 to JDRF’s Greater Northwest Chapter for every holiday cocktail ordered at Jingle Bar.

Sheraton Hotel, Monday-Sunday through December 31, 4-11 pm

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. The specialty cocktails are no ordinary cups of cheer: Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Nearby siblings Navy Strength and Vinnie's Wine Shop will host the spin-off holiday-tiki-themed pop-up called "Sippin' Santa," which asks you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine."

Rob Roy, through December 24, 4 pm-2 am

St. Edward High Tea

Craving British sweets after binging the latest episode of Bake Off? Dress in your Sunday best and get ready for crumpets, tea, and three tiers of decadent sweets in the charming St. Edward dining room, once the dining hall for students of the Saint Edward Seminary.

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, Thursdays through December 30, 2:30-4:30 pm

SPECIALS

Cupcake Royale

The December cupcake of the month at Cupcake Royale is Peppermint Fudge Patty, a chocolate cupcake frosted with white Seely peppermint buttercream, drizzled with house-made fudge sauce, and topped with a mini York Peppermint Patty.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice creamery has released a trio of nostalgic December flavors, including oatnog (an oat and coconut milk ice cream with cinnamon and nutmeg), white chocolate peppermint (vegan white Theo chocolate with pink marshmallow fluff and peppermint cookie dough bites), and winter solstice cake (a Yule log cake-inspired flavor with caramel buttercream, chocolate cake, and adaptogenic chaga mushrooms).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Molly Moon Neitzel's ice cream shop chain is currently scooping up four seasonal December flavors: salty toffee, sour cherry crème fraîche, muddy buddy, and vegan satsuma swirl.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Salt & Straw

The Portland-based artisan ice cream chain has launched its annual holiday flavor series. This year's lineup includes almond brittle with salted ganache, peppermint cocoa, gingerbread cookie dough, the "Great Cookie Swap" (a vegan macaroon ice cream base stuffed with snickerdoodles, thumbprint cookies, chocolate almond bark, and molasses cookies), and "Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog," a popular yearly flavor made in collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "festive alter ego" Dwanta Claus, featuring Johnson's eggnog, Teremana Reposado tequila, amontillado sherry, and nutmeg.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery