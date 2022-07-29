This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Vietnamese Coffee, and a New Bar

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Aroom Coffee

This Vietnamese cafe with a chic, minimalist aesthetic hosted its grand opening in Fremont last Friday, July 22. The menu features sesame lattes, phin-brewed Vietnamese coffee, egg coffee, salted coffee, avocado coffee, coconut affogato, matcha, iced teas, and more. To eat, there's family-recipe xoi man (a sticky rice dish with Chinese sausage, pork floss, dried shrimp, fried eggs, quail eggs, Vietnamese pork roll, and house special sauce, available on weekends only) and savory waffles with a choice of cheese filling or pâté with salted shredded pork.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Bellevue Brewing Company

Bellevue Brewing Company recently debuted this new brewpub location with an outdoor patio space in Bellevue's Spring District. The kitchen is run by the local wood-fired pizza truck Cascadia Pizza Co.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



BobaLust

This "SoCal-style" boba chain launched a location in U-District in mid-July. The menu features smoothies, fruity slushies, and signature teas in flavors like lychee lemonade and peach mango.

University District

Pickup, dine-in



Cafe Sabah

You'll find mezzes, omelettes, kabobs, and pides (Turkish flatbreads similar to pizza) at this Turkish restaurant, which opened in Renton earlier this month.

Renton

Pickup, dine-in



Kamp Social House

This new Madison Valley bar, which had its grand opening last Saturday, hopes to lure the "sober-curious" with an inclusive menu that features non-alcoholic options for cocktails, beer, and wine alongside alcoholic drinks. Executive chef Bridgett Lewis's food menu includes flavorful bites like green plantain shrimp tostadas, sliders, and pineapple rum-glazed chicken wings, with soft serve for dessert. The space also boasts a spacious covered patio if you need a place to hide out from the heat this weekend.

Madison Valley

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

The Maryland-based seafood chain Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls plans to bring its signature East Coast specialties, including lobster rolls, shrimp rolls, and clam chowder, to downtown Seattle next Thursday, August 4. The shop will be located near tourist favorites Pike Place Market and the Seattle Art Museum , just a stone's throw from fellow lobster roll purveyor Mar·ket (located inside SAM). Guests will receive a choice of a free soup or side with the purchase of a lobster roll during grand opening week from August 4-11.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Gold Bar

The glam South Lake Union bar Gold Bar is moving into the former space of Dacha Diner on Capitol Hill and appears to be preparing to open soon. The spot serves Caribbean-inspired cocktails alongside Latin American snacks and features an outdoor patio.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Sales and Ales Beer Fest: A Tiki Adventure

Take in the marine breeze while you try beers and ciders from local purveyors, poured into a souvenir glass, at this beachside tiki extravaganza at Kirkland Summerfest. Don your tackiest T-shirt for a shot at winning a prize.

Marina Park

Damp & Dry July

Rethinking your alcohol consumption this summer? Whether you decide to go "damp" (reduce your intake) or fully "dry" (abstain from booze altogether), participating local businesses have you covered with a selection of special low-alcohol and zero-proof sips. One dollar from each drink sold will go to Peer Seattle, which provides mental health resources and addiction recovery services for the LGBTQIA+ community and support for those living with HIV/AIDS.

Various locations

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 32 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton.

Various locations

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Pacific Northwest: Herb Walk

The Stranger's Matt Baume writes, "If you’ve ever wanted to wander randomly around your neighborhood chewing on everything in sight, you’re in luck: Horticultural experts are on-hand to teach you which plants are edible and which are maybe not ideal to put in your mouth. Instructors will lay out the ethics of harvesting free food from the ground (no strip-weeding your neighbor’s yard without permission, please) as well as the legality of gathering plants and how to safely prepare them. The workshop is taught by ethnobotany and environmental policy expert Melany Vorass Herrera, author of The Front Yard Forager, so you’ll be in good hands. These classes fill up waaaay in advance and space is quite limited (just 20 people!) so get your name on the list now. Soon you’ll be nibbling with confidence."

Puget Lowland, 9 am-1:30 pm

Anderson Summer School Brewfest

School may be out for summer, but you can seek out some extracurricular edification at this beer festival with over 40 handcrafted ales and ciders from McMenamins as well as local guest breweries and cideries. Artists Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek and Dain Norman and the Chrysalis Effect will provide music.

McMenamins Anderson School, 12-9 pm

Federal Way Rhythm & Brews Festival

Indulge in the time-honored pairing of beer and bluesy tunes at this festival with two bands and over 30 local craft beers, wines, and ciders. All proceeds benefit Federal Way Symphony Music Education and Performance programs.

Town Square Park, 12-6 pm

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Mimosa Fest

Pop some bottles in celebration of everyone's favorite boozy breakfast beverage with half a dozen flavor options, brunch bites, lively tunes courtesy of DJ Semaj, and other festivities for the "ultimate Vegas party experience."

The Crocodile, 12-3 pm



Black & Tan Hall Block Parties

On the last Sunday of every month this summer, Black & Tan Hall will host joyful community gatherings with local chefs, vendors, live music, DJ tunes, and dance performances. This week features Afro-Latin funk from The New Triumph and a Brazilian dance workshop with Dora Oliveira.

Black & Tan Hall, 1-6 pm



THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

In Person Author Talk: Kat Lieu, Modern Asian Baking at Home

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will discuss her debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home with local chef Jamie Aragonez, answer questions, and sign copies. The book divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

AUGUST 2-SEPTEMBER 2

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry with pan-seared Bristol Bay salmon, Rub with Love salmon rub, fennel relish, and toasted shallot remoulade from Tom Douglas (August 2-8); the Catfish Corner Signature Sandwich with fried catfish, shredded lettuce, American cheese, dill pickles, and tartar sauce from Terrell Jackson of Jackson's Catfish Corner (August 9-15); the Frank's Fried Oyster Sandwich with fried oysters, Frank's remoulade, pickled jalapeños, romaine, and a potato bun from George Hofgren of Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (August 16-22); and the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 23-29).

Li'l Woody's

SPECIALS

General Porpoise Doughnuts

Looking for Pacific Northwest summers in treat form? Renee Erickson's bright, airy doughnut shop is offering a seasonal huckleberries and cream doughnut for the next few weeks.

Various locations

Pickup, dine-in



Musang

In response to the heat wave, the Musang crew decided to take a cue from an episode of the hit Hulu TV series The Bear and move their cooking to an outside grill to avoid sweating in a sweltering kitchen. Their limited-time menu, available for dine-in only, includes a "boMb burger," a chicken sandwich, an adobo pork belly hoagie, a "veggie delite" sandwich, inihaw na hipon (grilled head-on shrimp), bistek, escabeche, grilled corn riblets, garlic rice, bibingka (a baked rice cake), and more. They'll also offer a special brunch menu, featuring Hawaiian-Filipino mixed lunch plates with grilled short ribs, scallop ceviche, cabbage salad, mac salad, rice, and more.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Union Saloon

Seek shade under Union Saloon's covered patio (or hang out at the bar) and enjoy a creamy burrata dish with Castelvetrano olives, cucumber and harissa.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in