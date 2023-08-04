This Week in Seattle Food News: L'Oursin Opens a New Cafe and Bar, Tat's Deli Comes to the Crocodile, and a Korean Restaurant Takes Over the Former Glo's

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Bayonne

This chic, casual sister bar to the charming French bistro L'Oursin is now open in the former space of the neighboring Capercaillie Pub , according to L'Oursin's Instagram stories. Dubbed Bar Bayonne, the new retro '60s French-Basque concept serves as a cafe with coffee and light fare like quiches and sandwiches by day and transforms into a wine bar with ham, conservas, and oysters by night, with "wine and vinyl always." A glance at a recent daytime menu on Instagram reveals options like jambon-beurre sandwiches (serrano ham with piparra butter), veg sandwiches (zucchini, mozzarella, onions, and peppers), and quiche with zucchini and ricotta salata. Drinks include organic and biodynamic wine, carajillos (coffee cocktails) made with Broadcast Coffee, and kalimotxos (a Basque cocktail with red wine and cola) on tap. I'm jazzed about this opening—the cafe element reminds me of the adorable sandwich stalls I've visited in Paris (like the legendary Chez Alain Miam Miam), and I can't wait to hang out at the bar sipping Basque cider.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



CrackleMi

More good news on the sandwich front: Owners Vinh and Paul Nguyen's casual Vietnamese grill in Ballard opened a new location in Fremont in late July, with bánh mì stuffed with fillings like braised pork belly, wok-fried lemongrass beef, and grilled boneless short ribs. Other offerings include vermicelli noodle bowls, broken rice bowls, and Vietnamese coffee.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Imo Pocha

Now that the beloved diner Glo's has relocated to its shiny new home inside Capitol Hill Station, what's become of its original pint-sized space? Hun “John” Lee, co-owner of Noren Sushi and Lounge , recently opened a Korean comfort food joint called Imo Pocha there. ("Imo" means "auntie," while "pocha" refers to a Korean street food vendor.) The menu features soul-soothing dishes such as kimchi fried rice, budae jjigae, stir-fried squid ramen, seafood pancakes, chicken wings, kimbap, and tteokbokki. A new Korean spot on Capitol Hill is very exciting, and it looks like they're making great use of the cozy Glo's digs!

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

OTHER FOOD NEWS

HoneyHole has a new owner

You might recall that workers at Capitol Hill's endearingly weird watering hole/sandwich haven HoneyHole spoke out against the owners earlier this year, accusing them of mistreating employees and serving moldy and expired food. Capitol Hill Seattle reports that former employee Evan Bramer has taken over the beloved institution and hopes to restore it to its previous glory. Bramer also plans to open a new bar called Beck’s Bar and Grill in HoneyHole's short-lived Central District location .



Tat's Deli comes to the Crocodile

Next time you're out at a late show at the Crocodile , you can sate your hunger pangs with a hefty, meaty grinder: The ever-popular East Coast-style sandwich shop Tat's Delicatessen is now serving up its full menu of hearty offerings at the Belltown venue's Here-After lounge .

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

WildBites

Have you ever wanted to traipse through the Woodland Park Zoo after hours? This adults-only event will let you do just that while enjoying bites from an assortment of Seattle's top culinary luminaries, including Ethan Stowell of How to Cook a Wolf, John Sundstrom of Lark, Kristi Brown of COMMUNION, Melissa Miranda of Musang, and Max Petty of Eden Hill. An added bonus: a number of full-pour bars will be distributed throughout the zoo. Proceeds will benefit the zoo's mission to save wildlife in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

Woodland Park Zoo, 6 pm

Stein-Holding Competition

Flaunt your brawn à la Gaston at this "exhilarating display of strength and endurance," in which competitors will vie to show who is the best at hoisting a stein of beer aloft. The top contenders will participate in a showdown on August 12, and the winner will receive two round-trip tickets to New York City, where they'll get to ride the famed Hofbrau float in the New York Oktoberfest parade and compete in the United States Championship of Steinholding. Whether you're there to show off your skills or just want to gawk, this event promises to be a unique experience.

Queen Anne Beerhall, 8-11 pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Celebrate Little Saigon

For over 40 years, Chinatown's Little Saigon neighborhood has been the bustling hub of the Vietnamese community in the Seattle area. This event will shine a light on the area with a curated lunch menu of neighborhood staples, like cơm chiên (vegetable fried rice), gỏi ngó sen (lotus root salad), and nước trái cây (fruit juice), not to mention rotating dessert vendors slinging sweets all day long. Other programming includes local art for sale, music, kids' activities, and more—we're particularly excited about the return of the popular phở eating contest.

Little Saigon, 11 am-3 pm

Talking Tomatoes | Oxbow Workshop

Is there anything more glorious than tomato season? At this event celebrating the juicy red orbs, an Oxbow farmer will share pointers for growing different varieties of the plant. Next, Farestart executive chef Seth Fernald, who's partnered with Oxbow to build a kitchen in the middle of the farm, will school you in several different preparations for the savory fruit. Bring your camera and get ready to feast your eyes on the pastoral beauty of Snoqualmie Valley.

Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center, 12-2 pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

In Person Author Storytime: Patricia Tanumihardja, Ramen for Everyone

Bring your budding gourmands (aged three and up) to see food writer Patricia Tanumihardja read her adorable new children's picture book Ramen for Everyone, in which protagonist Hiro sets out to make a bowl of ramen just as good as his dad's and encounters some unexpected obstacles. Patricia will answer questions and sign books afterward.

Book Larder, 11 am-12 pm

Club Sandwich 2 Year Anniversary

Club Sandwich started as a joke between friends but quickly became a periodic dance party combining yummy subs with booming beats. In honor of its second anniversary, fuel up with a delicious shokupan sandwich from popular pop-up Companion Bakes Ayako & Family before you get your booty on the dance floor. House DJs Off99 and DJ Bricks will provide the tunes. AUDREY VANN

Julia's Restaurant, 4-8 pm

Kirirom Pop-Up

This Cambodian-French pop-up from Anita Chhun features dishes like beef tartare with makrut lime leaves and fresh herbs, amok trei (a take on one of Cambodia's national dishes, with black cod steamed in a traditional red curry souffle), and grilled steak with traditional Khmer steak sauces, tuk prahok and garlic-lime, alongside beverages like longan margaritas and galangal highballs.

Taurus Ox, 4 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice cream shop has expanded its Ballard location with a new "sundae shop" range of items like vegan soft serve, sundaes, a selection of 14 toppings, freshly baked cookies, and more, in addition to its usual lineup of flavors. The business writes on Instagram, "While most soft serve is made from corn syrup solids and highly processed seed oils, we make ours with oats, cashews, sunflower seeds, cold-pressed olive oil and organic cane sugar, without any gums or chemicals, in small batches everyday. This soft serve is truly the first of its kind - not to mention, it is DELICIOUS." The new additions are available only in Ballard for now (fingers crossed that they come to other locations soon). In other news, the shop's recently announced August flavors are banana butterscotch parfait, blackberry lemon cheesecake, and peachy plum.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Layers

The elevated sandwich shop's latest special is the "Body by Fra'Mani": Fra’Mani Mortadella and Salame Rosa, red pesto, pepperoncinis, olive aioli, and summer lettuces on house-baked Dutch crunch. They're also paying tribute to a certain beet-loving character on The Office with the "Dwight's Delight" salad, featuring marinated beets, pickled fennel, Picholine olives, preserved lemon vinaigrette, and toasted sunflower seeds.

Green Lake

Pickup, dine-in



Midnight Cookie Co.

Satisfy your nocturnal cookie cravings with the local bakery's August ube marshmallow special. If you want, you can gild the lily with a scoop of Full Tilt vanilla ice cream.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Salt & Straw Ice Cream

The artisan ice creamery launches its new "Summer Picnic" flavor series today, inspired by all the makings of an al fresco feast. The lineup includes Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet (a vegan flavor), Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake, Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken (made with Ezell's chicken!), Chocolate Potato Salad (???), and Sour Cherry Pie.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in