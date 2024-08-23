This Week in Seattle Food News: Margaritas, Al Pastor, and Brothless Ramen

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

The Angry Beaver

Rejoice! The long-suffering Greenwood hockey bar, which survived an NHL lockout and an explosion in 2016 and was forced to close due to burst and frozen pipes in January, reopened its doors last Saturday.

Greenwood



Hummingbird Sushi

This swanky new sushi destination from chef Ji Hun Hong recently opened in Queen Anne, offering a modern seven-course or 10-course omakase by reservation only, as well as a takeout omakase box and menu items like A5 wagyu ribeye and Hokkaido scallops.

Queen Anne



Rising Sun Produce

Another triumphant return of a neighborhood favorite: The beloved Ravenna grocery stand Rising Sun Produce, which closed because of a fire in February, reopened on Thursday. They're primarily selling local produce for now but will add dairy, wine, and other groceries next week.

Ravenna



Tacos La Cuadra

This is what dreams are made of: This new taco truck has been popping up at night in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts in Greenwood and is already attracting a lot of hype for its al pastor, which is cooked in the traditional style on a vertical spit (hard to find in the Seattle area, though I've heard good things about Taqueria Sanchez in Renton). There's also a fresh salsa bar and you can get cheese melted right onto your taco on the grill, so I suggest planning a trip posthaste. Expect a line.

Greenwood



Tilda's Lounge

The Ballard gem Situ Tacos has officially debuted its glitzy secret back bar Tilda's Lounge, which is named in tribute to owner Lupe Flores' eccentric great-aunt Matilda, a chain-smoking musician who decorated her house in faux gold and taught Lupe how to gamble. Look forward to slushies, margaritas, seasonal infused cocktails, and plenty of Mexican beer.

Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS

Kajiken

This brothless ramen chain will soon take over the space vacated by the fast-casual Korean spot Oma Bap inside Hugo House on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

The College Inn Pub

Owners Jen Gonyer and Al Donohue announced this week that this longtime University District institution and student hangout will have its final day of service on June 15, 2025 unless a buyer purchases it.

University District



Trophy Cupcakes

The outlook of the Seattle cupcake scene is looking pretty grim. Following the recent news that Cupcake Royale plans to close all of its cafes, its main competitor Trophy Cupcakes revealed on Instagram this week that all of its locations will be closing, save for its flagship store inside University Village.

Various locations

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Moto delivers now

Psst: It's now much easier to get your hands on Moto's much-coveted Detroit-style pizza. The cult-favorite business introduced delivery for all of its locations on its website this week.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Book Signing: John Kanell, Preppy Kitchen Super Easy

Social media star and New York Times-bestselling cookbook author John Kanell of Preppy Kitchen, who spent over a decade as a middle school math and science teacher before becoming a food content creator, shows off a variety of versatile dishes suited for all skill levels in his new book Preppy Kitchen Super Easy. The cookbook contains low-effort comfort food dishes such as breakfast burritos, "ice cream" overnight oats, brown butter garlic mashed potatoes, mango radish shrimp ceviche, and chocolate chunk pecan bars. Get a chance to meet him and have him autograph and personalize your copy at this signing.

Book Larder, 6-7 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Washington State Garlic Fest

Vampires, be warned: This three-day festival goes all out with food, music, arts, and crafts to celebrate the legendary "stinking rose," otherwise known as garlic. Enjoy delightfully pungent specials such as garlic pizza, smoked garlic heads, garlic ice cream, garlic shaved ice, and garlic Cajun seafood boils. Just be sure to bring some breath mints along. (Tip: Check out the quirky 1980 documentary Garlic Is as Good as Ten Mothers to get excited about garlic's rich culture before you go.)

Southwest Washington Fair, Chehalis, 11 am

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Stoup Capitol Hill Beer Hall Celebrates One Year

Time flies—it's already been a year since the award-winning Stoup Brewing opened its bustling location inside the former Optimism Brewing space on Capitol Hill. They'll toast to the milestone with a pop-up from Noodle/Bar, live music, and plenty of special drink deals.

Stoup Brewing, 12-8 pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Back to School Ice Cream Social

Channeling the nostalgia of childhood birthdays, Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's Wallingford bakery Paper Cake Shop debuted its ice cream cake series this summer, with irresistible flavors like Thai tea, yuzu, and kinako Heath bar. To celebrate back-to-school season, they're throwing a spirited social along with the Saint Bread ice cream pop-up Monday Sundae, which will serve vegan and gluten-free white peach and plum sorbet sundaes with tapioca pearl topping, and the pop-up and catering business Yoka Tea, which will offer longanisa kimbap and matcha beverages like lychee matcha mojitos and black sesame matcha clouds. In case you needed an extra incentive to attend, Paper Cake's ice cream cake flavor of the weekend will contain ube and pandan ice cream with espresso mousse and Oreo crunch, which sounds delightful, and they'll also bring back their dreamy Neapolitan ice cream cake.

Paper Cake Shop, 2-5 pm

Ballard Bites & Brews

It's a truth universally acknowledged by Seattleites that Ballard is densely populated with excellent breweries. This festival showcases the neighborhood's many beer makers and cideries with plenty of frosty pints, plus live music from bands Leo Leo and the Pazific and unlimited bites from local food vendors Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Mainstay Provisions, Tom Douglas & Co., The Pantry, Rough & Tumble, Veraci Pizza, Ray's Boathouse, Community Loaves, Firefly Kitchens, Soups On Seattle, and PCC Ballard. All proceeds support Ballard Food Bank.

Ballard Food Bank, 5-8 pm

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

Author Talk: Renato Poliafito, Dolci!

I can't help but be enchanted with Italian and Italian American baked goods like tiramisu, rainbow cookies, and cannoli, so I'm particularly excited about the release of two-time James Beard nominee Renato Poliafito's new cookbook Dolci! American Baking with an Italian Accent, which is packed with sweet and savory recipes such as Aperol spritz cakes, butter cookies, cacio e pepe arancini, sourdough focaccia, and more. (Renato owns the cozy Brooklyn bakery and cafe Ciao, Gloria and has co-authored four other cookbooks.) Join him for a chat, Q&A, and signing at Book Larder.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Aroom Coffee

Beginning on Saturday, this Vietnamese-inspired coffee shop in Fremont will serve bánh mì with marinated char-broiled pork, pickled radishes, pickled carrots, and a house special sauce, available from 9 am until sold out. I highly recommend grabbing a Nutty Cloud (peanut butter iced coffee) while you're there.

Fremont



Little Jaye

Lady Jaye 's cafe and bakery sibling introduced new savory shokupan buns this week, with three variations: cheeseburger, tomato feta, and ham and cheese. All three sound like the perfect snack on a drizzly day.

South Park



Milk Drunk

The fried chicken favorite is now swirling up seasonal fig leaf coconut and vegan black plum ginger soft serve flavors.

Beacon Hill