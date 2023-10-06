This Week in Seattle Food News: Melissa Miranda's New Restaurant Is Almost Here, Seabird Is One of Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants, and MacPherson's Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Cap Hill Kitchens

This new delivery-only ghost kitchen offering cuisine from a variety of restaurants, including local favorites Pam's Kitchen and Mother India , arrived on 13th Avenue recently.

Capitol Hill

Delivery



Kilig

We're very excited to report that acclaimed Musang chef Melissa Miranda will open Kilig, her highly anticipated "panciteria and bulalohan," in Chinatown-International District next Tuesday, October 10. The casual spot will specialize in wok-fried pancit noodles and bulalo (a Filipino beef shank soup). Gluten-free and vegan options (cornstarch-based noodles and mushroom bulalo) are also available, and drinks like Filipino beer, lychee martinis, and creamsicle mocktails complement the cozy dishes.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



Miso

This new Korean joint opened in Highland Park in late September, serving comforting staples like crispy seafood pancakes, japchae, bulgogi, bibimbap, short ribs, fried rice, and tofu soup.

Highland Park

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Zary Bakery

After Sod House Bakery in Ravenna closed, this new spot took its place at the end of September, offering the same coffee and many of the same baked goods, including Kentucky butter cakes and blueberry cardamom cake.

Ravenna

Pickup, dine-in

CLOSURES

Hard Rock Cafe

The kitschy chain revealed on Monday that it will shut down its Pike Place-adjacent location on December 1 after 13 years of business.

Downtown



MacPherson's Fruit & Produce

First the closure of Mutual Fish , now this: This beloved Beacon Hill grocer's last day will be October 8 due to owner Greg MacPherson's retirement. If you'd like to pay your respects this weekend, the business is selling its remaining inventory at a discount.

Beacon Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Seabird named one of Bon Appétit's 24 best new restaurants of 2023

Brendan McGill's Bainbridge Island restaurant Seabird last year made the cut for Esquire's list of the best restaurants in America not long after opening, and now it's also been recognized by Bon Appétit as one of the 24 best new restaurants of the year. Staff reporter Ali Francis wrote, "The serene 35-minute ferry ride from Seattle to Bainbridge Island gives you the distinct sense that you’re headed somewhere special—and you are. A short walk from the terminal, Seabird feels less like a restaurant and more like a fairy-tale cabin in the forest, complete with a wood-fired oven smoldering in the open kitchen...Chef-owner Brendan McGill’s meticulously sourced menu is a heartfelt tribute to the Pacific Northwest. Earthy seaweed focaccia bounces like a sponge as you swipe it through whipped wakame-spiked butter. Fragrant leche de tigre clings to albacore ceviche. Yuzu-and-koji-marinated king salmon from the nearby Neah Bay arrives like a little gift, wrapped in sugar kelp and served with sweet kale raab. After a few briny MSG martinis, the boat ride home will rock you to sleep like a (very satisfied) baby."

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Fall Fun Fest at Vindicktive Wings

Inspired by the impending gloom of the next eight months, the pop-up-turned-bar Vindicktive Wings aims to brighten up your weekend with a cheap and cheerful party. On Thursday, get a testament to your love of Fernet, Ilegal Mezcal, or Vindicktive inked indelibly on your bod by tattoo artists Bunky Oyster and Terra DeHart for just the cost of a generous tip. Next, on Friday, regress to your inner asymmetrical-banged emo kid while dancing it out to a soundtrack of pop punk bangers. And lastly, DJ CancelTheCouch will mesmerize you with house, trance, and techno tunes on Saturday. Other draws include $5 Fernet shots, $10 Fernet and High Life combos, $6 Ilegal Mezcal shots, and $10 Ilegal margaritas.

Vindicktive Bar and Wings

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

"The next best thing to being in Munich" is, apparently, the Leavenworth Oktoberfest. This is likely the most authentic celebration you're going to find near Seattle, complete with official Oktoberfest brats, imported German beer and wine, live oompah and polka music, and performances from Bavarian dancing groups. They even have a full-on festhalle. JAMIE REED

Leavenworth

Taste of Iceland

Did you know Seattle and Reykjavik are sister cities? In fact, Seattle is home to more Icelandic people than anywhere else in the United States. To celebrate Iceland’s culture, Seattle hosts an annual Taste of Iceland festival filled with frosty festivities. This year, you’ll be transported to the magical Nordic land with an Icelandic cocktail class, special tasting menus, a photography fireside chat, a screening of Beautiful Beings, Iceland’s submission to the 2023 Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film, a free Reykjavik Calling concert at KEXP, and more. Don't forget to spin the Icelandair Wheel of Prizes, you could win a trip for two to Iceland! SHANNON LUBETICH



SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Northwest Chocolate Festival

If your chocolate obsession borders on pathological à la the Cathy comic strip, look no further than this two-day all-out cacao extravaganza focused on sustainability. Learn more about the rich treat via seminars and workshops, watch chef demonstrations, meet chocolatiers, and taste samples from over a hundred exhibitors from around the world.

Meydenbauer Center

OysterFest

Slurp freshly shucked bivalves and quaff wines and microbrews at this annual festival hosted by the Shelton Skookum Rotary Club. You'll also get to watch certified mollusk maniacs flaunt their shucking skills at the West Coast Oyster Shucking Championships. Besides oysters, you can nosh on other food offerings like spring rolls, garlic shrimp, homemade strawberry shortcake, and fresh cider.

Shelton

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival

Port Angeles's nationally recognized crab extravaganza, which was once featured in a question on Jeopardy!, offers copious crustaceans, as well as a chowder cook-off, a "grab-a-crab" derby, local beer and wine, craft vendors, live music, art, chances to learn about Native American culture in the Pacific Northwest, and more. Get ready to tie on a bib and dig into a pile of fresh Dungeness crab accompanied by coleslaw and fresh corn.

Port Angeles City Pier

OCTOBER 9-15

The Stranger's Pizza Week 2023

Calling all enthusiasts/lovers/connoisseurs/purveyors of pizza: From October 9–15, The Stranger is bringing you #strangerpizzaweek, along with our partners at Slane Irish Whiskey! Some of Seattle's finest pizza purveyors will be slinging specialty 'zas crafted just for this week at $4 a slice or $20 for whole pies.

Various locations

THROUGH OCTOBER 31

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party

This eerie immersive theatrical party revolves around the Rasputin-inspired tale of Doctors Natalia and Grigor Volkov, who wind up dead along with all their patients at their psychiatric facility after Natalia's death during childbirth. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costumes, cocktail chic, or period-accurate outfits. The night includes themed miniature craft cocktails, live music, secret games, and roaming ghosts just dying to tell you their secrets. The experience is a bit of a choose-your-own adventure; you can delve into the story or you can simply enjoy drinks and entertainment with your friends (magic tricks and burlesque were top quality). There's a haunted house-esque walkthrough (we heard screams so we avoided it), a Ouija board to chat with, and even a mystic who might pull you into a backroom for a tarot reading if your vibes are right. SHANNON LUBETICH

DAR Rainier Chapter House

THROUGH NOVEMBER 4

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Dirty Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Hellfire Fizz" (Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with carrot, turmeric, fresh lemon, Lustau Amontillado, Greek yogurt, Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters, absinthe, and seltzer), the "Book of Blood" (a take on the classic margarita with Montelobos Mezcal, Giffard Pimente D’Espellette, fresh beet, fresh lime juice, miso falernum, and absinthe), and the "Death Rattle" (Lustau Brandy, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, pineapple and lime juice, spiced oat orgeat, saline, and Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters).

Rob Roy

Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength

After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu.

Navy Strength

SPECIALS

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

The cafe is greeting fall with a cozy spiced maple cream top beverage, made with Philippine origin cold brew coffee, fluffy maple syrup cream foam, and a spice medley.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

This plant-based creamery's trio of October flavors includes Eclipse (toasted coconut-oat and vanilla bean ice cream swirled with dark chocolate ice cream and studded with sunflower butter cups and salty dark chocolate), All the Trees (bay leaf ice cream with toasted pecan shortbread cookies, swirls of apple jam, and apple cider), and Seattle Fog (a coconut milk base infused with Earl Grey tea, orange zest, and sea salt).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lowrider Cookie Company

Bite into a nostalgic molasses oatmeal cookie with vanilla icing, available this month only.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in