This Week in Seattle Food News: Milk Bar is Here, WeRo Does Rice Bowls, and Marjorie Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS

Bapshim by Wero

Wes Yoo, who bought the Ballard cocktail bar The Gerald in 2018, reconnected with his love of Korean comfort food in 2020 during the advent of the pandemic. Inspired by the food he ate growing up in Seoul, he started a popular Korean takeout pop-up, then reopened the Gerald as Wero , a spot serving modern Korean food and cocktails, last March. Now, Yoo is debuting a new concept: Bapshim by Wero, a fast-casual lunch service serving customizable Korean rice bowls. Named for a Korean word that translates to "rice power," the business offers proteins like bulgogi ribeye and spicy pork. Bapshim is now available for takeout and delivery and is slated to open for dine-in within the next month.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery



Milk Bar

Cue the excited screaming: Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s nostalgic dessert empire Milk Bar, known for sparking crazes like potato chip cookies and cake truffles, has at last arrived in the Seattle area. The New York-based chain opened a grab-and-go counter on the second level of Nordstrom's Bellevue location yesterday. The Stranger's arts editor Megan Seling has the scoop—she recommends the "tongue-tickling" cereal milk soft serve and the signature Milk Bar pie, which she calls a "dense, chewy, salty, crunchy slice of buttery decadence."

Bellevue

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

Koko's Restaurant and Tequila Bar

The Pacific Beach-based eatery and tequila bar Koko's is set to open a location in the former Heritage Distilling space on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

20 Oz Tea

This Eastlake boba shop announced on Instagram earlier this week that its last day will be on March 31, writing, "We have truly enjoyed serving you all for the past six years...This is not a goodbye but a see you later!"

Eastlake



Bok a Bok

The local fried chicken chain closed the doors of its Burien location on Monday. In an Instagram post, the business wrote, "We have decided not to resign our lease but are happy to say this location will remain a restaurant and another beloved Seattle mainstay will be taking over the space in the near future." (Start placing your bets!)

Burien



Heritage Distilling Co.

The small-batch craft distillery has decided not to renew the lease of its Ballard location. Its other tasting rooms remain open.

Ballard



Marjorie

It's the end of an era: Chef Donna Moodie's beloved restaurant Marjorie, which opened in Belltown in 2003 and moved to a larger location on Capitol Hill in 2010, announced this week that it will close on March 29. Tickets are available for a "last night celebration " with "great food, fantastic craft cocktails, fun, wine, and, of course, dancing." A note in the event description hints at future plans: "As the Marjorie era comes to a close, be sure to keep an eye out for our new prospects on the horizon."

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Sour Beer Day

Try three pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including boysenberry and "TropiCoolShip." The food truck Po'Boy & Tings will be onsite to sling New Orleans-inspired eats.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12 pm

Georgetown Bites

Known for being Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, industrial-gritty Georgetown has become a culinary destination in its own right, with a high concentration of underrated under-the-radar gems. At this annual spring food walk, you can scoop up all those and other offerings from more than 30 different vendors, including grilled cheese and tomato bisque from Brother Joe, fish tacos from El Sirenito, slices from Flying Squirrel Pizza Co., full-sized gold bars from Fran's Chocolate, tavern burgers from Star Brass Works Lounge, Thai iced tea and ginger lemonade from Voi Ca Phe, and more.

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, 11 am-4 pm

MARCH 24-APRIL 2

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 70 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom frappes from Sip House, the "Shinkansen Express" (a strawberry gimlet with blossom-infused Japanese gin) at Shultzy's, cherry fritters from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, and more.

Various locations across University District

MARCH 24-APRIL 9

Plate of Nations

Each spring, the MLK Business Association's dining promo Plate of Nations presents a two-week-long opportunity to sample the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable menus priced at $25 and $35. They promise that this year's lineup is set to be "the best yet," with over 30 participating restaurants, including Bananas Grill, Habesha Cafe, The Original Philly’s, Taco Street, Othello Wok Teriyaki, Emma’s BBQ, The Comfort Zone, Royal Cafe, Buddha Bruddah, El Quetzal, and more.

Various locations across Rainier Valley

MARCH 26-APRIL 2

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus tours, the industry-only Bartender's Circle Summit, and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

Various locations

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt

Greet Girl Scout cookie season with a cake inspired by the best cookie—Samoas, obviously. Deep Sea Sugar and Salt's version involves coconut cake, a coconut milk and condensed milk soak, chocolate ganache, cream cheese frosting, and house-made coconut shortbread.

Georgetown

Pickup



Macrina Bakery

Spring is here, and Macrina Bakery has concocted the perfect seasonal treat: a mini lemon lavender mousse cake, featuring lavender cake layered with lemon mousse and honey-vanilla Bavarian cream and coated in a lemon-lavender mirror glaze.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Marination

You've got just about a week left to catch Marination's fan-favorite POG (passion orange guava) cream-filled malasadas, which will be replaced with a new flavor at the end of the month.

Belltown, Columbia City, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in