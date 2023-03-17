This Week in Seattle Food News: MoMo's Kebab Hits Capitol Hill, L'Oursin Plans a Wine Bar, and Cafe Besalu Says Goodbye For Now

NEW OPENINGS

MoMo's Kebab

Egypt-raised brothers Ahmed and Mohammed Elgedawi, who run multiple food trucks, a Renton restaurant, and a catering operation for their business MoMo's Kebab, opened a trailer in a Capitol Hill lot located behind the Black Rock Spirits headquarters and Tequila Lab events space last weekend, with menu items like gyros, kebabs, shawarma, and falafel.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



SEA Crab House

Roll up your sleeves and tie on a bib: This chain specializing in "Cajun-style seafood boils infused with Southeast Asian flavors" debuted a Seattle location last week. Diners can choose from seafood options such as live lobster, live Dungeness crab, mussels, crawfish, and shrimp, complemented by sauces like Cajun lemon pepper sauce or Thai chili garlic sauce and sides like potatoes, corn, and garlic bread.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bar Bayonne

The charming French bistro L'Oursin is set to open a casual sibling spot in the former space of the neighboring Capercaillie Pub , which closed last fall, about three months from now. Dubbed Bar Bayonne, the upcoming project will serve as a cafe (with coffee and light fare like quiches and sandwiches) by day and transform into a wine bar by night. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, owner J.J. Proville teases retro '60s French and Basque vibes.

Central District

CLOSURES

Cafe Besalu

Ballard's beloved bakery Cafe Besalu, which first announced it was closing "temporarily" in mid-February, appears to be closed indefinitely. The business posted an update on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "At this time we are still unsure of our path to reopening Besalu. It's been a long few years of adjustments (Covid), followed by a difficult few months of kitchen remodel complications. Quite honestly, we're a little worn out...and feel it's best to regroup for a bit so that we can find a path forward that's sustainable for all. We wish we could give a more concrete plan, but unfortunately this is the best we can do for now. We appreciate our loyal following and look forward to hopefully seeing you again sometime down the road, thank you!"

Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

PCC workers picket in downtown Seattle

PCC employees preparing to fight for a better union contract held a rally in downtown Seattle on Monday, calling for higher wages, full staffing, and better working conditions. As Stranger staff writer Ashley Nerbovig writes, "The wildest detail in this story is the store setting up a food pantry because of the number of workers facing food instability. A grocery store that doesn't pay its workers enough money to buy groceries is one of the worst chef's kisses imaginable."



Hamdi accused of wage theft

The Turkish and Anatolian restaurant Hamdi , which quickly became a Seattle culinary darling and one of the city's most coveted reservations after opening in November 2022 , is now being accused of wage theft. According to the Seattle Times, a lawsuit filed by four former employees in January alleges that chef Berk Güldal and co-owner Katrina Schult did not pay workers overtime or provide legally mandated breaks and that they took tips intended for hourly workers for themselves. Güldal and Schult have denied the allegations.



Marcus Lalario and Ben Kirschner plan to take over London Plane space

Many mourned when the Pioneer Square mainstay London Plane closed its doors after Christmas Eve 2022. At last, we now know what's next for the historic space: Entrepreneur Marcus Lalario (owner of Lil Woody’s, Mezzanotte , Ciudad , and Fat’s Chicken and Waffles ) is teaming up with footwear designer Ben Kirschner to open an as-yet-unnamed new project, combining an Italian cafe with a flagship sneaker store. Mezzanotte chef Jason Stratton (of Top Chef fame!) will oversee the food menu, which will feature pasta and focaccia sandwiches.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

O’Ctopus

The Octopus Bar bids you to come "jig the night away" on their dance floor, with DJs Swervevon and Mixxtress providing the tunes. Enjoy an alfresco beer garden and drink specials made with Jameson, Rainier, Guinness, and Red Bull. Plus, you'll get a chance to win prizes like drink tickets, merch, and more from a "pot of gold."

The Octopus Bar, 2 pm-2 am

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Anderson School

McMenamins promises "rainbows," "merriment," and "plenty of hijinks" at this all-ages St. Patrick's Day soiree. Expect food and drink specials, a roaming bagpiper, a steady flow of McMenamins' proprietary Irish Stout, live music, and more.

McMenamins Anderson School, 2 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Kells 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Irish Festival

This St. Patrick's Day, the pot at the end of the rainbow isn't full of gold coins. Instead, Kells' St. Patrick's Festival brings together house-brewed beers, an array of traditional dishes, and local musicians playing traditional Irish tunes, including Mairtin O Huigin & Darrin Cahill, Oliver Mulholland, Buck Mad Boys, Stocious, and Vertigo Zoo (U2 tribute), plus some jaunty Irish dancing and bagpipe players, too.

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub



SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Tilth Alliance's March Edible Plant Sale

Got a green thumb? You'll find plenty of locally grown spring plant starts that will yield your very own fresh, delicious produce at this sale hosted by Tilth Alliance. Garden educators have curated varieties that grow well in our local climate and that are ideal for backyard or balcony gardens.

Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, 9 am-3 pm



Columbia City Night Market

Columbia City's bustling night market, which has doubled in size since January 2021, offers nocturnal delights such as food trucks, performing artists, local vendors, live music, and more.

Columbia City Night Market, 6-10 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Cafe y Espanol: Casual Conversations in Spanish & Coffee

Brush up on your español at these hour-long coffee-fueled sessions with native speakers and novice learners alike.

Assembly Seattle, 11 am-noon

SPECIALS

Le Panier Bakery

In celebration of Macaron Day (March 20), Pike Place's French bakery is offering a special flavor this weekend: La Réunion, a zesty mint and lime macaron. Proceeds from the special benefit the Pike Place Market Foundation.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery



Shikorina Pastries

This community-driven pastry shop is here to help you get your dose of green this St. Patrick's Day weekend with blueberry matcha pop tarts, available through Sunday.

Central District

Pickup, delivery



Zylberschtein's

For a limited time, Josh Grunig's Jewish deli is serving up adorable carrot cakes, made with fresh pineapple and golden raisins and frosted with carrot designs.

Pinehurst

Pickup, delivery