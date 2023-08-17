This Week in Seattle Food News: Moto Lands in Belltown, Cafe Avole Expands to Rainier Beach, and Li'l Woody's Goes to Tokyo

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Ballard Beer Box

This new bottle shop and bar hosts its grand opening in Ballard today. In addition to a wide selection of craft beer, cider, mead, natural and organic wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, the spot also serves pizza and salads, with ice cream coming soon.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Cafe Avole

The popular Ethiopian cafe soft opens a new location in the Ethiopian Community Center in Rainier Beach today.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Galbi Burger

This burger joint with a Korean twist soft opens in the former Kimchi Bistro space on Capitol Hill today and is set to host its grand opening early next month. The spot serves burgers with patties marinated in house-made galbi sauce, as well as loaded fries and rice bowls.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Moto

The city's most coveted pizza is now available in Belltown. Moto, the Detroit-style pizzeria notorious for its months-long waitlists, debuted its first location in West Seattle in 2021 and quickly became a local favorite, adding an Edmonds location the following year and opening a location in T-Mobile Park last May. Its highly anticipated Belltown location (first announced in April of last year ) opened in the former space of Renee Erickson's legendary Boat Street Café earlier this week. What's more, the new outpost features a robot that mixes dough in order to keep up with the city's ravenous appetite for the business's unique Detroit-style pies.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in



Sandía

Named for the Spanish word for watermelon, this new Mexican restaurant, which opened about a week ago, focuses on locally sourced and organic ingredients and offers family-style dishes like aguachile, shrimp tostadas, and spicy mezcal-roasted organic chicken.

Bryant

Pickup, dine-in

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Li'l Woody's expands to Japan

Yes, you read that right: According to a press release, the local burger chainlet Li'l Woody's is set to open its first location outside of Seattle in the Dogenzaka-dori building in the Dogenzaka area of Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood on August 24. “This a monumental project for Lil Woody’s,” owner Marcus Lalario said in the release. “Japan has not seen any burger restaurants that highlight grass-fed beef. The Lil Woody’s Tokyo menu will be the same as our Seattle locations including our signature and specialty burgers. We are shipping our buns there- our bread is a different texture and flavor than what is found in Japan. The developers of Dogenzaka-dori really fell in love with Lil Woody’s Seattle-centric brand, especially our focus on partnerships and collaborations, and involvement with our community.”



Raising Cane's plans another Seattle area location

Just last week, we reported that iconic Baton Rouge-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane's appears to have set its sights on a location in the U District . Now, we also have word that the poultry purveyor has also filed plans for a location in Renton at 250 Rainier Avenue South.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Sunset Supper

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. This year's lineup features handmade cheese from Beecher’s, creative Southern-inspired fare from COMMUNION, cream puffs from Puffy Pandy, West African cuisine from Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, Mexican food from Maíz, handmade pasta from Pasta Casalinga, and many more.

Pike Place Market, 7:30 pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

CHOMP! 2023

Settle in for a playful celebration of local food at this free festival at the pastoral Willowmoor Farm at Marymoor Park. You'll get to peruse a farmers market, browse a market of upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky "zucchini races," pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn't disappoint either—take in performances from the American gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama, former Voice contestant Stephanie Anne Johnson, Grammy-nominated electric blues guitarist Cedric Burnside, singer-songwriter Alessandra Rose, and educational kids' musician Mikey the Rad Scientist.

Marymoor Park, 10 am-6 pm

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a game show-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. Previous lineups have included enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need?

Hing Hay Park, 11 am-4 pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Rachel Liuzzi + Good Luck Bread Pop-Up

Channel your inner Garfield and dig into a lasagna made with Rachel Liuzzi's treasured family bolognese recipe, complemented by luxurious garlic bread made with special Italian-style sesame sub loaves from the pop-up Good Luck Bread.

La Dive, 12-3 pm

Kirirom Pop-Up

This Cambodian-French pop-up from Anita Chhun features dishes like beef tartare with makrut lime leaves and fresh herbs, amok trei (a take on one of Cambodia's national dishes, with black cod steamed in a traditional red curry souffle), and grilled steak with traditional Khmer steak sauces, tuk prahok and garlic-lime, alongside beverages like longan margaritas and galangal highballs.

Taurus Ox, 4 pm

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

This vegan doughnut shop's weekly flavor drop, available through Sunday, includes summery treats like guava, pineapple-filled, and lavender vanilla.

Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



Ghost Note Coffee

Stave off the heat wave with Ghost Note's menu of refreshing seasonal drink specials: a mocha shake, the "Calypso" (espresso, orange juice, pistachio-almond syrup, non-alcoholic rum, lime, and tiki bitters), an espresso float, and a summer soda with rose lavender syrup.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Milk Drunk

The fried chicken and soft serve restaurant is bringing back its "Sunday Sundae" series: Each Sunday in August, they'll be featuring a a caramel peach sundae with salted caramel soft serve, peaches, and shortbread crumb topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in