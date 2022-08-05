This Week in Seattle Food News: Oddfellows Gets New Owners, Westman's Opens in the U District, and A Fancy Sushi Spot Is Coming

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Serious Pie

Tom Douglas's pizzeria Serious Pie debuted a new outpost at The Village at Totem Lake shopping center in Kirkland this week, marking the chain's third location. Guests can choose from toppings like sweet fennel sausage, roasted morel mushrooms, and Penn Cove clams.

Kirkland

Dine-in



Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Taproom

Dan Thiessen, who grew up on a cattle ranch in the small eastern Washington town Asotin and formerly worked as the chef at the Space Needle, recently opened a second location of his steakhouse Walla Walla Steak Co. inside Woodinville's Schoolhouse No 23. building, with an adjoining taproom. The servers don cowboy-esque getups, and the high-quality meat is sourced from Thiessen's own ranch in Walla Walla.

Woodinville

Pickup, dine-in

Westman's Bagel and Coffee

Monica Dimas's Capitol Hill bagel shop opened a new location in the former Urban Dinner Market space in the University District on Wednesday. The new spot serves up the same menu of bagels, schmears, sandwiches, and baked goods, as well as an exclusive sandwich dubbed the "Brick Lane" (corned beef, English mustard, and dill pickles).

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Paseo

The wildly popular Caribbean-Latino sandwich shop Paseo, which the late Anthony Bourdain once called a "must-visit," plans to begin slinging its delightfully sloppy offerings in a new location in Issaquah, set to open in a former Papa John's space at 10 am on Saturday, August 13, according to a press release. The grand opening will feature complimentary bites, tropical cocktail specials, raffles (including a chance to win free Paseo for a year), swag bags for the first 25 guests, and a free gift card for the first 50 orders placed.

Issaquah



Sushi by Scratch Restaurants

A buzzy, intimate sushi restaurant is headed to Seattle soon. The omakase-inspired Sushi by Scratch, which operates locations in Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, and Montecito (and has a Michelin star at its Montecito location), plans to open in South Lake Union on September 1. But don't expect to be able to snag one of the 10 coveted seats anytime soon: Co-owner Phillip Frankland Lee tells Seattle Met the spot's Austin location has a 15,000-deep waitlist, while its Miami outpost's waitlist clocks in at over 20,000.

South Lake Union

OTHER FOOD NEWS

New owners take over Oddfellows

Restaurateur Linda Derschang has sold her legendary Capitol Hill restaurant Oddfellows (and its neighboring bookstore cafe Little Oddfellows ) to Joey Burgess and Murf Hall, owners of nightlife favorites Queer/Bar and The Cuff Complex . Burgess and Hall also bought the beloved bookstore Elliott Bay Book Company just a few weeks ago. In a press release, Derschang said, "When Joey and Murf recently purchased the iconic bookstore next door, it felt like the right time to close this chapter and have them guide each establishment through the natural changes happening in the Pike/Pine neighborhood and into a new era of café-dwellers."

Finch & Pine adds weekend dinner service

According to a press release, the locally focused restaurant Finch & Pine , which opened for weekday lunch and weekend brunch on Capitol Hill a little over a year ago, has introduced a weekend dinner service to its offerings. The new menu features a selection of starters like seared albacore tuna and mushroom pâté, plus main dishes like morels on toast and oil-poached cod. Dessert includes a vegan cheese plate with cashew cheeses from RIND NYC and house-made jams, in addition to rotating specials such as spiced date panna cotta with fresh raspberries and toasted pistachios.

Sponsored

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Whiskey & Wildbites

Wander through the zoo after-hours as you enjoy gourmet offerings from over 15 of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Ethan Stowell, Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, Trey Lamont of Jerk Shack, Stuart Lane of Spinasse, Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, Jason Wilson of Lakehouse, Victor Steinbrueck of Local Tide, and more. You'll also get to taste "a mix of global and local expressions" from over a dozen different distilleries. Ticket sales will go towards saving wildlife in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

Woodland Park Zoo, 5-9 pm

Food Truck Friday Happy Hour

Soak up the sun, scarf food truck fare, treat yourself to a scoop or two from Laina's Handcrafted Ice Cream, and check out hand-crafted wares from local vendors, all while a DJ provides chill vibes. A full bar will also be open for service.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 5-9 pm

Jones Soda You-Pick Market

The locally based beverage company Jones Soda, known for its cane sugar craft sodas in quirky flavors, will celebrate the reopening of its offices with $1 individual sodas, $10 12-packs, mix-and-match 12-packs, and other deals, plus freebies like stickers and a drawing to win a free custom 12-pack.

Jones Soda Co., 12-5 pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Upper Left Beer Fest & Food Truck Festival 2022

The two-day craft beer festival Upper Left Beer Fest (formerly the Everett Craft Beer Festival) has joined forces with the Everett Food Truck Festival for Everett's ultimate food and drink extravaganza. Choose from over 25 breweries and cideries and 20 food trucks, with everything from birria to Colombian hot dogs to sushi burritos.

Downtown Everett

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bake Sale for Abortion Access

Chefs across Seattle are coming together with Bakers Against Racism to sling their delectable pastries to raise funds for charities that aid with abortion access, including Dr. Tiller Patient Assistance Fund and the Brigid Alliance. The bake sale kicked off yesterday at the Pastry Project in Pioneer Square with businesses participating from all across the city, including Temple Pastries, the London Plane, Mamnoon, Flora Bakehouse, Bake Shop, Saint Bread, Cafe Besalu, and more.

Various locations

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

10th Anniversary Block Party

Seattle's esteemed craft beer destination Reuben's Brews is going all out for its tenth birthday, with a block party, four bands, food trucks, kids' activities, and limited-edition merch. They'll be pouring all 10 of their 10th Anniversary Series, including fresh batches of their early releases, and will debut their last two collaboration beers, an IPA and a barrel-aged team blend.

Reuben's Brews, 11 am-9:45 pm

Edmonds Wine Walk

Traipse through quaint downtown Edmonds on a summer evening and try Pacific Northwest wines at various local businesses.

Downtown Edmonds, 5-8 pm

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck West

The roving Hello Kitty truck will lend its kawaii charm to Westfield Southcenter. Enjoy a bounty of adorable treats, including diminutive cakes, macarons, madeleines, and more, plus exclusive Sanrio merch.

Westfield Southcenter, 10 am-7 pm

Olympia Brew Fest

You'll be spoiled for choice at this festival with over 60 beers from over 30 different Northwest breweries, along with food vendors and live music. Proceeds will benefit the Thurston County Chamber Foundation Small Business Development (Incubator) Program.

Port Plaza, 1-8 pm

Brew Five Three: Tacoma's Beer & Music Festival

This Tacoma block party will have beer and bites from more than 40 Northwest breweries and food trucks, plus live music from four local acts.

Tacoma Arts Live, 1-4 pm and 5-8 pm

SaladFest 2022

Embrace your inner woman laughing alone with salad at this family-friendly festival devoted to all things green. Attractions include a lettuce eating contest, a "Lettuce Shotgun," food, games, farm tours, puppies from Resilient Heart Sanctuary, a petting zoo from Feral Woman Farm, a raffle, and more.

Frisky Girl Farm, 1-7 pm



SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

2022 Snohomish Hard Cider Festival

Quaff apple-pressed libations and snack on charcuterie at this Snohomish festival. The Jelly Wine Incident will set the mood with smooth oldies.

Thomas Family Farm, 12-5 pm

Bubbles & Brunch

Procrastinators, rejoice—no reservations are required for this Sunday brunch bash, complete with food and drink specials, local artisan vendors, and DJ tunes. Guzzle sparkling wine and nosh on sweet and savory brunch dishes.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 10 am-2 pm

National S'mores Day

Observe National S'mores Day with some gooey, nostalgic creations made with house-made marshmallows and graham crackers at Theo Chocolate's "Confection Kitchen." Customize yours by choosing from Theo's wide range of chocolate bar flavors.

Theo Chocolate, 11 am-4 pm

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry with pan-seared Bristol Bay salmon, Rub with Love salmon rub, fennel relish, and toasted shallot remoulade from Tom Douglas (August 2-8); the Catfish Corner Signature Sandwich with fried catfish, shredded lettuce, American cheese, dill pickles, and tartar sauce from Terrell Jackson of Jackson's Catfish Corner (August 9-15); the Frank's Fried Oyster Sandwich with fried oysters, Frank's remoulade, pickled jalapeños, romaine, and a potato bun from George Hofgren of Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (August 16-22); and the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 23-29).

Li'l Woody's

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery is ushering in August with a trio of seasonal specials inspired by "that reminiscent, wistful feeling that always seems to come towards the end of the season": Basil Blackberry Buckle (sweet basil ice cream with blackberry buckle pieces and swirls of blackberry jam), Peaches and Cream (a vanilla ice cream swirled with peach sorbet), and Passionfruit Parfait (a passionfruit ice cream base blended with coconut).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Molly Moon's monthly flavors include Strawberry Shortcake (Viva Farms strawberry ice cream with house-made shortcake scone pieces), Pink Lemonade Sorbet, and Raspberry Chip (made with bits of 70% dark Theo Chocolate).

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

This weekend, the Portage Bay bakery is serving a jackfruit-coconut bread pudding special, topped with coconut flakes and flaky Maldon sea salt and served with a side of pandan kaya (a rich Southeast Asian jam made with coconut milk and aromatic screwpine leaves).

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in



Salt & Straw

The Portland-based artisan ice cream chain is helping you get your daily dose of vegetables in with their new "Veggies You Crave" flavor series, which comes out today. The produce-packed lineup includes Carrot Cake Batter with Pralined Hazelnuts; Spinach Cake with Chocolate Tahini Fudge; Green Fennel & Maple; Charred Corn Curd, Cotija & Tajín; and Red Chili Curry & Makrut Lime Crispy Rice.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in