This Week in Seattle Food News: Onigiri, Mendocino Farms, and Soft Serve in Croissants

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Basecamp Cafe

There's a new hangout in town for Seattle's gorpcore crowd: The outdoor equipment rental spot Gearhouse's new Capitol Hill location, which opened on Thursday, features a coffee shop called Basecamp Cafe, complete with coffee, tea, beer, and kombucha.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Mendocino Farms

This California fast-casual chain hosted the grand opening of its first Washington location in South Lake Union on Wednesday, serving a menu of "cheffy" sandwiches, "soulful" salads, deli sides, and soups. At the risk of outing myself as basic, I'm not ashamed to admit I ate here two days in a row this week—the house-made "superfood krunchies" (lightly fried millet and quinoa with nutritional yeast) add an addictive crunch to the avocado quinoa superfood ensalada, and the turmeric lemonade is delicious.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Miss Pho

Thu Tat, who previously ran her family's Vietnamese restaurant Hue Ky Mi Gia in Kent, soft opened this restaurant in Greenwood earlier this month. The menu offers flavors from the North, Central, and South regions of Vietnam, including crispy chicken wings, summer rolls, tamarind beef salad, and a wide selection of pho.

Greenwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Onibaba

The family-owned Japanese gem Tshukishinbo , which closed last year, quietly opened its long-awaited restaurant Onibaba in the same space last week. The new spot specializes in upscale onigiri with 18 varieties ranging from shrimp tempura to ume (sour plum), as well as ochazuke, a simple Japanese dish made by pouring tea over cooked rice. The owners also plan to open a two-story restaurant called Kakurenbo with a Japanese bar and sushi counter next door.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Atulea

The tea shop Atulea is one of my favorite businesses on Capitol Hill—the decor is adorable and I've recently gotten hooked on their minty butterfly pea flower matcha, which is a perfect fun little drink for a springtime walk—so I'm pleased to report that they're now launching a second location in Phinney Ridge, with an opening projected for before the end of the year.

Queen Anne

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Lost Lake turns 10 this weekend

Capitol Hill's retro diner Lost Lake Cafe turns 10 this weekend, and they're going all out to celebrate. Through Sunday, they're offering specials like $2.99 cheeseburgers and fries, $10 boozy milkshakes, $5 Seapine Brewing Lost Lake 10-year IPA, and Jell-O shots (3 for $10). Plus, every meal purchased gets you a raffle ticket, with prizes like Capitol Hill Block Party passes, Day In Day Out Festival tickets, and gift certificates from Lost Lake and Big Mario's Pizza. And in a nod to its resemblance to the Double R Diner on Twin Peaks, the restaurant will be hosting a marathon of the spooky David Lynch melodrama all day on Sunday, with $4.99 slices of cherry pie from A La Mode and damn fine cups of (free) coffee.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

MAY 19-23

Seattle Beer Week 14

Seattle’s craft-beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore. A few of this year's highlights include Cask-O-Rama (12 casks from Seattle breweries on the bar top) at Beveridge Place Pub on May 19, Haze Fest at Reuben's Brews on May 20, and Women in Beer (an annual celebration of female brewers that benefits the Rose Ann Finkel Diversity in Brewing Scholarship) on May 22.

Various locations

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Regula Ysewijn: Dark Rye and Honey Cake

There's a lot more to Belgium's food culture than just waffles. Famed Flemish food writer, historian, and food writer Regula Ysewijn will regale the audience with tales of the culinary traditions and baked goods of Belgium, as outlined in her new book Dark Rye and Honey Cake: Festival Baking from Belgium, the Heart of the Low Countries. Learn about classic Carnival and Renaissance treats, pastries, pies, biscuits, cakes, breads, and more. Regula will join Coyle's Bakeshop owner Rachael Coyle in conversation and sign copies of her book after the talk.

Book Larder, 10 –11:30 am



2023 World Whisky Day PNW

This event billing itself as a "dram come true" will feature over 100 whiskies from around the world from 75 different distilleries, with tunes from DJ Jacqui Ohh. Fifty percent of proceeds of this event will go to the nonprofit 501c Ballard FC Foundation, which provides community programming such as free soccer camps.

Fremont Studios, 3-7 pm

TUESDAY, MAY 23

In Person Author Demo: Andrea Nguyen, Ever-Green Vietnamese

James Beard Cookbook Award-winning author and cooking teacher Andrea Nguyen has established herself as a respected authority on Vietnamese cuisine with numerous cookbooks as well as her blog Viet World Cooking. Her recipes feel as though a trusted guide is holding your hand through the process and often include ingenious hacks. Her latest release, Ever-Green Vietnamese: Super-Fresh Recipes, Starring Plants from Land and Sea, turns her attention to primarily plant-based cooking, with irresistible dishes like smoky tofu-nori wontons and oven-fried crispy shiitake imperial rolls.

Book Larder, 6:30 –8 pm

SPECIALS

Flora Bakehouse

Ice cream served in a buttery, flaky pastry? We're listening. Cafe Flora's bakery sibling is now swirling up soft serve in croissants in place of a cone. And if you for some reason choose to forgo the croissant, they also have color-changing cups.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Korochka Tavern

Beat the heat with a refreshing fuchsia-hued cold borscht, which recently returned to the convivial Korochka Tavern's menu just in time for warm weather.

Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Milk Drunk

The Homer sibling's newest sandwich special is the "Hawaiian Boi"—fried chicken coated in teriyaki sauce with coleslaw, pineapple, spicy soy pickles, and kewpie mayo on a bun.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in