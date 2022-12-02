This Week in Seattle Food News: Pizza and Pasta Arrive in Burien, The London Plane Closes, and Melissa Miranda Plans a New Restaurant

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Bacetto

Mike Easton, the chef behind the sought-after Italian spot Il Nido and the dearly departed Il Corvo , recently opened his new 12-seat venture Bar Bacetto, an "airy little pasta bar that lets the seasons write the menu," in the small Eastern Washington town of Waitsburg.

Waitsburg

Dine-in

Don't Yell At Me

This trendy, curiously named bubble tea chain, which is owned by Taiwanese celebrity Yako Chan and operates locations in University District and Kirkland, debuted in the Hollywood Lofts building next door to Dick's Drive-In on Capitol Hill last month.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Mama Sambusa

The Somali food cart Mama Sambusa opens a brick-and-mortar restaurant today.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Stevie's Famous

Shane Abbott and Justin Harcus, the co-owners of the Fremont pizzeria Lupo , opened this new East Coast-inspired spot in Burien on November 17, serving pies, slices, sandwiches, and salads.

Burien

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Acqui Terme

This all-day Italian cafe and bar is set to open in the former Marine Hardware space in Ballard soon, serving a mix of wine, cocktails, espresso, and snacks.

Ballard



Dark Room

Chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler revealed on Instagram in late November that they will be taking over the former Teachers Lounge space in Greenwood to open a new bar called Dark Room. According to the Teachers Lounge website, the lounge is set to open in early 2023.

Greenwood



Doe Bay Wine Company , Holy Mountain Brewing , and Ben's Bread

The Orcas Island-based bottle shop and tasting room Doe Bay Wine Company plans to open a second location in Phinney Ridge in early 2023, sharing a building and courtyard with an all-ages tasting room from the cult favorite Holy Mountain Brewing and a bakery from the celebrated baking business Ben's Bread.

Phinney Ridge



The French Guys

This roving French bakery operation is set to take over the former space of the beloved Joe Bar on Capitol Hill in 2023.

Capitol Hill



Kilig

Musang chef Melissa Miranda, who was named one of Food & Wine magazine’s best new chefs in America in September, is planning to open Kilig, a 30-seat, fast-casual "panciteria and bulalohan," in Chinatown-International District this winter. According to the Seattle Times, the spot will specialize in wok-fried pancit noodles and bulalo (a Filipino beef shank soup).

Chinatown-International District

CLOSURES

Cafe Nordo

Pioneer Square's "immersive dining and theater experience" Cafe Nordo will close its Culinarium at Nordo and the Knife Room at Nordo venues after Christmas Eve, but all is not lost: The company plans to begin work on a "large scale immersive facility" at a new location in 2023.

Pioneer Square



Elm Coffee Roasters

This celebrated coffee shop recently closed its South Lake Union location. The business's Pioneer Square cafe remains open.

South Lake Union



The London Plane

Alas, this iconic all-day cafe and bakery's final day of business will be on December 24. Owners Katherine Anderson and Yasuaki Saito wrote on Instagram, "We have seen the neighborhood & the city go through many changes, born witness to personal & collective milestones & weathered physical & metaphorical storms aplenty. At the end of this run, we are looking back fondly on the time we've spent & the work we've done. While there are many reasons for this decision, we feel it is the best time to make it as our lease comes to an end."

Pioneer Square



Martino's

This Phinney sandwich shop known for its meaty offerings revealed on Instagram in early November that it will close permanently tomorrow, December 3, citing "the harsh reality of opening during a pandemic combined with inflation and fluctuations in cost of goods, a tight labor market, plus the struggles all small businesses face."

Phinney Ridge



Muriel's All Day Eats

This Jewish kosher eatery inside the Seward Park location of Third Place Books announced on Instagram in mid-November that its last day of business was on November 13 due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Seward Park



The Willows Inn

Chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel's Lummi Island restaurant, which has been accused of racism, sexual harassment, and wage theft in recent years, has closed permanently. Previous co-owners Tim and Marcia McEvoy have donated the property to the Bellingham nonprofit Lighthouse Mission Ministries.

Lummi Island

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Coffee Beer Week

What could be more quintessentially Seattle than a drink that combines craft beer and coffee? The Beer Junction will have nine such brews on tap at their annual Coffee Beer Week, which kicked off on Black Friday and includes offerings from Alesmith, Aslan, Bale Breaker, Fremont, Georgetown, Holy Mountain, and more. We're particularly intrigued by the "Stove-altine Maple and Coffee Milk Stout," a collaboration between Old Stove Brewing and Urban Family Brewing.

The Beer Junction

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Winter Beer Festival

The Washington Beer Commission's annual Winter Beer Festival returns with up to 30 regional breweries pouring dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems, piney IPAs, and many more unique beers to warm your bones.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30

SATURDAY

Holiday Beerfest

Sample holiday beers and ciders, try a special flight, and get entered for a chance to win a brewery swag bag.

Ounces, 2-9 pm

Two Beers Brewing 15th Anniversary Party

The award-winning microbrewery Two Beers is celebrating 15 years of business. Help them mark the occasion with this outdoors-themed bash, which will feature live music, a photobooth, Camper Van Hazy IPA (on tap and packaged), and a special anniversary brew.

The Woods Tasting Room, 2-10 pm

Winter Fest Night Market

Swing by this free small business-focused event and scope out a selection of food pop-ups and local retail vendors, complemented by local DJ sets.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 6-9 pm

MONDAY

Holiday Drinks That Don't Suck

As the site of the cocktail wonderland Miracle on Second, Rob Roy is an ideal place to craft a tasty holiday beverage. Paul Clarke, editor of Imbibe Magazine and author of The Cocktail Chronicles, will teach you to whip up some of your own while you sip festive drinks.

Vinnie's Wine Shop, 6-7:30 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on Second

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Sibling bar Vinnie's Wine Shop will also host the surf-themed pop-up Sippin' Santa .

Rob Roy, 4 pm - 12 am

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

The Georgetown bakery is serving a new blueberry pancake cake, featuring blueberry sour cream cake, whipped maple mascarpone, a maple syrup soak, maple cream cheese frosting, and cinnamon oat crunch, available today and Saturday.

Georgetown

Pickup



Frankie & Jo's

The vegan ice cream shop is teaming up with the popular plant-based dairy brand Miyoko's Creamery to reprise their popular Miyoko’s Butter Toffee & Chocolate flavor, available through the end of December.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Temple Pastries

Need an edible gift guaranteed to dazzle and delight your recipient? Look no further: Temple Pastries is now selling adorable cookie tins stuffed with no fewer than a dozen different cookies, including brunsli (a spiced chocolate chewy cookie), two different gingerbreads, a sugar cookie with snowflake royal icing, a florentine with almond and candied citron, pfefferneuse (a spiced German Christmas cookie), cardamom sugar cookie with turmeric icing, a butter spritz, leckerli (an aged honey almond cookie), a plum linzer, chocolate mint shortbread, and an Italian rainbow cookie.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in