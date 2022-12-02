EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Pizza and Pasta Arrive in Burien, The London Plane Closes, and Melissa Miranda Plans a New Restaurant

December 2, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
December 2, 2022
Like
Share
The team behind the Fremont restaurant Lupo is now slinging pizza and sandwiches at Stevie's Famous in Burien. (Stevie's Famous)
This week brings a slew of exciting openings to look forward to, from an upcoming Melissa Miranda joint to new locations of Doe Bay Wine Company, Holy Mountain Brewing, and Ben's Bread in Phinney. Plus, read about a new pizza and pasta destination in Burien from the team behind Lupo, as well as upcoming closures from Pioneer Square fixtures The London Plane and Cafe Nordo. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Bacetto Add to a List
Mike Easton, the chef behind the sought-after Italian spot Il Nido Add to a List  and the dearly departed Il Corvo Add to a List , recently opened his new 12-seat venture Bar Bacetto, an "airy little pasta bar that lets the seasons write the menu," in the small Eastern Washington town of Waitsburg.
Waitsburg
Dine-in

Don't Yell At Me Add to a List
This trendy, curiously named bubble tea chain, which is owned by Taiwanese celebrity Yako Chan and operates locations in University District and Kirkland, debuted in the Hollywood Lofts building next door to Dick's Drive-In Add to a List on Capitol Hill last month.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Mama Sambusa Add to a List
The Somali food cart Mama Sambusa opens a brick-and-mortar restaurant today.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Stevie's Famous Add to a List
Shane Abbott and Justin Harcus, the co-owners of the Fremont pizzeria Lupo Add to a List , opened this new East Coast-inspired spot in Burien on November 17, serving pies, slices, sandwiches, and salads.
Burien
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Acqui Terme Add to a List
This all-day Italian cafe and bar is set to open in the former Marine Hardware Add to a List space in Ballard soon, serving a mix of wine, cocktails, espresso, and snacks.
Ballard

Dark Room Add to a List
Chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler revealed on Instagram in late November that they will be taking over the former Teachers Lounge Add to a List space in Greenwood to open a new bar called Dark Room. According to the Teachers Lounge website, the lounge is set to open in early 2023. 
Greenwood

Doe Bay Wine Company Add to a List , Holy Mountain Brewing Add to a List , and Ben's Bread Add to a List
The Orcas Island-based bottle shop and tasting room Doe Bay Wine Company plans to open a second location in Phinney Ridge in early 2023, sharing a building and courtyard with an all-ages tasting room from the cult favorite Holy Mountain Brewing and a bakery from the celebrated baking business Ben's Bread.
Phinney Ridge

The French Guys Add to a List
This roving French bakery operation is set to take over the former space of the beloved Joe Bar Add to a List on Capitol Hill in 2023.
Capitol Hill

Kilig Add to a List
Musang Add to a List chef Melissa Miranda, who was named one of Food & Wine magazine’s best new chefs in America in September, is planning to open Kilig, a 30-seat, fast-casual "panciteria and bulalohan," in Chinatown-International District this winter. According to the Seattle Times, the spot will specialize in wok-fried pancit noodles and bulalo (a Filipino beef shank soup).
Chinatown-International District

CLOSURES

Cafe Nordo Add to a List
Pioneer Square's "immersive dining and theater experience" Cafe Nordo will close its Culinarium at Nordo and the Knife Room at Nordo venues after Christmas Eve, but all is not lost: The company plans to begin work on a "large scale immersive facility" at a new location in 2023.
Pioneer Square

Elm Coffee Roasters Add to a List
This celebrated coffee shop recently closed its South Lake Union location. The business's Pioneer Square cafe remains open.
South Lake Union

The London Plane Add to a List
Alas, this iconic all-day cafe and bakery's final day of business will be on December 24. Owners Katherine Anderson and Yasuaki Saito wrote on Instagram, "We have seen the neighborhood & the city go through many changes, born witness to personal & collective milestones & weathered physical & metaphorical storms aplenty. At the end of this run, we are looking back fondly on the time we've spent & the work we've done. While there are many reasons for this decision, we feel it is the best time to make it as our lease comes to an end."
Pioneer Square

Martino's Add to a List
This Phinney sandwich shop known for its meaty offerings revealed on Instagram in early November that it will close permanently tomorrow, December 3, citing "the harsh reality of opening during a pandemic combined with inflation and fluctuations in cost of goods, a tight labor market, plus the struggles all small businesses face."
Phinney Ridge

Muriel's All Day Eats Add to a List
This Jewish kosher eatery inside the Seward Park location of Third Place Books announced on Instagram in mid-November that its last day of business was on November 13 due to "circumstances beyond our control."
Seward Park

The Willows Inn Add to a List
Chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel's Lummi Island restaurant, which has been accused of racism, sexual harassment, and wage theft Add to a List in recent years, has closed permanently. Previous co-owners Tim and Marcia McEvoy have donated the property to the Bellingham nonprofit Lighthouse Mission Ministries.
Lummi Island

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Coffee Beer Week Add to a List
What could be more quintessentially Seattle than a drink that combines craft beer and coffee? The Beer Junction will have nine such brews on tap at their annual Coffee Beer Week, which kicked off on Black Friday and includes offerings from Alesmith, Aslan, Bale Breaker, Fremont, Georgetown, Holy Mountain, and more. We're particularly intrigued by the "Stove-altine Maple and Coffee Milk Stout," a collaboration between Old Stove Brewing and Urban Family Brewing. 
The Beer Junction

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Winter Beer Festival Add to a List
The Washington Beer Commission's annual Winter Beer Festival returns with up to 30 regional breweries pouring dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems, piney IPAs, and many more unique beers to warm your bones.
Magnuson Park Hangar 30

SATURDAY

Holiday Beerfest Add to a List
Sample holiday beers and ciders, try a special flight, and get entered for a chance to win a brewery swag bag.
Ounces, 2-9 pm

Two Beers Brewing 15th Anniversary Party Add to a List
The award-winning microbrewery Two Beers is celebrating 15 years of business. Help them mark the occasion with this outdoors-themed bash, which will feature live music, a photobooth, Camper Van Hazy IPA (on tap and packaged), and a special anniversary brew.
The Woods Tasting Room, 2-10 pm

Winter Fest Night Market Add to a List
Swing by this free small business-focused event and scope out a selection of food pop-ups and local retail vendors, complemented by local DJ sets.
The Stonehouse Cafe, 6-9 pm

MONDAY

Holiday Drinks That Don't Suck Add to a List
As the site of the cocktail wonderland Miracle on Second, Rob Roy is an ideal place to craft a tasty holiday beverage. Paul Clarke, editor of Imbibe Magazine and author of The Cocktail Chronicles, will teach you to whip up some of your own while you sip festive drinks.
Vinnie's Wine Shop, 6-7:30 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on Second Add to a List
In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Sibling bar Vinnie's Wine Shop will also host the surf-themed pop-up Sippin' Santa Add to a List .
Rob Roy, 4 pm - 12 am

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt Add to a List
The Georgetown bakery is serving a new blueberry pancake cake, featuring blueberry sour cream cake, whipped maple mascarpone, a maple syrup soak, maple cream cheese frosting, and cinnamon oat crunch, available today and Saturday.
Georgetown
Pickup

Frankie & Jo's
The vegan ice cream shop is teaming up with the popular plant-based dairy brand Miyoko's Creamery to reprise their popular Miyoko’s Butter Toffee & Chocolate flavor, available through the end of December.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Temple Pastries Add to a List
Need an edible gift guaranteed to dazzle and delight your recipient? Look no further: Temple Pastries is now selling adorable cookie tins stuffed with no fewer than a dozen different cookies, including brunsli (a spiced chocolate chewy cookie), two different gingerbreads, a sugar cookie with snowflake royal icing, a florentine with almond and candied citron, pfefferneuse (a spiced German Christmas cookie), cardamom sugar cookie with turmeric icing, a butter spritz, leckerli (an aged honey almond cookie), a plum linzer, chocolate mint shortbread, and an Italian rainbow cookie.
Central District
Pickup, dine-in

