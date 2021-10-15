This Week in Seattle Food News: Rubinstein Bagels Comes to Capitol Hill, Kricket Club Opens in Ravenna, and Shota Nakajima Announces a Pop-Up

This week, chef Preeti Agarwal of Meesha opens her highly anticipated new restaurant Kricket Club in Ravenna, and Capitol Hill gets a location of the buzzworthy bagel shop Rubinstein Bagels. Plus, Li'l Woody's is headed to the Climate Pledge Arena, the New York Times lists three Seattle restaurants as some of the most exciting places in America, and Top Chef star Shota Nakajima announces his next pop-up. Read on for all of that, plus events happening this weekend, like Taste of Iceland. For more culinary inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

IJ Sushi Burrito

This casual spot serving sushi burritos as well as poké bowls and salad bowls recently opened in the University District. Options range from the "Sumo Crunch" (shrimp tempura, surimi crab, avocado, cucumber, onion chip, tempura flakes, and eel sauce) to the "Dancing Salmon" (poké salmon, avocado, green leaf lettuce, masago, cucumber, and onion chip spicy mayo).

University District

Pickup, delivery



Kricket Club

Last Saturday, October 9, chef Preeti Agarwal, who's racked up acclaim for her modern Indian restaurant Meesha in Fremont, soft-opened her new "refined but casual" sibling restaurant Kricket Club in the space vacated by Salare in Ravenna. The spot serves Agarwal's interpretation of Mumbai and New Delhi street food, with Indian-style snacks like papdi chaat (masala potatoes with moong sprouts and tamarind chutney) and larger dishes like awadhi dum biryani (slow-cooked goat, fragrant basmati rice, and burani raita), plus desserts and drinks. There's even a "bread bar" with paratha, roti, and kulcha. Limited reservations are available for indoor dining, and the restaurant also takes walk-ins for heated patio seating.

Ravenna

Dine-in



Rubinstein Bagels

The raved-about bagel destination Rubinstein Bagels, which opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in the Via6 apartment building in South Lake Union at the end of 2020, officially opens a location in the former space of the Wandering Goose today. The sourdough-fermented dough ring purveyor has been praised by chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt for its "real proper chew and great blistered crust" and sells flavors ranging from salted rosemary to cacio e pepe, as well as a variety of shmears, toppings, sandwiches, and drinks.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Li'l Woody's

Following last week's news that Shaquille O'Neal will open a location of his Big Chicken chain inside Climate Pledge Arena, the burger joint Li'l Woody's announced in a press release that it will also launch a location inside the arena on the same day as the Coldplay concert next Friday, October 22. The outpost will serve the chain's signature "Li'l Woody" burger, "Big Woody" burger, Impossible veggie burger, and fresh hand-cut fries, and it will also use Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, which allows guests to automatically be charged for the items they take without having to check out.



To kick off the new partnership, the chain has created three weekly burger specials at its Capitol Hill, Ballard, and White Center locations: "Kraken Hat Trick" (Painted Hills grass-fed beef, cream cheese, Hills bacon, jalapeños, smoked cheddar, a sunny-side-up egg, and hot sauce; available through October 18), "That's My Jam" (a collaboration with Climate Pledge Arena chef Molly De Mers, featuring Painted Hills grass-fed beef, cheddar, arugula, preserved lemon gremolata, and bacon jam; available from October 19-25), and "The Barn Burner" (a collaboration with Kraken player Brandon Tanev, featuring Painted Hills grass-fed beef, Mama Lil's peppers, an over-easy egg, caramelized onions, pickles, and ketchup; available October 26-November 1).

Queen Anne

Sponsored

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Three Seattle restaurants appear in the New York Times' 2021 favorite restaurant list

This week, the New York Times confirmed what Pacific Northwesterners have long known—that our dining scene is worthy of the national spotlight—with its 2021 list of "the 50 places in America we’re most excited about right now." Seattle restaurants Archipelago, Communion, and Paju were included in the compilation of the nation's "most vibrant and delicious restaurants," and the Times' critics had plenty of glowing praise for the local spots. Read our post to see what they had to say and to find out which other Pacific Northwest restaurants made the cut.



Shota Nakajima announces pop-up

According to a press release, the next event in Taku owner and Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima's "Cooking with Friends" pop-up series is inspired by Kokoson, the winning Asian and Latin-American kaiseki restaurant concept that Shota devised during Top Chef's "Restaurant Wars" challenge. The Kokoson Seattle dinner will take place on Sunday, November 21, and will feature an amuse-bouche prepared by Top Chef season 15 and 17 contestant Joe Sasto (formerly of Lazy Bear in San Francisco), followed by seven courses by the original Kokoson team—chef Jamie Tran of Black Sheep in Las Vegas, James Beard semi-finalist Maria Mazon of BOCA Tacos in Tucson, chef Byron Gomez of 7908 Aspen in Aspen, and of course, Nakajima himself. In tribute to the Northwest and to Nakajima's foraging hobby, each course will also incorporate locally foraged mushrooms. Tickets are available now.



Caffe Vita acquires KEXP's La Marzocco Cafe

This week, La Marzocco Cafe announced via Instagram that its space within KEXP will be taken over by local coffee chain Caffe Vita when it reopens, writing, "La Marzocco’s goal with the Cafe was to introduce Seattle to the wonderful diversity of coffee styles and traditions from around the world. Over the 4 years of operation, we highlighted over 40 different roasters from 12 different countries. La Marzocco felt that we had accomplished the mission of the café and it was time for a new coffee chapter to start in the KEXP space." The La Marzocco brand will continue to run its "Espresso Lab" inside the KEXP location, which offers espresso machine demonstrations and home barista classes.



Renee Erickson appears on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Renowned Seattle chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson demonstrated a recipe for halibut with anchovy butter on the New York set of the morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan today. The show, hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, has been exploring various cities via "virtual tours" and chose Erickson to represent the local dining scene for a segment about Seattle. Check out our "Tell Us Something Good" interview with Erickson from March for her local recommendations and picks.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

College Inn Pub Indigenous Peoples' Day Fundraiser

The newly reopened U District bar will donate a dollar from each Seapine Pilsner and IPA sold this week to Real Rent Duwamish, which benefits Duwamish Tribal Services. They add, "We at the College Inn Pub want to acknowledge that we are on the unceded traditional land of the first people of Seattle, the Duwamish People past and present and honor with gratitude the land itself and the Duwamish Tribe."

College Inn Pub, Friday



Seattle Made Tour & Tasting

At this Seattle Made Week event, you can taste beverages from local producers Ladro Roasting, Rooftop Brewing, and Fast Penny Spirits with a group and tour their production facilities. Plus, snack on samples from Honest Biscuit, Firefly Kitchens, Elsom Cellars, Seattle Sorbets, Marination, and Fuse Sauces.

Rooftop Brewing Company, Friday, 5-8 pm

Taste of Iceland

Seattle and Reykjavik aren't just close pals, they're sister cities. In fact, Seattle is home to more Icelandic people than anywhere else in the United States. To celebrate the culture of the magical Nordic land, Seattle hosts an annual Taste of Iceland festival. This year's festivities will include Iceland-inspired specials from local food trucks, a performance from artist Laufey Lin, a screening of the Icelandic documentary The Third Pole, and an elemental meditation journey from Jósa Goodlife. Guests can spin a wheel for a chance to win a trip to Iceland via Icelandair and other prizes.

National Nordic Museum, through Sunday



Black Coffee Northwest One-Year Anniversary

The community-focused, Black-owned cafe and nonprofit "grounded in excellence" will celebrate one full year of business with a day of live music, prize giveaways, and vendors, including Nefertiti's Crystals, Finesse4U Boutique, Badder Body, T's Whipped Banana Pudding, and Mimi's Cake Pops.

Black Coffee Northwest Café, Saturday, 9 am-3 pm



Backyard Oktoberfest Celebration

Don your finest Oktoberfest togs for this party with beer specials on tap and German-style pretzels to smother in cheese sauce or mustard.

Backyard, Saturday, 4 pm



Fall Fest + Spooky Specimens Tour

Glimpse a selection of the Volunteer Park Conservatory's spookiest specimens and learn about its history. Plus, enjoy music outside and purchase beer, cider, and snacks before or after your tour.

Volunteer Park Conservatory, Saturday, 5-8 pm

Fall Mead Fest at Skål Beer Hall

Drink like a Viking at this mead festival, which will feature honey wine made by six local meaderies (Æsir Meadery, Artivem Mead, Ethereal Mead, Hierophant Mead, KVLT Mead, and Oppegaard Meadery). You'll be able to sample the meads, meet the producers, purchase bottles to take home, and feast on sausage and pretzels.

Skål Beer Hall, Sunday, 12-4 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan

The James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Dorie Greenspan, who co-authored Baking with Julia with the legendary Julia Child and is known for her superb baking recipes, will chat about her newest cookbook, Baking with Dorie, with baker and cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell. Recipes range from brown butter apple pie to berry biscuits to s'mores ice cream cake.

Online, Tuesday, 5-6 pm

Artisan & Prepared Foods Program Pop-Ups

Pike Place Market is launching a new Artisan & Prepared Foods Program, which will support small food businesses that do not have a brick-and-mortar storefront and aims to drive business to local farms by working with vendors who source (or aspire to source) at least 20% of their raw ingredients from Washington growers. As part of the new program, the market's MarketFront expansion will host three pop-ups for the month of October: Zaytuna Mediterranean Catering (Saturdays and Sundays), Afella Jollof Catering (Saturdays), and Rojo’s Mexican Food (Saturdays).

Pike Place Market, Saturday-Sunday through October 31

A Nightmare on Wall Street

As a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. Staff will dress up in costumes, and there will be a different theme this week if you want to join in. Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year's lineup includes cocktails inspired by Sleepaway Camp, It, Carrie, The Babadook, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more, available for both takeout and dine-in.

Navy Strength, through October 31

Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Thursday-Saturday through December 19

SPECIALS

Byen Bakeri

The cozy Scandinavian bakery is getting into the spirit of spooky season with their marshmallow spiderweb cake, which is finished off with adorable marzipan bats and ghosts.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery



Mainstay Provisions

This Phinney cafe and specialty market has incorporated the flavors of the French dish coq au vin into a pizza, topped with chicken, bacon, onion, mushrooms, a red wine reduction, red sauce, and parsley.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Nacho Borracho

The Capitol Hill watering hole is giving the classic tiki "Zombie" cocktail a spine-chilling makeover: Their frosty blend of rum, tangerine, passionfruit, and apricot brandy is garnished with a gummy eyeball on a toothpick.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Shug's Soda Fountain

Pike Place's old-timey soda shop and ice cream parlor is currently scooping up seasonal pumpkin and maple nut flavors.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in