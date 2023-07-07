This Week in Seattle Food News: Shaved Ice, Natural Wine, and An Upcoming Bakery from Ben's Bread

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Ballard Beer Box

This new bottle shop and bar recently soft opened in Ballard. In addition to a wide selection of craft beer, cider, mead, natural and organic wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, the spot also serves pizza and salads, with ice cream coming soon.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Bombo Italian Kitchen

Ethan Stowell Restaurants debuted this Pacific Northwest-influenced Italian restaurant in the new Convention Center across from the Paramount Theater in late June. The spot offers breakfast items like açaí bowls, overnight oats, and "brizza" (breakfast pizza), as well as house-made pasta and Wood Stone oven-baked pizzas for lunch and dinner. There's also a late-night menu with pizza and snacks available at The Bar at Bombo downstairs.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Fable

The owners of Moonshot Coffee soft opened this new all-day cafe in the former space of the charming natural wine bar Petite Soif last week. The business describes itself as sharing "many of the same elements Petite Soif is known for, such as natural wine, delicious food, and kind people who are happy to see you," plus "specialty coffee, beer with an emphasis on saisons and farmhouse ales, and expanded food menus."

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



The Shorehouse Coffee and Shaved Ice

Looking for a beachy treat? Owner Tim Larson recently launched this coffee and shaved ice stand in a converted Winnebago near Golden Gardens, slinging over 40 flavors of classic shaved ice in addition to frozen bananas and fresh fruit.

Ballard

Pickup



Wildwood Spirits

The Bothell-based "farm-to-bottle" distillery Wildwood Spirits recently unveiled a second location with a tasting room in Ballard.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Ben's Bread Co.

According to a press release, the pop-up Ben's Bread, known for its naturally leavened sourdough, is set to open its highly anticipated brick-and-mortar bakery in Phinney Ridge in mid-July. The upcoming shop will sling English muffins, pastries, doughnuts, biscuits, breakfast sandwiches, sandwiches, salads, and daily specials. Seasonal offerings will include summertime picnic packs, holiday rolls and cookies, pies, and refrigerated doughs.

Phinney Ridge

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Bakeshop Pop-Up

This new pop-up with a focus on baked goods will highlight 10 local "micro-bakeries." Score some buttery croissant treats from the street food vendor Oh Dang, hand-rolled bagels from Aaron's Bagels, and other forms of carb-y goodness. Plus, scope out the other vendors selling food and handmade goods at the South Lake Union Saturday market.

South Lake Union Saturday Market, 11 am-4 pm



Laina's Ice Cream Social

The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring discounted pints, limited-time flavors, scoops, and floats.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 1-3 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Scooped! Ice Cream Festival

Unlock your inner hedonist and embrace the joys of unbridled gluttony and abundance at this ice cream festival, which promises two hours of all the frozen dairy treats you can eat from over 75 local and national brands. The event will also include additional food and drink vendors, games, and tunes from Boombox Kid, DJ Chardonnay, DJ Essex, DJ Indica Jones, and the '80s New Wave cover band Prom Date Mixtape.

Seattle Center, 12-8 pm

JULY 10-16

The Stranger's Burger Week 2023

Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $10. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband—oh, and don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers.

Various locations

SPECIALS

Bar del Corso

Meaty morel mushrooms are a prized delicacy among chefs, and Beacon Hill's cozy wood-fired pizzeria Bar del Corso has gotten their hands on a hefty supply of them. Grab a pie topped with them while they're still available.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Half and Half Doughnut Co.

Summon summer memories of orange creamsicle pops with Half and Half's new orange dreamsicle old-fashioned doughnut, topped with a tangy blood orange glaze and finished with a white chocolate drizzle.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery



Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

In celebration of MLB All-Star Week, the Filipino spot is offering a limited-time MLB fried chicken inasal waffle slider special, available in limited quantities each day through Sunday. (The menu item is a twist on the classic Filipino dish chicken inasal, which is marinated in a mixture of calamansi, pepper, coconut vinegar, and annatto.)

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in