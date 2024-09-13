EverOut The Stranger
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Shiro's New Sibling, Bánh Mì Burgers, and The Return of Cycle Dogs

September 13, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
September 13, 2024
Shiro’s Sushi introduced its new sibling restaurant ShoMon Kappo Sushi just blocks away in Belltown last week. (ShoMon Kappo Sushi)
This week, we're celebrating the triumphant return of Cycle Dogs, saying goodbye to Mezcaleria Oaxaca, and making reservations for ShoMon Kappo Sushi, the buzz-worthy new restaurant from the Shiro’s Sushi team. Plus, find out where to get bánh mì smash burgers and Dubai chocolate lattes. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Bonito Cafe y Mercadito List
The highly anticipated coffee shop and market from married couple Daniel and Ismael Calderon, the founders of the queer Latinx market Aquí Mercado, has soft opened and is set to have its grand opening tomorrow, September 14. The community-focused cafe will offer drinks like horchata chai and strawberry matcha, as well as various handmade goods for sale from LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors.
Capitol Hill

Cycle Dogs List
Surprise: The Ballard vegan hot dog joint Cycle Dogs, which shuttered in January, reopened this week as a full-time food cart at Bickersons Brewhouse List . Better yet, the business is offering a limited menu (including favorites like the elote dog, Seattle dog, and Chicago dog) for free this week with optional donations accepted via Venmo, Cash App, or cash while they work out the kinks.
Ballard

Kuma Kitchen + Bar List
This new pan-Asian restaurant and bar opened in Georgetown last week, serving dishes like natang dip, bánh mì smash burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, pho, and garlic shrimp noodles alongside a selection of cocktails and 16 rotating beers and ciders on tap.
Georgetown

ShoMon Kappo Sushi List
The team behind Shiro’s Sushi List in Belltown launched this elegant 26-seat kappo-style sushi destination just blocks away from Shiro's last Friday, September 6. Kappo-style cuisine typically showcases ingredients grown across Japan, but the new venture puts a Pacific Northwest spin on the concept by utilizing ingredients from the lands and waters of Washington alongside select ingredients imported from Japan.
Belltown

CLOSURES

Mezcaleria Oaxaca List
This decade-old Mexican staple on Capitol Hill announced this week that it will close after service on October 1. An Instagram post read, "Over the years we have evolved through multiple reinventions of identity and interior - responding to a changing city and neighborhood. The collision of the changing nature of Seattle and changing State, County and City regulations has made it untenable to continue to operate our effort."
Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration Remind List
Join the U-District's Ladd & Lass Brewing for a harvest moon celebration with an appearance from the Asian-inspired snack mix pop-up Gochiso (2-6 pm), hearty Central American and Mexican fare from La Riviera Maya Food Truck, and a special release of Taro Up My Heart, a new mid-autumn festival lager brewed in collaboration with Lucky Envelope. Plus, channel your inner child with a coloring contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes.
Ladd & Lass Brewing, 2-10 pm

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing Remind List
Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases (including Taro Up My Heart lager and Mid-Autumn Hazy IPA infused with açaí blueberry black tea), baked mooncakes, and limited giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also make an appearance.
Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Author Talk: Tue Nguyen, Di An Remind List
Vietnamese chef, social media star, and rising culinary luminary Tuệ Nguyen, who boasts over 471,000 followers on her popular Instagram account @TwayDaBae and opened her first restaurant DiDi in Los Angeles in summer 2023, will visit Book Larder to celebrate the September 17 pub day of her debut cookbook Di An: The Salty, Sour, Sweet and Spicy Flavors of Vietnamese Cooking with Twaydabae. You'll find flavorful recipes like lemongrass chili oil noodles, shaking beef, fish sauce wings, bo kho "birria" tacos, and bitter melon soup contained within its colorful pages. Tuệ will chat about her journey from culinary school to content creation with Sly Peoples, followed by a Q&A and book signing.
Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Author Talk: Steve Hoffman, A Season for That Remind List
Middle-aged Minnesotan tax preparer Steve Hoffman always harbored dreams of living in France, so when he got the chance, he uprooted his family and moved them to a village in the southern countryside there. To his surprise, he found that the country was nothing like his romanticized notions, but through cooking and finding work as a grape picker and winemaker's apprentice, he developed an appreciation for the true essence of France. Hoffman, who also happens to be an award-winning food writer, recounts his story in his memoir, A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France. He'll stop by Book Larder for a chat with food writer, radio personality and public speaker Nancy Leson.
Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Coffeeholic House
If you've opened TikTok recently, you may have spotted the viral "Dubai chocolate bar" stuffed with toasted kataifi and pistachio cream on your FYP. The Vietnamese-inspired coffee shop Coffeeholic is taking inspiration from the craze with their new Dubai chocolate latte special, topped with crushed pistachio seeds and kataifi. They're also ushering in fall with the return of their seasonal pumpkin cheesecake latte.
Columbia City, Greenwood, Bellevue

Itsumono List
The self-described "mukokuseki gastropub" is paying homage to Outback's iconic Bloomin' Onion with their "Blooming Negi," featuring tempura-battered onion kakiage with crème fraîche, guindilla pepper juice, chipotle, and togarashi and available for a limited time while supplies last.
Chinatown-International District

Mighty-O Donuts
Is early September too soon for fall flavors? Mighty-O doesn't think so: They've already unveiled their apple spice donut and apple pie donut, available through the end of the month.
Various locations

