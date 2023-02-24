This Week in Seattle Food News: Simply Soulful Returns, SoDo Gets A New Sports Bar, and Milk Bar Is Coming Soon

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Big Fish Sushi

This family-owned sushi restaurant with locations in Bothell and Sammamish recently expanded to Kirkland, with a menu of appetizers, sushi rolls, sashimi, nigiri, teriyaki, ramen, and more.

Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



SHIO by sugo

The sustainable hand roll bar Sugo is hosting the grand opening of its new bar and lounge area on Saturday. The menu includes boozy boba cocktails and Japanese street food.

Pike Place Market

Dine-in



Simply Soulful

Rejoice: The beloved soul food cafe Simply Soulful, known for its signature sweet potato pies, biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and other comforting specialties, celebrates its grand reopening in the Central District's Jackson Apartments building today with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a spoken word performance by Michelle Antoinette Montgomery, a musical performance by Lady A, art by M. Curry Designs, and other special guests, plus prizes. The longtime Seattle favorite first opened in Madison Valley in 2014.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Steelheads Alley

Named for the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League baseball team, this new SoDo sports bar brought to you by the Mariners aims to honor "the rich and diverse sports history of baseball and softball in the Pacific Northwest." The new spot is led by resident brewer Rodney Hines of Métier Brewing Company and serves an exclusive lineup of specialty craft beers brewed onsite by Métier in additional local beer and a menu of pub grub from neighboring Mariners bar Hatback Bar & Grille .

SoDo

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Jilted Siren

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the former Kedai Makan space on Capitol Hill is set to be taken over by the Jilted Siren, a "small plate exploration of Spice Trade Route flavors" from industry vet Amy Graham. Graham will sling herbal-infused tincture craft cocktails and cocktails made with Lyre's non-alcoholic spirits, while chef Jonas Van Dyke will be in charge of the food menu.

Capitol Hill

Milk Bar

It looks like we finally have an update on when pastry chef Christina Tosi’s nostalgic dessert empire Milk Bar, known for sparking crazes like cereal milk ice cream and cake truffles, will land in the Seattle area: The New York-based chain plans to open an outpost on the second level of Nordstrom's Bellevue location on March 23.

Bellevue

SPECIALS

Boat Bar

Renee Erickson's marine-minded bar is taking full advantage of crab season with its new Dungeness crab doughnuts. In addition to crab, the sweet and savory special features salmon garum caramel, parmesan, and horseradish.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Lazy Cow Bakery and Cafe

In honor of Twin Peaks Day, the plant-based bakery is offering slices of Agent Dale Cooper's cherished cherry pie today only.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



The Sitting Room

Another option for celebrating Twin Peaks Day: The Sitting Room has a lineup of no fewer than 10 Twin Peaks-inspired cocktails, including the "Damn Fine Negroni" (Monkey 47 Gin, local Rainier cherry-infused Campari, Carpano Antica Formula) and "It Doesn’t Get Any Bluer," named in reference to a line uttered by David Lynch in the show's third season (Bimini Coconut Gin, Astobiza White Vermouth, Carpano Dry Vermouth, Campari foam, and an eye-catching blue rose ice cube). Not only that, but they'll also have some cherry pie from the retro North Bend diner Twede's Cafe , best known as the filming location for the iconic Double R Diner.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Tea Tasting: The Process of Oolong

Learn all about the traditional semi-oxidized Chinese tea at this free community session open to the public.

Fuel Coffee, 4-5 pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Outer Planet Brewing Eighth Anniversary Week

Outer Planet Brewing will celebrate eight trips around the sun with a new anniversary barleywine release, half off growler fills, a special anniversary flight with a guided tasting, discounted merch, and live music with Windchime Weather.

Outer Planet Craft Brewing, 4-10 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Twin Peaks Day Celebration

In the words of Twin Peaks' legendary Agent Dale Cooper: "Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don't plan it. Don't wait for it. Just let it happen." You might do very well to let that present be a cherry pie "that'll kill ya" from local pop-up Ben's Bread, a "damn fine cup of coffee" from Stamp Act, and a cold beer from Holy Mountain.

Holy Mountain Brewing, 11:30 am



Winterhop Brewfest

At this annual festival, join hordes of other beer lovers to try Pacific Northwest brews from over 30 breweries and take in local music in various downtown Ellensburg businesses and venues.

Downtown Ellensburg, 12-5 pm

Alki Beach Winter Food Truck & Beerfest

As daredevils attempt the annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with plenty of food trucks, plus beers on tap from a dozen local breweries. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics.

The Alki Bathhouse, 11 am-5 pm



SAD Winter Beer Fest

Stave off the winter blues with Figurehead Brewing's SAD (Strong and Dark) Outdoor Winter Beer Festival, which will feature plenty of hearty beers, live music, warm German-style pretzels from Kaffeeklatsch, and steaming bowls from Midnite Ramen.

Figurehead Brewing, 12-6 pm

FEBRUARY 24-MARCH 5

Northwest Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week, a national culinary campaign founded in Houston in 2016 with the goal of shining a light on local Black-owned businesses, is returning for its third annual event in the Northwest region. Several local restaurants, such as Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, Pam's Kitchen, Taste of the Caribbean, and Conscious Eatery, are participating with prix-fixe menus, specials, and more.

Various locations

FEBRUARY 24-MARCH 6

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. Remaining specials include the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

Li'l Woody's