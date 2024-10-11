This Week in Seattle Food News: Sourdough, Waffle Sandwiches, and Krabby Patties

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Salmonberry Green Grocer

The beloved farmers market staple Salmonberry Goods, known for sourdough, bagels, kombucha, and baked goods made with local ingredients, soft opened its new Sunset Hill store last Saturday. You'll be able to find prepared meals, pantry items, and produce alongside the bakery offerings.

Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS

A Lamb's Quandary

From one farm animal to another: The recently closed Fat Hen is about to become A Lamb's Quandary, a restaurant specializing in breakfast fare and waffle sandwiches with fillings like Sichuan braised brisket, fried chicken, and Italian beef.

Ballard



Marjorie

Denizens of Capitol Hill were devastated when Donna Moodie's cozy comfort food destination Marjorie closed in spring 2023, but now there's good news: Moodie plans to reopen the restaurant later this month in the Central District with the help of Seattle's new Business Community Ownership Fund.

Central District

CLOSURES

Bacetto's Detroit Style

After just a few months of business, James Beard Award-winning chef Mike Easton recently closed his Walla Walla pizzeria Bacetto's Detroit Style.

Walla Walla



Ho Ho Seafood

Say it ain't so: Vanishing Seattle reports that the iconic Chinatown-International District institution Ho Ho, which opened in 1987, has closed.

Chinatown-International District



Kobo Pizza

Apparently Mike Easton isn't the only star chef to close his Detroit-style pizzeria—former Top Chef contestant and Taku owner Shota Nakajima announced this week that he will shut down his long-term pizza pop-up Kobo inside Redhook on Capitol Hill on October 31, writing, "This partnership lasted much longer than originally planned, and has been nothing short of incredible. We got to make some seriously dope pizza and connect with all of you in the community. A huge thank you to each and every one of you who stopped by, supported us, and shared in the love of good food." In the meantime, you can catch a "farewell special" called the "Wandering Forager" (a nod to Nakajima's love of foraging), topped with locally foraged chanterelle mushrooms, brie cheese, pesto, green onions and arugula.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Seattle businesses partner with Spongebob

Here's a brand collaboration that's actually fun: Participating businesses across Seattle, including Beast & Cleaver , Voi Cà Phê , Puffy Pandy , Katsu Burger, Brick'N'Cheese , and Saint Bread , have teamed up with Nickelodeon and Paramount to offer their own interpretations of the Krabby Patty in honor of SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary (feel geriatric yet?). I've got my eye on Saint Bread's burger and "Diet Dr. Kelp" (Dr. Pepper with Chamoy and candied pineapple) and Voi Cà Phê's Krabby Patty bánh mì.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Oktober-pFest

For one day, the Latona Pub will host the well-regarded pFriem Family Brewers for an Oktoberfest celebration featuring special food menus and a full pFriem tap list.

Latona Pub, 2-9 pm

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Author Talk and Demo: Paola Velez, Bodega Bakes

Bodegas, crammed to the brim with colorful snacks and often overseen by helpful shop cats, are my happy place. Pastry chef and activist Paola Velez's joyful new book Bodega Bakes pays tribute to these cozy corner stores, as well as her Dominican heritage and New York City upbringing, with over 100 recipes for treats like guava and cheese pastelitos, plantain sticky buns, and tres leches "thick'ems" (essentially a lava cake in cookie form, with a gooey, oozy center—enough said!). Velez will visit Book Larder for a recipe demo, Q&A, and book signing, so you can brush up in time for baking season.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

THROUGH OCTOBER 20

Fresh Hop Fest

The world may be on fire, but at least we can take consolation in the fact that it's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley (which supplies over 70% of the nation's hop crop), it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. Take advantage of our good fortune during the ephemeral season and try as many as you can at the Beer Junction's annual festival, which will pour offerings from brewers like Fort George, Reuben's Brews, Cloudburst, Little Beast, and more.

The Beer Junction

THROUGH NOVEMBER 2

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline).

Rob Roy

Nightmare on Wall Street

For the eighth year in a row, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience,” with libations inspired by horror classics like Jaws, IT, Hereditary, It Follows, and more. They’ll switch out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and employ ingredients like “candy corn orgeat.” Frightening film soundtracks will contribute to the spine-chilling milieu.

Navy Strength

SPECIALS

Indigo Cow

I recently visited Japan and can't stop thinking about all the sweet potato treats I tried there, so I'm eager to try Indigo Cow's new yaki-imo (Japanese sweet potato) crème brûlée.

Wallingford



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

The local ice cream chain is celebrating apple season with its new vegan apple cider donut flavor, made with Honeycrisps from Collins Family Orchards and Honeycrisp apple cider from Sauk Farm.

Various locations



Paper Cake Shop

Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's cake shop just dropped a new seasonal flavor called the "Girl and the Fig," featuring pistachio sponge cake, Olea Vineyards fig jam, cream cheese buttercream filling, pistachio matcha frosting, gorgeous fresh figs, and rosemary shortbread cookies. It'll be available for the next two to three weeks.

Wallingford