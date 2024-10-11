EverOut The Stranger
Noisy Creek
Portland Mercury Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🎃 October Events
🍗 Wing Week
🍂 Fall Activities
👻 Halloween
🤑 Cheap & Easy
🏈 Where to Watch Football
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Sourdough, Waffle Sandwiches, and Krabby Patties

October 11, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
October 11, 2024
|
Like
Finally, you can make your childhood dream of trying a Krabby Patty come true. (Saint Bread)
This week is all about fig pistachio cake, Krabby Patties, fresh hop beers, and bodega snacks. Plus, visit the newly opened Salmonberry Green Grocer and look forward to savory waffle sandwiches and the triumphant return of Marjorie. For more ideas, check out our guide to fall treats and our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Salmonberry Green Grocer List
The beloved farmers market staple Salmonberry Goods, known for sourdough, bagels, kombucha, and baked goods made with local ingredients, soft opened its new Sunset Hill store last Saturday. You'll be able to find prepared meals, pantry items, and produce alongside the bakery offerings.
Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS

A Lamb's Quandary List
From one farm animal to another: The recently closed Fat Hen List is about to become A Lamb's Quandary, a restaurant specializing in breakfast fare and waffle sandwiches with fillings like Sichuan braised brisket, fried chicken, and Italian beef.
Ballard

Marjorie List
Denizens of Capitol Hill were devastated when Donna Moodie's cozy comfort food destination Marjorie closed in spring 2023, but now there's good news: Moodie plans to reopen the restaurant later this month in the Central District with the help of Seattle's new Business Community Ownership Fund.
Central District

CLOSURES

Bacetto's Detroit Style List
After just a few months of business, James Beard Award-winning chef Mike Easton recently closed his Walla Walla pizzeria Bacetto's Detroit Style.
Walla Walla

Ho Ho Seafood  List
Say it ain't so: Vanishing Seattle reports that the iconic Chinatown-International District institution Ho Ho, which opened in 1987, has closed.
Chinatown-International District

Kobo Pizza List
Apparently Mike Easton isn't the only star chef to close his Detroit-style pizzeria—former Top Chef contestant and Taku owner Shota Nakajima announced this week that he will shut down his long-term pizza pop-up Kobo inside Redhook on Capitol Hill on October 31, writing, "This partnership lasted much longer than originally planned, and has been nothing short of incredible. We got to make some seriously dope pizza and connect with all of you in the community. A huge thank you to each and every one of you who stopped by, supported us, and shared in the love of good food." In the meantime, you can catch a "farewell special" called the "Wandering Forager" (a nod to Nakajima's love of foraging), topped with locally foraged chanterelle mushrooms, brie cheese, pesto, green onions and arugula.
Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Seattle businesses partner with Spongebob
Here's a brand collaboration that's actually fun: Participating businesses across Seattle, including Beast & Cleaver List , Voi Cà Phê List , Puffy Pandy List , Katsu Burger, Brick'N'Cheese List , and Saint Bread List , have teamed up with Nickelodeon and Paramount to offer their own interpretations of the Krabby Patty in honor of SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary (feel geriatric yet?). I've got my eye on Saint Bread's burger and "Diet Dr. Kelp" (Dr. Pepper with Chamoy and candied pineapple) and Voi Cà Phê's Krabby Patty bánh mì. 

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Oktober-pFest Remind List
For one day, the Latona Pub will host the well-regarded pFriem Family Brewers for an Oktoberfest celebration featuring special food menus and a full pFriem tap list.
Latona Pub, 2-9 pm

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Author Talk and Demo: Paola Velez, Bodega Bakes Remind List
Bodegas, crammed to the brim with colorful snacks and often overseen by helpful shop cats, are my happy place. Pastry chef and activist Paola Velez's joyful new book Bodega Bakes pays tribute to these cozy corner stores, as well as her Dominican heritage and New York City upbringing, with over 100 recipes for treats like guava and cheese pastelitos, plantain sticky buns, and tres leches "thick'ems" (essentially a lava cake in cookie form, with a gooey, oozy center—enough said!). Velez will visit Book Larder for a recipe demo, Q&A, and book signing, so you can brush up in time for baking season.
Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

THROUGH OCTOBER 20

Fresh Hop Fest Remind List
The world may be on fire, but at least we can take consolation in the fact that it's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley (which supplies over 70% of the nation's hop crop), it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. Take advantage of our good fortune during the ephemeral season and try as many as you can at the Beer Junction's annual festival, which will pour offerings from brewers like Fort George, Reuben's Brews, Cloudburst, Little Beast, and more.
The Beer Junction

THROUGH NOVEMBER 2

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up Remind List
Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline).
Rob Roy

Nightmare on Wall Street Remind List
For the eighth year in a row, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience,” with libations inspired by horror classics like Jaws, IT, Hereditary, It Follows, and more. They’ll switch out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and employ ingredients like “candy corn orgeat.” Frightening film soundtracks will contribute to the spine-chilling milieu.
Navy Strength

SPECIALS

Indigo Cow List
I recently visited Japan and can't stop thinking about all the sweet potato treats I tried there, so I'm eager to try Indigo Cow's new yaki-imo (Japanese sweet potato) crème brûlée.
Wallingford

Molly Moon's Ice Cream
The local ice cream chain is celebrating apple season with its new vegan apple cider donut flavor, made with Honeycrisps from Collins Family Orchards and Honeycrisp apple cider from Sauk Farm.
Various locations

Paper Cake Shop List
Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's cake shop just dropped a new seasonal flavor called the "Girl and the Fig," featuring pistachio sponge cake, Olea Vineyards fig jam, cream cheese buttercream filling, pistachio matcha frosting, gorgeous fresh figs, and rosemary shortbread cookies. It'll be available for the next two to three weeks.
Wallingford

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 11–13, 2024
Fresh Hop Fest, Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Sourdough, Waffle Sandwiches, and Krabby Patties
October 11, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: John Legend, Kylie Minogue, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Nikki Glaser and More Event Updates for October 10
10 Seasonal Treats to Try in Seattle This Fall
Pumpkin Fritters, Sweet Potato Cake, and More
The Top 43 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 7–13, 2024
Clairo, Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 4-6, 2024
Spooky Sapphic Soiree, Halloween Pet Parade, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me