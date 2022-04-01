Show Me
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Taiyaki and Bingsoo Come to Bellevue, Sound & Fog Expands, and Cortina Reopens

April 1, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
April 1, 2022
The dessert shop Snowy Village is now serving its signature croissant taiyaki and bingsoo in Bellevue. (Snowy Village)
Welcome to April! No practical jokes here, just the return of Ethan Stowell's downtown restaurant Cortina and a new bingsoo destination in Bellevue, plus an upcoming brewery in Ballard and cafe on Capitol Hill. Get the full scoop below. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Cortina Add to a List
Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's downtown restaurant Cortina, which has been closed since early on in the pandemic, reopens its doors for happy hour and dinner service today, with chef Roger Harper at the helm.
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Snowy Village Add to a List
This University District sweet shop Add to a List specializing in Korean desserts like bingsoo (a Korean shaved ice treat) and French taiyaki (a croissant-inspired take on the popular Japanese fish-shaped cake) soft-opened in Bellevue in March. Unlike similar bingsoo producers, the business makes their fluffy, snow-like ice from 100% milk, with no water added.
Bellevue
Pickup

Stumbling Monk Add to a List
Capitol Hill's humble beer bar, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, reopened back in December and is slinging Belgian brews once again, Capitol Hill Seattle reports. The bar's owner Rob Linehan also told CHS that a potential buyer recently offered $3.3 million for the property that the Stumbling Monk shares with Glo's Add to a List , Captain Blacks Add to a List , and The Doctor's Office Add to a List and that the businesses are waiting to hear more details, possibly in the next month.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bickersons Brewhouse Add to a List
Ballard's beloved Peddler Brewing Company Add to a List closed its doors Add to a List last month due to owners Dave and Haley Keller moving to Arizona, and now we know what will be taking its place: The Renton brewery Bickersons Brewhouse Add to a List will launch a second location in Peddler's former space, with an opening tentatively set for mid-April. Peddler fans will be heartened to hear that co-owners Frank Castro and Shaunn Siekawitch plan to keep up the brewery's tradition of monthly events (like its famous pun slams), live music performances, and food trucks.
Ballard

Sound & Fog Add to a List
The modern coffee shop and wine/beer bar Sound & Fog Add to a List plans to open a cafe focused on coffee and cocktails below the new apartment at the corner of Denny and Harvard on Capitol Hill sometime before the end of the year.
Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

2022 Oyster Slurp Grand Finale Add to a List
Gulp a dozen raw bivalves as quickly as you can for a chance to be crowned the next Oyster Slurp Champion.
Anthony's Fish Bar, Friday, 4-6 pm

Friday Night Ice Cream Social Add to a List
Enjoy Milk & Leaf's tea-infused ice cream paired with coffee and soda beverages from The Rose.
The Rose Gifthouse and Coffee, Friday, 5-8 pm

Kirkland Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk Add to a List
Stroll through the galleries and boutiques of downtown Kirkland while you sip wine samples from tons of Washington wineries, distilleries, and breweries.
Downtown Kirkland, Friday, 5-9 pm

Sour Beer Day Add to a List
Try three pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including blackberry cobbler sour, curuba sour (draft only), and Sour Patch Kids watermelon sour (draft only). Tacos El Guero will be onsite to sling tacos.
Lucky Envelope Brewing, Saturday, 12 pm

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival Add to a List
While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms Add to a List , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run.
University District, through April 10

Plate of Nations Add to a List
Every year, Plate of Nations presents us with a two-week-long opportunity to avail ourselves of the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable plates priced at $20 and $30. This year, 30 restaurants are participating, with Mexican, Chinese, Ethiopian, Caribbean, Vietnamese, and more represented in the mix. Among the highlights are Szechuan fare from Little Chengdu, ice cream from Creamy Cone Cafe, inimitable tacos from Tacos Chukis, and Ethiopian food from Cafe Ibex.
Rainier Valley, through April 10

Seattle Restaurant Week Add to a List
During Seattle Restaurant Week, a slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across Seattle serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner. Businesses may participate with indoor or outdoor dining, takeout, delivery, or meal kits, and many offer a "give a meal" option so diners can donate to their in-house community meal programs or to Good Food Kitchens.
Various locations across Seattle, through April 16

SPECIALS

Lady Yum
Just in time for spring, the macaron maven has debuted light blue "robin's egg" and pink "princess cake" flavors for April.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery

Salt & Straw
For their "Student Inventor" series, Salt & Straw teamed up with Scholastic last summer to ask kids to submit their most imaginative stories to prompt new ice cream flavors. The whimsical results, available in scoop shops and online beginning today: "Bottomless Limes" (a key lime cheesecake flavor with chocolate bark, inspired by a 12-year-old named Rae), "The Ice Cream of Moo" (a salted chocolate ice cream flavor with candied caramel cashews and hunks of maraschino cherry-laced chocolate ganache, inspired by a 10-year-old named Bridget), "Triple Tropic Twist" (a raspberry sherbet with mango-pineapple jelly and citrus mousse, inspired by an 11-year-old named Cooper), "Rosie the Pink Flamingo" (a strawberry ice cream with gummy bears and pink sprinkles, inspired by a 6-year-old named Charlotte), and "The Adventurous Llamanaut" (a purple dark cherry ice cream with pink and blue marshmallow fluff, inspired by a 7-year old named Asher).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Trophy Cupcakes
In preparation for Passover, the local cupcake bakery is offering its chocolate-covered matzo sprinkle crunch for pre-order, available from April 14-23.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

