EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
⛄️ Winter
🎉 Mardi Gras
❤️ Valentine's Day
✊🏿 Black History Month
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Taurus Ox Launches a Burger Joint, Frelard Tamales Opens a Brewery, and Shawarma Time Expands to Ballard

February 17, 2023 Edition
by Julianne Bell
February 17, 2023
Like
Share
Taurus Ox's signature "Lao Burger" is so popular that it's spawned its own burger joint, Ox Burger. (Ox Burger)
Two popular Seattle spots are making moves this week, as Taurus Ox celebrates the opening of its new sibling Ox Burger and Frelard Tamales debuts its new El Sueñito Brewing Company in Bellingham this weekend. Read about that and more of the latest culinary news below, from Shawarma Time's new Ballard location to McMenamins Anderson School's Sixth Annual Winter Beer Festival on Saturday. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Chuan House Add to a List
This Chinese spot recently opened on the Ave in U District, serving a variety of specialties like deep-fried chicken, pork intestines, toothpick lamb, and stir-fried green beans.
University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Crazy Monk Hot Pot Add to a List
This Shanghai-based franchise, which offers a modern version of traditional Qiaojiao beef hot pot, debuted a new outpost in Pioneer Square last week.
Pioneer Square
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

El Sueñito Brewing Company Add to a List
El Sueñito, the highly anticipated Bellingham brewery from Frelard Tamales co-owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey, plans to host its grand opening this weekend, with a lineup of featured artists, musical performances, raffles, tamales, the first batch of Sueñito beers, margaritas, non-alcoholic beverages, and more. Hernandez and Ramey hope to create a "welcoming and inclusive space where folks can enjoy delicious handmade tamales, tasty diverse craft brews, and special PNW and Mexican-inspired drinks." 
Bellingham
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Ox Burger Add to a List
Taurus Ox Add to a List 's signature "Lao Burger" (two smashed beef and pork patties served with jaew bong mayo, cilantro, cheese, taro stem and pickles) has gained such a loyal following that the restaurant has opened a spinoff dedicated primarily to the fan favorite. Located in the original Taurus Ox space on E Madison, the new spot also serves fried chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese, American-style smashburgers, seasoned fries, sambal green beans, jalapeño poppers, and a rotation of soft serve flavors (the current offering is Vietnamese coffee).
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Shawarma Time Add to a List
The U District staple has opened a second location in the former Plaka Estiatorio Add to a List space in Ballard, featuring the same menu of shawarma, halal dishes, kebabs, falafel, hummus, and manousheh (a traditional flatbread) that they've become known for.
Ballard
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bequest Coffee Add to a List
The Mill Creek coffee shop plans to open a location in the former Queen Bee Cafe Add to a List space on Capitol Hill.
Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Great State Burger Add to a List
The local fast food chain owned by restaurateurs Renee Erickson and Chad Dale permanently closed its Ballard location at the end of January after two years of business. The business's five other locations remain open.
Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Field To Table Add to a List
The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up Field to Table, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. The remaining chefs include Dre Neeley of Gravy (Friday) and Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi (Saturday).
Lumen Field Event Center

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Sixth Annual Winter Beer Festival Add to a List
McMenamins is here to help tide you over through the remaining days of winter with over 32 beers and ciders, plus merch, food specials, and live music from the Panda Conspiracy and Space Whales.
McMenamins Anderson School, 12-9 pm

Þorrablót 2023 Add to a List
The midwinter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and singing and dancing to live music.
National Nordic Museum, 5:30-11 pm

Mardi Gras with Skybound Spirits and Brownrigg Hard Cider Add to a List
Brownrigg Hard Cider, which is closing permanently, is going out with a bang by throwing a Mardi Gras bash with Skybound Spirits on its last day of business. Expect live music from the 10 Man Brass Band, tunes from DJ Willy B, and an onsite food truck. Guests are encouraged to dress to the nines in "true Mardi Gras fashion."
Skybound Spirits, 8 pm-midnight

FEBRUARY 17-21

Ninth Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Celebration Add to a List
Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "delicious, decadent, and eclectic" black brews over the year and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen

FEBRUARY 17-MARCH 6

Lil Woody's Burger Month Add to a List
The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. Remaining specials include “Unc’s Fried Chicken Sandwich” (fried chicken with black-eyed pea hummus, bacon aioli, grilled onions, tomato, butter lettuce, and herbed Grand Central Bakery foccacia) from Kristi Brown of Communion (February 14-20); the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).
Li'l Woody's

SPECIALS

Dough Joy
The whimsical vegan doughnut shop's weekly specials, available through Sunday, include Cinnabon (a cinnamon roll-flavored doughnut with a swirl of Cinnabon-style cream cheese frosting in the center!), raspberry chocolate, glazed sea salt chocolate twist, lavender vanilla, and raspberry filled.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle
Pickup, dine-in

General Porpoise Doughnuts
In other doughnut news, Renee Erickson's cafe has reprised its popular churro cream flavor. They're anticipated to sell out quickly, so be sure to stop by early or call ahead to grab yours.
Capitol Hill, Laurelhurst, Pioneer Square
Pickup, dine-in

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 17-19, 2023
Through the Eyes of Art: Black Style, Ninth Annual Black &amp; Brew, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Taurus Ox Launches a Burger Joint, Frelard Tamales Opens a Brewery, and Shawarma Time Expands to Ballard
February 17, 2023 Edition
Ticket Alert: Duran Duran, Garbage, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Jason Aldean and More Event Updates for February 16
Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2023 in Seattle
King Cake, Brass Bands, and More
The Top 72 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 13-19, 2023
The Second City Valentine's Day, Yo La Tengo, and More Top Picks
10 Last-Minute Bites You Can Still Get for Valentine’s Day 2023 in Seattle
Chocolate Cake, Free Pizza, and More

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!