This Week in Seattle Food News: The Fairmont Opens a Restaurant, Loxsmith Bagels Plans a Cafe, and Pettirosso May Live On

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

The George

On Monday, the swanky Fairmont Olympic Hotel debuted its new restaurant The George, helmed by former Ethan Stowell Restaurants chef Thomas Cullen. The establishment is part of the hotel's $25 million renovation and features decadent dry-aged steaks, sashimi, seafood boils, and more.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Jack's BBQ

Jack Timmons' local barbecue chain will expand to Bellingham with its fifth location tomorrow, serving its signature smoked meats, breakfast tacos, and beer on tap.

Bellingham

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Seoul Tofu & Jjim

This new Korean restaurant specializing in sundubu-jjigae (Korean tofu soup), jjim (braised barbecue), and homemade kimchi opened on Capitol Hill in late March.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Xi'an Noodles

The no-frills noodle destination Xi'an Noodles, which has gained a loyal following in the University District and Westlake Center for its chewy hand-pulled noodles, opened a third location in Bellevue's Belgate Plaza on April 3.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Loxsmith Bagels

Matthew Segal's popular bagel pop-up Loxsmith, a favorite of cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt, is bringing its hand-rolled dough rings to a brick-and-mortar location near the Beacon Hill light rail station this May.

Beacon Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Cafe Pettirosso owners purchase new property

Some good news for anyone that mourned the passing of Capitol Hill's beloved Cafe Pettirosso : Capitol Hill Seattle reports that owners Miki and Yuki Sodos have purchased the 1105 Building with plans for construction to transform it into a bar and lodging space. Here's hoping that Pettirosso lives on via the new project.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Taco Libre Showdown

Taco trucks from all over the city will duke it out for the title of "Best Taco in Town." Take in a luchador wrestling performance by Lucha Libre Volcanica and music performances by DJ Swervewon and DJ Semaj, and enjoy a margarita bar and beer.

Fremont Sunday Market, Friday, 6-11 pm

Hello Em x Puffy Pandy Pop-Up

Scoop up some fluffy treats from the cream puff pop-up Puffy Pandy at the Vietnamese coffee shop Hello Em. Supplies are limited, so pre-orders are recommended.

Hello Em, Saturday, 12-2 pm

Spring Polish Bazaar

Greet the advent of spring with Polish specialties like pickle soup, white borscht, pierogi, Polish sausage, and cabbage rolls alongside Polish beer and browse a selection of amber, books, crafts, Bolesławiec pottery, and more. Pastries, coffee, tea, and takeout meals and desserts are also available.

Dom Polski, Saturday, 12-5 pm

Piecraft Kitchen Pop-up at Pair

Indulge in pie for dinner with a pop-up from former Pair chef Frankie Cannata-Bowman's business Piecraft Kitchen, which specializes in vegan and gluten-free pies. The three-course menu, available during Seattle Restaurant Week, features a soup, your choice of a savory pie accompanied by a salad, and your choice of a sweet pie, with optional cocktail, wine, and mocktail pairings curated by Pair owner Sarah Penn.

Pair, Tuesday-Friday through April 15, 4-8 pm

Plate of Nations

Every year, Plate of Nations presents us with a two-week-long opportunity to avail ourselves of the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable plates priced at $20 and $30. This year, 30 restaurants are participating, with Mexican, Chinese, Ethiopian, Caribbean, Vietnamese, and more represented in the mix. Among the highlights are Szechuan fare from Little Chengdu, ice cream from Creamy Cone Cafe, tacos from Tacos Chukis, and Ethiopian food from Cafe Ibex.

Various locations, through Sunday

Seattle Restaurant Week

During Seattle Restaurant Week, a slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across Seattle serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner. Businesses may participate with indoor or outdoor dining, takeout, delivery, or meal kits, and many offer a "give a meal" option so diners can donate to their in-house community meal programs or to Good Food Kitchens.

Various locations, through April 16

SPECIALS

Can Bar

In celebration of the Masters Tournament, this bar has debuted a "Azalea" cocktail special inspired by the official cocktail of the tournament: gin, lemon, pineapple, grenadine, and soda.

South Delridge

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Homer

The wood-fired Beacon Hill restaurant's current seasonal soft serve flavors are popcorn (dairy) and salted date (vegan), which can be swirled together for a perfect springtime treat.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Lowrider Cookie Company

If you're partial to Samoas or Almond Joys, you'll want to try Lowrider's new April cookie special "Happy Almond," made with brown butter, coconut, sliced almonds, and chocolate.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery