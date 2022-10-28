This Week in Seattle Food News: The Phở Bắc Boat Reopens, Ballard Gets a New Seafood Restaurant, and the Queer/Bar Team Plans a New Project

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

The Boat

Seattle's OG pho chain Phở Bắc has reopened its iconic red boat, located in the parking lot of Phở Bắc Súp Shop . The Boat will mainly serve the Pham family's take on the classic Vietnamese dish cơm gà mắm tỏi (garlicky chicken with rice)—their version features half of a Cornish hen drenched in fried garlic, with chrysanthemum chayote salad, pandan rice, and broth. Other menu items include bánh kẹp (Vietnamese waffles) with toppings like caramelized pineapple, banana pandan, a whipped "coconut cloud," and salty peanuts.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



Sailfish

In the wake of the August closure of Ballard's successful but short-lived Filipino spot Bunsoy , owner Tommy Patrick has reopened the space as Sailfish, a new concept focused on "locally sourced and globally inspired" seafood and small plates.

Ballard

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Gemini Room

Joey Burgess and Murf Hall, the married couple who now owns Queer/Bar , Elliott Bay Book Company , The Cuff , Big Little News , Grim's , and the Oddfellows Cafe , are about to add another business to their growing empire: Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the pair plan to open a project called the Gemini Room in the former Cafe Pettirosso space. Further details about the project have not yet been announced.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

In Person Author Talk: Brian Noyes, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook

Red Truck Bakery founder and author Brian Noyes will chat with local food writer Rebekah Denn about his new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Comfort Food from America's Favorite Rural Bakery, which contains over 95 charming seasonal recipes inspired by the bakery's location on the edge of the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge mountains.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Halloween Pet Costume Contest Pop-Up

Enjoy a cavalcade of costumed critters as you scarf down baked goods like green olive sourdough, chocolate babka, rocky road brownie cookies, and blueberry cornmeal ricotta cake from Big Chair Bakery.

Stoup Brewing, 2-5 pm

Baking Demo and Book Signing with Kat Lieu

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will sign copies of debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home, which divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more. Plus, World Spice Merchants will celebrate their newest Asian-inspired gift set and offer treats like pink chai nama chocolates, mochi, and tea, as well as a raffle prize for those who come in costume.

World Spice Market, 2-3:30 pm

Halloween Doggie Costume Contest

Swoop in with your costumed canine companion and get two Polaroids taken (one for you, one for Snapshot Brewing) for a chance to win swag bags, a "Lifetime Doggie Mug Club Membership," Snapshot merch, treats, and other prizes.

Snapshot Brewing, 12-6 pm

Hotel Sorrento's Ghostly Gala

The 113-year-old (AKA definitely haunted) Hotel Sorrento is calling all ghosts, ghouls, and specters to its Top of the Town ballroom for a ghastly gathering featuring bites (of the food variety, not from vampires) and Halloween-themed cocktails. Tunes will come courtesy of DJ Abbie, so get into your costume and get down.

Hotel Sorrento, 6-10 pm

Applelooza

Are you more of an apple person or a pumpkin person? Apple people, deliver yourselves the U District for Applelooza 2022, a celebration of Washington’s official state fruit (a title I have coveted for years). There will be apple tastings, trivia, raffles, and “apple-themed activities,” so use your imagination for whatever those might be. I grew up in a small New England town that had an annual apple harvest festival like something out of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, and I don’t see how it’s possible for the season to be autumn without a glut of apple products. So eat an apple this weekend. Or else. MATT BAUME

University District Farmers Market, 9 am-2 pm



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Witches Tea

Round up your coven for a witchy tea service at the historic and possibly haunted Hotel Sorrento. Costumes are encouraged, and craft cocktails will be available in addition to the menu of teatime treats.

Hotel Sorrento, 1 pm

OCTOBER 21-31

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

DAR Rainier Chapter House

OCTOBER 23-NOVEMBER 5

Seattle Restaurant Week 2022

In a change from years past, this year's Seattle Restaurant Week is no longer just about finding a great deal—it's a "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at price points ranging from $20 to $65 per person, it's a great time to branch out and try something new.

Various locations

TUESDAY-SATURDAY THROUGH OCTOBER 31

Nightmare on Wall Street

Continuing a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience,” with libations inspired by horror films like Midsommar, Mandy, It Follows, Child's Play, X, Carrie, The Thing, and more. They’ll switch out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and employ ingredients like “candy corn orgeat.” Frightening horror-film soundtracks will contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year, the bar is accepting reservations for groups of 20 people or more, as well as private events.

Navy Strength, 4 pm-12 am

TUESDAY-SUNDAY THROUGH OCTOBER 31

Laina's Haunted Carnival and Ice Cream Shop

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this free haunted carnival hosted by Laina's Ice Cream Shop, located inside the Stone House Cafe. After scaring yourself silly at the haunted house, revive yourself with Halloween-themed flavors like caramel apple, kettle corn, and "vampire blood."

The Stone House Cafe

SPECIALS

Atulea

Is this the next big coffee trend? The modern tea room Atulea introduced a special secret menu item this week: a "donut latte," made with espresso, milk, chocolate sauce, cheese cream foam, and a generous sprinkle of cocoa powder. The concoction approximates the taste of a "creamy, chocolatey tiramisu" and is topped up with foam so that it resembles a doughnut ring.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hannyatou

Mutsuko Soma's cozy sake bar has brought back its fan-favorite Japanese "egg on egg" sando, which is filled with creamy egg salad and topped with salty pearls of ikura caviar.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Tio Baby's

This pop-up-turned-restaurant specializing in elevated bar food is serving a special today only with mala-spiced chicken wings coated in chile crisp, ranch, scallions, cilantro, pickled shallot, and celery.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in