This Week in Seattle Food News: Tres Leches Doughnuts, Glo's Next Chapter, and the Return of Watson's Counter

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Doce Donut Co.

There's a newcomer on the Seattle doughnut scene—owners Damian Castillo and Claudia Monroy soft opened their shop Doce Donut Co. in Fremont from May 3-5 and have already sold out consistently. The business sets itself apart from other local doughnut favorites by offering artisan glazed doughnuts with Latin American flavors, such as Mexican hot chocolate, churro dulce de leche, tres leches, hibiscus, and guava con queso.

Fremont

Pickup



Fonté Bar

According to a press release, the local roaster Fonté Coffee opened this new downtown flagship location on Monday. The spot will function as a cafe by day, with coffee, espresso, and grab-and-go items like breakfast burritos and baked goods, and will transition into a bar with cocktails like espresso martinis by night.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Glo's

Seattle's favorite eggs Benedict specialist is back and better than ever. After a series of delays, the beloved diner Glo's has at last reopened in its shiny new home within Capitol Hill Station and will officially begin service on Monday. In a landmark victory, the restaurant's workers also recently unionized and had their union voluntarily recognized by Glo's management. The gleaming new space features classic turquoise diner-style booths as well as seats at the counter and is big enough to accommodate many more guests than the pint-sized original location. All of your favorites are still on the menu, along with a newly expanded espresso menu and bloody Marys.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sakana Sushi & Kitchen

Seasoned sushi chef Paul Kim recently opened this elegant sushi destination near Plenty of Clouds and Bar Cotto , serving dishes like albacore tataki and hamachi carpaccio with ponzu chimichurri sauce.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Watson's Counter

We mourned when the cult-favorite Ballard cafe and restaurant Watson's Counter, known as much for its quality coffee as for its menu items like gochujang chicken wings and Fruity Pebbles-encrusted French toast, closed its doors at the end of March. Fortunately, this story has a happy ending—the business has soft opened in the former Addo space and will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 16. The menu remains the same except for the exciting addition of soft serve ice cream.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

CLOSURES

Kelly Cannoli

The East Coast-inspired espresso stand Kelly Cannoli, which comes heartily recommended by Stranger arts editor Megan Seling, closed its Interbay location on April 30. Owner Kelly McGinty Wilson lost her lease and hopes to reopen in a new location, such as the former Tully’s Coffee space on Nickerson Street. The business's Lake City and Snohomish outposts remain open.

Interbay

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Annual Seattle Pierogi Fest

To know pierogi, the absurdly comforting and starchy Polish dumplings, is to love them. This wildly popular yearly event from the Polish Cultural Center gives you an opportunity to shovel the petite pockets of dough into your face by the plateful, with fillings like potato and cheese; meat, sauerkraut and mushrooms; and blueberries. Plus, try other Polish dishes and beer and take in a performance from the Polish Vivat Musica! Choir.

Dom Polski (Polish Cultural Center), 12-4 pm

CocoPandan Pop-Up

A scroll through the pop-up CocoPandan's Instagram reveals a bevy of Southeast Asian treats that are (almost) too stunning to eat, tinted shades of pastel green and imbued with a wonderfully squishy-chewy texture. Owner Michelle Chan's specialties include chiffon cakes, kueh, martabak, coconut milk buns, kaya jam, and more. She'll join the acclaimed Bainbridge Island restaurant Ba Sa to share her lovely pastries and will offer favorites such as erimuka kueh (sticky rice with coconut pandan custard), pandan-and-rainbow layered kueh (steamed mochi cooked with coconut milk), and pandan and ube chiffon cake. Pre-orders are highly encouraged to ensure you snag your desired goods, although a limited selection will also be available for purchase.

Ba Sa, 10 am-2 pm

Laina's Ice Cream Social

The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring discounted pints, limited-time flavors, scoops, and floats.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 1-3 pm

SUNDAY, MAY 14

L'Ecu et Les Huîtres

I've heard certain Seattle food industry veterans joke that "Muscadet is every day," because the refreshing, bone-dry Loire Valley wine (pronounced "muh-skuh-day") is versatile enough for any and all occasions. That goes for Mother's Day, too: The charming French bistro L'Oursin will host a Muscadet and oyster happy hour from 4-7 pm on the holiday, with guest winemakers Fred and Claire Niger from France-based Domaine de l'Écu (one of the world's top Muscadet makers). They promise the "crispiest of crispy mineral bomb white wines" and plenty of briny bivalves.

L'Oursin, 4-7 pm

MONDAY, MAY 15

In Person Author Talk: Michela Tartaglia, Pasta for All Seasons

If you've ever wanted to whip up your own fresh pasta like an Italian nonna, Pasta Casalinga chef and co-founder Michaela Tartaglia is here to help with her debut cookbook Pasta for All Seasons: Dishes that Celebrate the Flavors of Italy and the Bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Tartaglia incorporates Pacific Northwest staples like salmon, clams, nettles, and chanterelles into her comforting recipes and imparts all the kitchen wisdom you need to craft homemade pasta and pair different shapes to various sauces and dishes.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

In Person Author Talk: Nils Bernstein, The Joy of Oysters

As denizens of Seattle, we're lucky enough to live in one of the best places in the world to enjoy oysters. The nutrient-rich waters of the Puget Sound and Hood Canal host some of the country's top oyster farms, supplying us with an abundance of briny bivalves. At this talk, Wine Enthusiast food editor Nils Bernstein, author of The Joy of Oysters: A Complete Guide to Sourcing, Shucking, Grilling, Broiling, and Frying, will wax rhapsodic about oysters with local chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson (who knows a thing or two about oysters herself, as the owner of the Ballard oyster bar The Walrus and the Carpenter). Best of all, Hama Hama Oyster Company will provide freshly shucked oysters for attendees.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies

As any Reese's Peanut Butter Cup fiend can tell you, peanut butter and chocolate is a god-tier combination. A La Mode Pies has recognized this universal truth by bringing back its peanut butter mousse cake, which features fluffy peanut butter mousse, whipped cream, chocolate ganache, and a chocolate graham cracker crust.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hood Famous Bakeshop

In preparation for this weekend's skyrocketing temperatures, Hood Famous has reprised its seasonal iced strawberry shortcake latte, made with espresso, oat milk, strawberry jam, and strawberry cold foam and topped off with graham cracker crumbs and a strawberry slice.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Milk Drunk

The Beacon Hill spot evokes the childhood nostalgia of PB&J with its duo of seasonal soft serve flavors: peanut butter and vegan strawberry rhubarb. Try them in a swirl for maximum enjoyment.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in