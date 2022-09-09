This Week in Seattle Food News: Two Fancy Sushi Spots Arrive, Shota Nakajima Opens a Pizza Restaurant, and By Tae Is Back, Baby!

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

T55 Pâtisserie

The Chinatown-International District dessert cafe Susu , which got its start as a Thai-style rolled ice cream spot and pivoted to a bakery serving some of the finest baked goods in town over the pandemic, soft-opened its new dedicated bakery in Bothell this week, just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival . In celebration of the holiday, the spot is offering mooncakes in a variety of flavors this weekend, including white coffee, gula Melaka, chendol, cranberry, yuzu sesame, green tea, milk tea, pu'er tea, red bean orange, and lotus with egg yolk. (The Chinatown location has since transitioned into a dessert bar with a small savory menu.)

Bothell

Pickup



Angkor Wok

This family-owned Cambodian fusion restaurant opened in the former Taike Kitchen space in the U-District at the end of August, serving comforting specialties such as ma-chu kreung (beef and lemongrass soup), prawn salad with bean thread noodles, congee, Phnom Penh noodles, chicken curry, fried rice, chicken wings, and more.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Kōbo

Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima recently hosted a smash burger pop-up at Redhook Brewlab on Capitol Hill (next door to his bustling karaage restaurant Taku ) and announced that he would be leaving his Cle Elum teriyaki project Banzai Teriyaki . Now, we know what's next for the busy James Beard-nominated chef: Nakajima will launch a Japanese-inspired, Detroit-style pizzeria inside Redhook tomorrow, September 10. The creative pies will range from the "Hot Neighbor" (chopped Taku fried chicken, jack cheese, koji hot sauce, and cilantro) to "The Dodger" (braised beef, cheddar, shredded cabbage, and a drizzle of Kewpie mayonnaise). Other offerings include crispy, craveable bar snacks like corn dog nuggets, tater tots, pretzel bites, and deep-fried broccoli.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Master Bing

There aren't many places to find jianbing (a popular Chinese street food similar to crêpes) in the Seattle area, but a new arrival to the U-District, Master Bing, is now slinging the eggy, crunchy treat. Choose from fillings such as fried Chinese doughnuts, bacon, Peking duck, lobster, tempura shrimp, spicy beef, beef sausage, and barbecue pork.

University District

Pickup, dine-in



Sushi by Scratch Restaurants

Seattle has a new intimate sushi destination with plenty of buzz. The "omakase speakeasy" Sushi by Scratch, which operates locations in Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, and Montecito (and has a Michelin star at its Montecito location), opened in South Lake Union on September 1. But don't expect to be able to snag one of the 10 coveted seats anytime soon: Co-owner Phillip Frankland Lee, a former Top Chef contestant, tells Seattle Met the spot's Austin location has a 15,000-deep waitlist, while its Miami outpost's waitlist clocks in at over 20,000.

South Lake Union

Dine-in



Takai by Kashiba

In other high-end sushi news, the iconic James Beard Award-winning sushi chef and Sushi Kashiba founder Shiro Kashiba, who trained under the famed Jiro Ono of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, opened this restaurant in Bellevue. The restaurant, which is run by Kashiba's longtime apprentice Jun Takai, focuses on omakase and Edomae-style sushi and features a sushi counter with 10 seats.

Bellevue

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Sohn Mat By Tae

Food lovers all over Seattle (and beyond) mourned when the nationally acclaimed hand roll counter By Tae , which earned a spot in Bon Appetit's list of the 50 best new restaurants in the country in 2019 and received a James Beard nomination in early 2020, announced that it was departing its pint-sized Chophouse Row space in early 2021. Happily, the acclaimed restaurant announced on Instagram on August 26 that it is making a comeback in a new location. Though an opening date has not yet been set, Sohn Mat By Tae, which features a kitchen, bar, yard, and wood fire, will open in a bigger space on Beacon Hill soon, serving "grilled meats, veggies, fermentation, crispy cold beers, [and] cocktails."

Beacon Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Cider Summit

After a two-year hiatus, this festival billing itself as the "region’s largest hard cider tasting event" is poised to make a triumphant return, with over 150 drinks from more than 50 producers, with both local and international options in the mix. The selection also includes mead, cider cocktails, apple spirits, and more.

Lake Union Park

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

San Gennaro Festival 2022

This Georgetown Italian street fair features vendors selling authentic wares (including lots of food), a beer and wine garden, children's activities, and a stage with live Italian music.

Georgetown

Three-Day Reubensfest 2022

The Growler Guys will host three days jam-packed with offerings from the craft beer geek favorite Reuben's Brews. The festivities include live DJ tunes, music performances, tastings, an appearance from Reuben's owner and head brewer Adam Robings, flight specials, and more.

The Growler Guys

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Cascadia Mid-Autumn Tea Festival

Channel your inner Uncle Iroh at the inaugural edition of this new festival dedicated to all things tea. Bliss out with "activi-teas" like tea tastings and an art corner with tea-themed coloring pages and crafts, and browse brewing tools, gently used tea wares, and vendor booths. You can also purchase a mooncake to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival for $5. Don't forget to bring your own tasting cup for maximum enjoyment.

University Heights, 10 am-3 pm

C-ID Night Market 2022

Traditionally, night markets are a place to stroll, shop, and nosh on tasty street-food snacks. This annual festival takes place beneath the historic Chinatown gate in the International District and features a slew of Asian street food alongside handmade local goods, fresh cut flowers, and more, plus entertainment such as live bands and breakdancing groups.

Chinatown-International District, 1-9 pm

Green Lake Food Walk

Stroll around Green Lake in a "self-guided, self-paced gastronomic tour." For the price of your $10 ticket, you'll be treated to curated samples of food from a variety of participating restaurants. All proceeds will benefit the Green Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Green Lake, 1-4 pm

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases, new merch (including Lucky Envelope steel chopsticks), baked mooncakes, and giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also make an appearance. Mooncakes are available for pre-order, and any that are left over will be available for sale at the event.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Frisky Girl Farm Sunflower U-Pick

Is there anything more cheerful than a sunflower? Join Frisky Girl Farm at their new location and gather all of the golden-yellow blooms you like from their U-pick fields. Snacks and lawn games will be available, and guests are also encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs for leisurely lounging.

Frisky Girl Farm, 10 am-4 pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

All in Together Now: A 36-Course Wu-Tang Inspired Dinner

Kottu chef Syd Suntha is the mastermind behind this over-the-top, Wu-Tang Clan-inspired dinner event. The eight-hour, 36-course-meal, a nod to the album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), will feature a lineup of nine chefs (a reference to Wu-Tang's nine members): FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group owner Shubert Ho, Queen Anne Beerhall chef Rhys Nunnelee, Buckshot Honey owner David Van Storm, The Shambles chef Ed Smith, The Barking Frog chef Denali Foglietti, No Bones Beach Club owner MacKenzie DeVito, Bar Dojo chef de cuisine Luis Brambila, Arc chef Demond Thomas II, and Suntha himself. Edmonds bartender Niles Peacock will also create nine cocktail pairings, while Persia Saffaie of Strength in Sober will provide non-alcoholic pairing options. If that's not enough for you, other attractions include a Wu-Tang-themed escape room, live painting, cello covers of Wu-Tang songs, stand-up comedy sets, breakdancing, MCs, and more.

Queen Anne Beerhall, 12 pm

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

In Person Author Talk: Brian Levy, Good & Sweet

Pastry chef Brian Levy's debut cookbook release explores baked goods made with a variety of naturally sweet alternatives to refined sugar, from freeze-dried corn to coconut cream. He'll chat about the book with local cookbook author Aran Goyoaga and sign copies.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SEPTEMBER 12-18

Negroni Week

For this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, bars all over the city will mix up everyone's favorite bitter crimson cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic version made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth or whip up their own unique variations.

Various locations

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Lark Tomato Omakase

There's nothing more ambrosial than a ripe, juicy, in-season tomato. At this eight-course vegetarian dinner, Lark chef John Sundstrom will highlight the versatility of the savory fruit by showcasing it in a myriad of preparations, from tomato water chawanmushi to fried green tomatoes and even a tomato tarte tatin for dessert.

Lark, 6 pm

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Old Bellevue Fall Wine Walk on Main

Stroll the streets of downtown Bellevue and mingle with winemakers from 15 different Washington wineries as you taste their products.

Downtown Bellevue, 5-8 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery's trio of September flavors is inspired by "sun-ripened produce, natural beauty, and the impending feelings of change on the horizon." The lineup includes Mountain Berry Magic (huckleberry ice cream with swirls of huckleberry and Saskatoon berry jam and pie crust pieces), Summer Harvest Cake (a cashew and coconut ice cream base with chunks of chocolate cake made with eggplant), and Apricorn (a sweet corn and coconut milk ice cream swirled with apricot sorbet).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Li'l Woody's

The local burger joint's weekly special is the "Nasi Lemak Sandwich," created in collaboration with the Malaysian mother-daughter pop-up Masakan: a crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy chili sambal sauce, creamy peanut sauce, a fried egg, pickled cucumber, cabbage, and red onion.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

This weekend, the Portage Bay bakery is featuring a savory Danish special, made with oyster mushrooms, shiso pesto, shaved pecorino, and balsamic vinegar. Limited supplies are available, so get there early if you have your heart set on trying it.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in



Zylberschtein's

Josh Grunig's Jewish-style deli is now offering ready-to-heat Rosh Hashanah dinner kits, which come with pomegranate-glazed chicken, tsimmes, kasha varnishkes (toasted buckwheat), and individual apple cakes spiced with cinnamon and cardamom. Optional add-ons include sweet crown challah, matzo ball soup, and chopped liver. Pickup is available from September 24-25.

Pinehurst

Pickup