This Week in Seattle Food News: Two New Thai Restaurants, Gyros, and Crab Fat Coconut Curry

OPENINGS

45th Vegetarian Thai

This vegetarian street food-focused Thai restaurant debuted in the Wallingford neighborhood last month, serving dishes like khao soi, Thai-style sukiyaki, curries, noodles, and mango sticky rice.

Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Fern Thai Eatery & Bar

Another new Thai spot: Bellevue's Fern Thai opened a Seattle location in the former Soi space on Capitol Hill this week. Like the original, the new location serves well-known favorites like panang curry and pad thai as well as harder-to-find dishes like Hat Yai-style fried chicken wings, kaeng hang le (a northern Thai pork curry), and Northern Thai sausage.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Gyro First

This Mediterranean spot opened on First Hill earlier this month with a menu of staples like gyro sandwiches, falafel, hummus, baba ghanoush, and Greek fries.

First Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Taurus Ox

The Laotian restaurant Taurus Ox recently moved into the former space of Money Frog , the bar that Taurus Ox owner Khampaeng “KP” Panyathong opened along with Joe and Lucy Ye of Hangry Panda in the space once home to Vios. (Money Frog resided there for just seven weeks before moving into its current spot on 15th and Pine.)

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Keys on Main

According to a press release, a dueling piano bar called Keys on Main is set to take over the space of the beloved LGBTQ+-friendly venue and nightclub Re-bar , which announced back in May 2020 that it would not be reopening, on Friday, November 4.

Denny Triangle



Otherworld Wine Bar

The team behind the pop-up Juice Club, which Stranger contributor Jordan Michelman called "a roaming series of natural-wine bottle parties with an experiential, interactive bent," may be close to opening their upcoming wine bar in the former Artificial Limb Co. space: Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the state approved the business's liquor license last week.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

King Wha

This longtime Chinese and Korean mainstay closed on October 3 after a staggering 46 years of business due to owners Lien and Lin Yu's retirement.

Burien



Viet Wah Supermarket

Chinatown's beloved grocer, which has been open for nearly 41 years, shut its doors on September 30, as its building has been sold to an apartment developer. However, a sliver of hope remains: The owners are open to reopening in the neighborhood if they can find a suitable location.

Chinatown-International District

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

A Spooky Fall Affair

The sustainable cafe Bake Shop promises a "generous number of glass pours of special fall wine," hot cider, two types of soup with melty grilled cheese, a Halloween fair-inspired raffle, and other fall festivities at this cozy pop-up and party. The event will also feature a market and DJ tunes.

Bake Shop, 3-9 pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

MOHAI Mercantile Literary Series: Modern Asian Baking at Home

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will discuss her debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home and show how to make one of her signature treats. The book divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more.

MOHAI, 2-4 pm

Future Primitive Ghoul Fest

Get a little ghoulish with pumpkin carving, cold beer, Afro-Latin cuisine from the pop-up Lenox, and Halloween treats. Costumes are encouraged, so break out that fake blood or sheet with cutout eyeholes.

Future Primitive Brewing, 2 pm

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Diwali Feast

Celebrate the Festival of Lights by partaking in a multi-course Diwali meal prepared by acclaimed chef Preeti Agarwal, composed of dishes like kanchkolar kofta (a Bengali-style curry), pesarattu (a type of dosa), and junglee maas (goat meat curry).

Meesha, 5:30 pm and 8 pm

OCTOBER 21-31

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

DAR Rainier Chapter House

OCTOBER 23-NOVEMBER 5

Seattle Restaurant Week 2022

In a change from years past, this year's Seattle Restaurant Week is no longer just about finding a great deal—it's a "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at price points ranging from $20 to $65 per person, it's a great time to branch out and try something new.

Various locations

TUESDAY-SATURDAY THROUGH OCTOBER 31

Nightmare on Wall Street

Continuing a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience,” with libations inspired by horror films like Midsommar, Mandy, It Follows, Child's Play, X, Carrie, The Thing, and more. They’ll switch out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and employ ingredients like “candy corn orgeat.” Frightening horror-film soundtracks will contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year, the bar is accepting reservations for groups of 20 people or more, as well as private events.

Navy Strength, 4 pm-12 am

SPECIALS

Jude's Old Town

As this cozy Rainier Beach neighborhood spot puts it: "Would you like fire to produce something other than smoke for you?" Then look no further than their "S'more to Love" cocktail, made with bourbon, amaro, crème de cacao, and lemon and topped with a roasted house-made Mexican chocolate marshmallow.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet

Alternatively, if you'd like to break out of the grey haze with a verdant beverage, try Little Tin's "Lei Over," a "botanically elevated" take on the Tokyo Tea cocktail: London dry gin, vodka, coconut and lemongrass-infused sake, orange blossom, honeydew melon liqueur, coconut cream, a house lemon-lime shrub, and fresh citrus. You can even add a dose of ceremonial matcha for even more greenery.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Local Tide

In anticipation of crisp fall weather, this popular Fremont seafood spot has added a new seasonal special: local Manila clams in a crab fat coconut curry with a side of "Grandma's rice." The dish utilizes the luxurious crab fat from the over 100 pounds of Dungeness crab that the business goes through each week.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in