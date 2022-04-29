This Week in Seattle Food News: Two New Vietnamese Spots Arrive, Mt. Bagel Says Goodbye, and The Comet Plans a Speakeasy

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Lotus Pond Vietnamese Cuisine

This family-owned Vietnamese restaurant opened in Haller Lake on April 11 and is already earning rave reviews on Yelp for its lovingly made homestyle fare, including skewers, dumplings, rice rolls, bánh mì, vermicelli noodles, pho, bún bò Huế, and even fries with pho gravy.

Haller Lake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Queen Cà Phê

Adding to Seattle's ever-growing collection of Vietnamese coffee shops (including Phin, Hello Em, and Coffeeholic), this cafe serving Vietnamese coffee, boba, bánh mì, and egg rolls opened in upper Queen Anne on April 9.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



Rochambeau

This craft cocktail bar and kitchen opened in lower Queen Anne in early April. The menu changes daily and features dishes like smashed potatoes, beet salad, pork shoulder with pan-seared ramps, spaetzle, brownies, and affogato, with drinks like the "Ginny Dipping" (gin, créme de violette, maraschino liqueur, pineapple, lavender bitters) and the "One Night Stand" (bourbon, cardamaro, apricot liqueur, blanc vermouth, orange bitters, and a Smith & Cross rum rinse).

Queen Anne

Dine-in



Sodam Chicken

About a week ago, this Korean fried chicken chain opened a location in Shoreline. Flavors include classic "gold" fried chicken, soy garlic, gang-jeong, yangnyeom, and barbecue hot chicken.

Shoreline

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

El Lugar Bodega Bar

Capitol Hill's perennially popular Mexican bar Fogón plans to launch this Mexican grocery-inspired spinoff next door later this year. The spot will offer micheladas, birria bowls, tortas, paleta cocktails, and more.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Julie's Garden

According to a tip from a reader, this beloved family-owned spot serving Chinese and Vietnamese specialties in Pioneer Square will be close its doors permanently on May 27 after 20 years of business. The restaurant wrote in a Facebook post, "Thank you to the community who have supported us for so many years and for the countless memories that were created here. It has been a privilege to be part of the Pioneer Square community and we thank you all!"

Pioneer Square



Mt. Bagel

This cult-favorite bagel delivery business from former Cabana lead singer Roan Hartzog announced this week that it will be closing up shop after May 20, due to Hartzog moving out of state. Once moved, Hartzog plans to resume Mt. Bagel in a new location. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "There’s no question that it’s tough to say goodbye to such a kind and supportive customer base. I’ve had so much fun building this bakery and I have so much gratitude for every one of you who has bought and enjoyed our bagels over the last few years. There’s no way we’d be what we are today without you." The business will be offering bagels at a slightly reduced scale until it closes in order to allow fans to stock up their freezer.

Across Seattle

Sponsored

OTHER FOOD NEWS

The Comet plans a speakeasy

Capitol Hill's longtime dive bar Comet Tavern is planning to expand with a new "speakeasy" addition, according to Capitol Hill Seattle. Construction on the project, which will take over the space formerly home to Ikina Sushi next door, is not expected to begin until after Capitol Hill Block Party in late July.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Bakescapade Pop-Up

The pan dulce pop-up Bakescapade will offer conchas in a variety of flavors (cookies 'n cream, Mexican chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla bean), plus empanadas (chicken tinga, saffron chicken guiso, and roasted poblanos and potatoes).

Chuck's Hop Shop Central District, Friday, 3:30-7:30 pm



Handmade Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Channel your inner nonna by learning how to make sweet potato gnocchi from scratch at this hands-on cooking demonstration.

Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Convention Center, Friday, 6:30 pm

Lucky Envelope Brewing's 7th Anniversary

Help Lucky Envelope celebrate their seventh birthday and be among the first to try new releases like the Party Like Citra Birthday: 7th Anniversary Hazy IPA, Cuke Nukem Cucumber Sour with Calamansi Lime, and Campfire Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. A limited number of red envelopes with prizes will also be given away each day, and Panda Dim Sum and Pono Plates will be onsite to dish out food truck fare.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, Friday-Saturday, 12-10 pm

S'mores & Pours

Enjoy the gooey toasted marshmallow treat of your childhood paired with wine.

Tinte Cellars Tasting Room, Friday, 5-8 pm



Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Tiger

This Year of the Tiger celebration will give you something to roar about with Chinese cultural dance, martial arts, live music, and vendor booths. The much-loved neighborhood food walk will offer scrumptious bites from Chinatown-ID businesses like Bean Fish Taiyaki and Dim Sum King.

Hing Hay Park, Saturday, 11 am-4 pm

Seattle Boba Fest

The U-District is hosting its first-ever Seattle Boba Fest in honor of National Bubble Tea Day. Get your fill of slurpable, chewy boba specials at participating businesses across the neighborhood.

University District, Saturday, 12-6 pm

Tostada Pop-Up

The Mexican pop-up Pancita will sling halibut ceviche, tostadas, and chocoflan.

Lottie's Lounge, Sunday, 4-8 pm

SPECIALS

Lowercase Brewing

This Georgetown brewery just debuted their new Lorien Pilsner, made with the recently introduced Lorien hops from the Portland-based business Indie Hops.

Georgretown

Drive-thru, delivery, dine-in



Salt & Straw

In honor of spring, the artisan creamery debuts a new "Flower Power" series of floral flavors today. The lineup includes Jasmine Milk Tea & Chocolate Almond Stracciatella, Pistachio Rosewater with Strawberry Mochi, Rhubarb Crumble with Toasted Anise, Saffron & Honey with Crystalized Flower Petals, and Mathilde's Hibiscus & Coconut Sherbet.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in