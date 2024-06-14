This Week in Seattle Food News: Ube French Toast, Sesame Martinis, and Mochi Doughnuts

NEW OPENINGS

Barrel & Bacon

This new bar and kitchen serving "signature cocktails, craft draft beers, mocktails, and American comfort food with a twist" soft opened in what looks to be the former Champagne Diner space in Interbay last weekend. I'm especially intrigued by the ube French toast, sinigang-glazed wings, and the "Yes Chef" cocktail (a riff on the Negroni with barrel-aged gin).

Interbay



Paju

According to a press release, Queen Anne's acclaimed Korean restaurant Paju reopened in its new space in South Lake Union today, complete with an expanded menu and bar. New items include grilled branzino, dry-aged steak, and a cauliflower starter with sesame seed and mint, as well as cocktails like a sesame oil-spiked martini with a white kimchi garnish.

South Lake Union

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bober Tea & Mochi Dough

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that this pastel pink spot specializing in boba beverages and mochi doughnuts is set to take over the former Electric Traveler Tattoo space soon.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

49th Street Beast

Alas, the beloved butcher Beast & Cleaver announced on Instagram this week that its 49th Street location will close on July 28, writing, "You have 6 weeks left to come and see us and enjoy some (in our humble opinion) incredible food. The staff is serving up dry-aged burgers, killer sandwiches, bringing some classics like the London Royale back, and letting their creativity run wild for the next few weeks. We would love to see you - help us finish strong!" All is not lost—they'll also be bringing back their burger pop-ups at their 80th Street location on Fridays this summer.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Flying Lion Brewing First Annual Light Beer Fest

Columbia City's family-run Flying Lion Brewing has hosted its annual Dark Beer Fest during the winter solstice for a decade now, and now they've decided to "balance the cosmic scales" by debuting this new summer counterpart, which will offer two days with entirely unique lineups of light beer, including witbier, pale ale, kölsch, pilsner, saison, and more. You'll get to try a new lager made in collaboration with a TBA brewery just for the occasion. Plus, if you need an excuse to wake up early, a limited supply of free soft pretzel knots from Columbia City Bakery will be available each morning.

Flying Lion Brewing, 10 am-11:45 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Stranger's Burger Week 2024

Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $12. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband. Plus, don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers, take lots of photos, and post on social media using #strangerburgerweek.

Various locations

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

BaeBake Pop-Up

The writer Iris Murdoch once said, "One of the secrets of a happy life is continuous small treats," which basically sums up my entire life philosophy. If you share that sentiment, head to the Phinney Ridge location of the adorable tea shop Atulea for a pop-up from the baking business BaeBake, which will offer a strawberry cookie cornetto with lychee rose cream, a pandan cornetto with durian cream, matcha jasmine cookies, and chocolate cookies. (The cookie cornettos are the pop-up's version of those hybrid cookie croissants that have been going viral lately...say no more.)

Atulea, 12-3 pm

Spring into Summer with Lucky Envelope Brewing

The Juneuary gloom seems (hopefully) to be behind us, so toast to sunny skies with five summery new brews from Lucky Envelope, including a lager, hefeweizen, watermelon sour, and more. You'll be among the first to try the new offerings on tap—if you find anything you like, you can purchase a four-pack to take home.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. June's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, ube and pandan soft serve from Hood Famous, and sweet and savory Japanese sandos from the pop-up Sandōmi —what more do you need? Plus, make a donation in support of the Asian Counseling and Referral Service Food Bank's Walk for Rice campaign at the info booth in order to receive a limited edition CID sticker.

Hing Hay Park, 11 am-4 pm

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Khushbu Shah with Lauren Ko: Culture & Cuisine

With her debut cookbook Amrikan: 125 Recipes From the Indian Diaspora, Food & Wine writer and editor Khushbu Shah asks the question, “What is Indian food in America?” She delves into the answer not only with irresistible-sounding recipes I'm eager to add into my rotation, like saag paneer lasagna, achari paneer pizza, spinach tadka dal with rice, panipuri mojitos, and masala chai Basque cheesecake, but also with images and essays that meditate on the connection between food and identity. As Shah told the New York Times in a 2019 interview, "Food is undeniably intersectional. It’s impossible — it’s irresponsible — to deny it." She'll chat about the release with local baker, artist, and Pieometry author Lauren Ko, whose mind-bending pastry creations have earned her hundreds of thousands of followers on her Instagram account @lokokitchen.

Town Hall Seattle, 7:30–8:45 pm

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

Candy bar fiends, rejoice: Deep Sea Sugar & Salt is serving up a Butterfinger-inspired cake this weekend, featuring chocolate cake layered with salted peanut butter mascarpone, cream cheese frosting, and Butterfinger pieces.

Georgetown



Little Jaye

If your nostalgic memories lie with flimsy prizes inside boxes of sticky caramel corn at childhood baseball games, Lady Jaye's adorable bakery has the salty-sweet cookie for you: the "Cracker Jack" cookie with butterscotch, Cracker Jack, and peanuts.

South Park



Voi Cà Phê

Get a little tropical flavor along with your caffeine boost with this Vietnamese coffee shop's new piña colada espresso tonic, made with pineapple juice, coconut, sparkling water, and Red Bourbon espresso.

Georgetown