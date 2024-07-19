This Week in Seattle Food News: Vietnamese Coffee, Hot Pot, and A Farewell to Weird Taco Time

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Drip Drip Coffeehouse

This new Vietnamese-inspired cafe opened in the Central District's Cherry Hill neighborhood earlier this month, serving coffee made with Robusta and Arabica beans sourced directly from Lam Dong, Vietnam. Menu items include concoctions like salted egg yolk coffee, tiramisu lattes, and coconut pandan matcha clouds.

Central District



Old Street Malatang

The team behind FOB Poke Bar recently soft opened this colorful Szechuan hot pot spot next door to FOB's Broadway location. Unlike other hot pot destinations in the city, Old Street specializes in customizable, individual bowls. Choose from three soup bases (traditional beef broth, tomato. and spicy Szechuan) and add your desired toppings, which are $12.99 a pound.

Capitol Hill



Slim Goody

This sports bar makes its debut in the former Great State Burger location in Ballard today. The watering hole has a dozen taps and will sling classic pub grub like burgers, cheese curds, and wings, plus game day-inspired specials (such as Chicago dogs for White Sox games).

Ballard

CLOSURES

Taco Time

Farewell to the out-of-place Taco Time in Wallingford, which was known for its conspicuous glass cube building and closed on Monday to make way for an incoming Chipotle (sob). So long, and thanks for all the Mexi-Fries.

Wallingford

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Tasting Notes with Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

At this event, James Beard Award-winning food writer, chef, and noted bagel enthusiast J. Kenji Lopez-Alt will demonstrate his cooking prowess while esteemed Canadian concert violinist James Ehnes will serenade you on the strings and Spinnaker Chocolate will lead a tasting. Plus, keep an eye out for guest appearances from head Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim, Kevin Smith of Beast & Cleaver, and Keiji Tsukasaki of Ltd. Edition Sushi, and enjoy music from violinist Tessa Lark and other festival musicians.

Benaroya Hall S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, 7:30 pm



SATURDAY

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out $4, $6, and $8 food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. July's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and cold noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, and ube halaya, pandan cheesecake slices, and halo-halo soft serve from Hood Famous—what more do you need? Plus, purchase some adorable limited edition CID stickers, which include designs like the Japantown streetcar and the Hing Hay Park pagoda, to help support the nonprofit Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area.

Chinatown-International District, 11 am-4 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bite of Seattle

Seattle boasts plenty of food and drink festivals year-round, but Bite of Seattle—billed as “Seattle's original and largest food and beverage showcase” and claiming to draw 455,000 guests each year—is the most well-known gluttonous gathering by far, having been in business since 1982. Look forward to upwards of 250 food vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden, retail vendors, cider tastings, kids' activities, live cooking demos, and over 65 musical performers.

Seattle Center

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting dozens of participating breweries in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton. Look forward to tap takeovers, special releases, brewery tours, tastings, and more.

Various locations

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

The queer joy-fueled doughnut shop is paying tribute to your favorite artist's favorite artist during Capitol Hill Block Party with a horseshoe-shaped "Pink Pony Club" special, available all weekend at their roving doughnut truck at CHBP or at their Capitol Hill location.

Capitol Hill



Puffy Pandy

White Center's adorable panda-themed dessert cafe recently introduced a new iced horchata latte, made with sweet cinnamon and robusta coffee.

White Center



Stevie's Famous

I finally got to try a slice of this buzzed-about pizza this week, and it was well worth the hype. They've got a new pie topped with aged mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sausage, caramelized onions, pickled peppers and chives, as well as a seasonal PB&J swirl ice cream flavor with house-made raspberry jam and peanut butter ribbons.

Beacon Hill, Burien