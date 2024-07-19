EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
😎 July Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Vietnamese Coffee, Hot Pot, and A Farewell to Weird Taco Time

July 19, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
July 19, 2024
|
Like
Hot (pot) to go: Build your own bowl at the new Old Street Malatang on Capitol Hill. (Old Street Malatang)
This week, Drip Drip Coffeehouse slings Vietnamese beverages, Old Street Malatang brings a new style of hot pot to Capitol Hill, and Slim Goody hopes to be Ballard's next favorite sports bar. Plus, bid adieu to the misfit Taco Time of Wallingford and get ready for Bite of Seattle. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Drip Drip Coffeehouse List
This new Vietnamese-inspired cafe opened in the Central District's Cherry Hill neighborhood earlier this month, serving coffee made with Robusta and Arabica beans sourced directly from Lam Dong, Vietnam. Menu items include concoctions like salted egg yolk coffee, tiramisu lattes, and coconut pandan matcha clouds.
Central District

Old Street Malatang List
The team behind FOB Poke Bar recently soft opened this colorful Szechuan hot pot spot next door to FOB's Broadway location. Unlike other hot pot destinations in the city, Old Street specializes in customizable, individual bowls. Choose from three soup bases (traditional beef broth, tomato. and spicy Szechuan) and add your desired toppings, which are $12.99 a pound.
Capitol Hill

Slim Goody List
This sports bar makes its debut in the former Great State Burger location in Ballard today. The watering hole has a dozen taps and will sling classic pub grub like burgers, cheese curds, and wings, plus game day-inspired specials (such as Chicago dogs for White Sox games).
Ballard

CLOSURES

Taco Time List
Farewell to the out-of-place Taco Time in Wallingford, which was known for its conspicuous glass cube building and closed on Monday to make way for an incoming Chipotle (sob). So long, and thanks for all the Mexi-Fries.
Wallingford

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Tasting Notes with Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt Remind List
At this event, James Beard Award-winning food writer, chef, and noted bagel enthusiast J. Kenji Lopez-Alt will demonstrate his cooking prowess while esteemed Canadian concert violinist James Ehnes will serenade you on the strings and Spinnaker Chocolate will lead a tasting. Plus, keep an eye out for guest appearances from head Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim, Kevin Smith of Beast & Cleaver, and Keiji Tsukasaki of Ltd. Edition Sushi, and enjoy music from violinist Tessa Lark and other festival musicians.
Benaroya Hall S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, 7:30 pm

SATURDAY

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024 Remind List
Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out $4, $6, and $8 food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. July's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and cold noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, and ube halaya, pandan cheesecake slices, and halo-halo soft serve from Hood Famous—what more do you need? Plus, purchase some adorable limited edition CID stickers, which include designs like the Japantown streetcar and the Hing Hay Park pagoda, to help support the nonprofit Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area.
Chinatown-International District, 11 am-4 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bite of Seattle Remind List
Seattle boasts plenty of food and drink festivals year-round, but Bite of Seattle—billed as “Seattle's original and largest food and beverage showcase” and claiming to draw 455,000 guests each year—is the most well-known gluttonous gathering by far, having been in business since 1982. Look forward to upwards of 250 food vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden, retail vendors, cider tastings, kids' activities, live cooking demos, and over 65 musical performers.
Seattle Center

Eastside Beer Week Remind List
Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting dozens of participating breweries in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton. Look forward to tap takeovers, special releases, brewery tours, tastings, and more.
Various locations

SPECIALS

Dough Joy List
The queer joy-fueled doughnut shop is paying tribute to your favorite artist's favorite artist during Capitol Hill Block Party with a horseshoe-shaped "Pink Pony Club" special, available all weekend at their roving doughnut truck at CHBP or at their Capitol Hill location.
Capitol Hill

Puffy Pandy List
White Center's adorable panda-themed dessert cafe recently introduced a new iced horchata latte, made with sweet cinnamon and robusta coffee.
White Center

Stevie's Famous
I finally got to try a slice of this buzzed-about pizza this week, and it was well worth the hype. They've got a new pie topped with aged mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sausage, caramelized onions, pickled peppers and chives, as well as a seasonal PB&J swirl ice cream flavor with house-made raspberry jam and peanut butter ribbons.
Beacon Hill, Burien

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 19–21, 2024
Alki Art Fair, Seafair Indian Days Powwow, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Vietnamese Coffee, Hot Pot, and A Farewell to Weird Taco Time
July 19, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Don Toliver, Santigold, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event Updates for July 18
Where to Find Chilled Noodles in Seattle for Summer 2024
Soba, Naengmyeon, and More
The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: July 15–21, 2024
Capitol Hill Block Party, Tasting Notes with Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 12–14, 2024
Ballard SeafoodFest, West Seattle Summer Fest, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me