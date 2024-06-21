This Week in Seattle Food News: West African Food, Dumplings, and Matcha

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Jollof Hub West African Cuisines
West African cuisine can be difficult to find in Seattle, so it's all the more exciting that this family-owned spot specializing in homestyle Nigerian and Gambian food opened in Greenwood at the beginning of the month. Dishes include jollof rice, meat pies, lamb afra, okra soup, and more.
Greenwood
Lin Handmade Dumplings Like List
This Chinese handmade dumpling spot has taken over the former Little Ting's Dumplings Like List location in Bellevue, serving xiao long bao, pan-fried buns, shrimp wontons, braised noodle soup, and other delicacies.
Bellevue
Musang Like List
Rejoice: Chef Melissa Miranda's James Beard-nominated Filipino restaurant, which went on hiatus in late January due to its pipes freezing and bursting, has at last reopened its doors.
Beacon Hill
FUTURE OPENINGS
Laurel
Kate Opatz (the owner of La Dive and Nacho Borracho Like List ) and La Dive bar manager Nico Ciel plan to open this pint-sized craft cocktail bar in the former Crumble & Flake Like List space on Capitol Hill later this year.
Capitol Hill
Matcha Magic Like List
This trendy Bellevue-based tea chain plans to open a location in South Lake Union in August and another on Capitol Hill by early 2024.
South Lake Union, Capitol Hill
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Atulea x Yuzu Pop-Up
The vintage-inspired cake pop-up Yuzu will visit the tea shop Atulea's Phinney location to sling white chocolate matcha Oreo cake, chocolate banana cake, and muscat grape yogurt cake. Grab a slice to pair with a frosty iced matcha.
Atulea, Phinney Ridge, 12-3 pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
Summer Mead Festival Presented by Skål Beer Hall
Channel your inner Viking and sip the nectar of Valhalla at this celebration of Washington mead. Nine local meaderies will pour some early summer offerings at Skål's covered outdoor street cafe. Chat with the producers and purchase bottles to take home with you if you find a favorite.
Skål Beer Hall, 12-5 PM
Summer Starter Wine Tasting & Sale
Need to stock up on wine for all your impending cookouts, garden parties, picnics, beach days, etc? The farm-to-table restaurant, wine bar, and bottle shop Three Sacks Full will host a summery walk-around tasting and sale—for $10, you'll get to stroll around sipping samples of a dozen different wines, including whites, reds, and rosés, and learn more about each selection.
Three Sacks Full, 12:30-4 pm
SPECIALS
Dantini Pizza
The cult favorite pizza pop-up has brought back its popular hot honey and pepperoni pie, topped with ricotta cream, mozzarella, pepperoni, black pepper, chives, lemon, hot honey, and Grana Padano.
Interbay
Milk Drunk Like List
The fried chicken sandwich joint is now swirling up matcha and cherry soft serve.
Beacon Hill
Temple Pastries Like List
Pastry chef Christina Wood's Central District bakery is kicking off summer with a selection of new seasonal specials that debut tomorrow, including a stunning mirror-glazed black forest tart, a churro doughnut, and a blueberry corn Danish that is seriously calling my name. On the savory side, they also have a new Calabrian chili ciabatta loaf.
Central District