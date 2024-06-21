EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🏳️‍🌈 Pride Month
☀️ June Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: West African Food, Dumplings, and Matcha

June 21, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
June 21, 2024
|
Like
Jollof Hub brings hard-to-find West African fare to Greenwood. (Postmates)
Happy Solstice! Summer is officially here, and there's a wave of new food updates, from West African food to handmade dumplings. Plus, Musang is back at last! For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Jollof Hub West African Cuisines List
West African cuisine can be difficult to find in Seattle, so it's all the more exciting that this family-owned spot specializing in homestyle Nigerian and Gambian food opened in Greenwood at the beginning of the month. Dishes include jollof rice, meat pies, lamb afra, okra soup, and more.
Greenwood

Lin Handmade Dumplings List
This Chinese handmade dumpling spot has taken over the former Little Ting's Dumplings List location in Bellevue, serving xiao long bao, pan-fried buns, shrimp wontons, braised noodle soup, and other delicacies.
Bellevue

Musang List
Rejoice: Chef Melissa Miranda's James Beard-nominated Filipino restaurant, which went on hiatus in late January due to its pipes freezing and bursting, has at last reopened its doors.
Beacon Hill

FUTURE OPENINGS

Laurel List
Kate Opatz (the owner of La Dive and Nacho Borracho List ) and La Dive bar manager Nico Ciel plan to open this pint-sized craft cocktail bar in the former Crumble & Flake List space on Capitol Hill later this year.
Capitol Hill

Matcha Magic List
This trendy Bellevue-based tea chain plans to open a location in South Lake Union in August and another on Capitol Hill by early 2024.
South Lake Union, Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Atulea x Yuzu Pop-Up Remind List
The vintage-inspired cake pop-up Yuzu will visit the tea shop Atulea's Phinney location to sling white chocolate matcha Oreo cake, chocolate banana cake, and muscat grape yogurt cake. Grab a slice to pair with a frosty iced matcha.
Atulea, Phinney Ridge, 12-3 pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Summer Mead Festival Presented by Skål Beer Hall Remind List
Channel your inner Viking and sip the nectar of Valhalla at this celebration of Washington mead. Nine local meaderies will pour some early summer offerings at Skål's covered outdoor street cafe. Chat with the producers and purchase bottles to take home with you if you find a favorite.
Skål Beer Hall, 12-5 PM

Summer Starter Wine Tasting & Sale Remind List
Need to stock up on wine for all your impending cookouts, garden parties, picnics, beach days, etc? The farm-to-table restaurant, wine bar, and bottle shop Three Sacks Full will host a summery walk-around tasting and sale—for $10, you'll get to stroll around sipping samples of a dozen different wines, including whites, reds, and rosés, and learn more about each selection.
Three Sacks Full, 12:30-4 pm

SPECIALS

Dantini Pizza List
The cult favorite pizza pop-up has brought back its popular hot honey and pepperoni pie, topped with ricotta cream, mozzarella, pepperoni, black pepper, chives, lemon, hot honey, and Grana Padano.
Interbay

Milk Drunk List
The fried chicken sandwich joint is now swirling up matcha and cherry soft serve.
Beacon Hill

Temple Pastries List
Pastry chef Christina Wood's Central District bakery is kicking off summer with a selection of new seasonal specials that debut tomorrow, including a stunning mirror-glazed black forest tart, a churro doughnut, and a blueberry corn Danish that is seriously calling my name. On the savory side, they also have a new Calabrian chili ciabatta loaf.
Central District

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 21–23, 2024
Fremont Fair & Solstice Parade, Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: West African Food, Dumplings, and Matcha
June 21, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Sabrina Carpenter, The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain, More Seattle Events Going On Sale
Plus, (G)I-DLE and More Event Updates for June 20
Seven Lavender Drinks to Try in Seattle
Fuel Coffee, Dough Joy, and More Places for Floral Beverages
The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: June 17–23, 2024
Vampire Weekend, Juneteenth Freedom Fest, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 14–16, 2024
Edmonds Arts Festival, Revival Juneteenth Market, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me