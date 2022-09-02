This Week in Seattle Food News: Wings, Taiyaki with Soft Serve, and An Upcoming Moto Location in Edmonds

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

SomiSomi Soft Serve & Taiyaki

This Korean dessert shop, which got its start in Los Angeles' Koreatown, debuted its first Washington location in Tukwila's Southcenter Mall in late August. The spot is primarily known for its specialty, ah boong: taiyaki (a fish-shaped waffle pastry) filled with soft serve. Ice cream flavors range from ube to milk tea to cookies 'n cream.

Tukwila

Pickup, dine-in



Tandoori Slice

Towards the end of August, this family-owned, Indian-inspired pizzeria opened in Des Moines, serving pizzas with toppings like butter chicken and paneer in addition to more conventional options such as barbecue chicken.

Des Moines

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



West Wings

West Seattle now has its very own dedicated chicken wing joint with the arrival of this family-owned restaurant, which opened last weekend and serves scratch-made sauces in flavors like flame hot and Korean pepper.

West Seattle

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Fern Thai Eatery and Bar

This Bellevue-based Thai spot plans to open a location in the former Soi space on Capitol Hill next month.

Capitol Hill



Hamdi

Berk Güldal and Katrina Schult's Turkish pop-up Hamdi, which gained an ardent following after it launched last year, will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former Tarsan i Jane space later this month.

Fremont



Moto

The West Seattle pizzeria Moto , which has racked up praise for its naturally fermented Detroit-style pies and soft-serve ice cream in hand-baked cones, revealed via Instagram this week that it will be opening a new restaurant in Edmonds. The rapidly expanding business previously announced that it would be expanding with a new location in the former space of Renee Erickson's legendary Boat Street Café —the website indicates that the Belltown location is "opening soon."

Edmonds

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Vito's closes due to fire

First Hill's dark, sexy Italian lounge Vito's is closed for the foreseeable future due to damage from the response to a fire that damaged the Madison Apartments above in June. Vito's was not damaged by the fire itself but by the water used to douse the fire, which they say "crashed through the ceiling and wreaked havoc throughout the restaurant." The bar has created a relief fund to help compensate the staff's lost wages while the business attempts to get back on its feet.



Capitol Hill business owners purchase building

We previously reported in April that the Stumbling Monk owner Rob Linehan had been offered $3.3 million for the property that the Stumbling Monk shares with Glo's, Captain Blacks, and The Doctor's Office and that the businesses were waiting to hear more details. Now, an update has arrived: The owners of Captain Blacks and the Stumbling Monk have come together to purchase the property with the help of entrepreneur James Wong.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Capitol Hill Series Resurrection

Head-bang to a no-cover show from the "Southern-fried" rock and roll group Smoker Dad and try Elysian's newly released black lime lager "Hands Off My Merkin." A portion of proceeds from every pint sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Elysian Brewing Company, 6:45 pm

Seattle Rum Fest 2022

Brush up on the finer points of the sugarcane-based spirit at the first-ever edition of this festival. You'll get to sample plenty of rums, get educated via seminars, and mingle with industry professionals and other rum lovers.

Washington Hall, 4:30 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Frisky Girl Farm Sunflower U-Pick

Is there anything more cheerful than a sunflower? Join Frisky Girl Farm at their new location and gather all of the golden-yellow blooms you like from their U-pick fields. Snacks and lawn games will be available, and guests are also encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs for leisurely lounging.

Frisky Girl Farm, 10 am-4 pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Labor Day Weekend Sunday Celebration

This Labor Day weekend, treat yourself to tasty barbecued grub (courtesy of The Metropolitan Grill), decadent Nutty Squirrel gelato, and refreshing frosés at the winery's scenic courtyard. Tribute group Petty or Not will be jamming all your favorite songs from the late, great Tom Petty.

Chateau Ste. Michelle, 2-5 pm



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Li'l Woody's Free Burger Day

As is yearly tradition, the ever-popular local burger joint Li'l Woody's will dispense free burgers for Labor Day. Note that "extras cost extra," so you'll have to pony up if you want additional toppings.

Li'l Woody's, 2-5 pm

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

In Person Author Talk: Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson, Lunchbox

If you have a child to pack lunch for and have exhausted the wells of inspiration, look no further than Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson's newest book Lunchbox, which is chock-full of tasty and adorable ideas for spiffing up your everyday brown-bag meal. The authors will share tips, field questions from the audience, and sign copies.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. The final special is the Lil Woody's Fillet-O-Fish with beer-battered Alaskan pollock, "pickle-y" tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and American cheese from Li'l Woody's chef Cory Alfano (August 30-September 5).

Li'l Woody's

SPECIALS

Haymaker

The Italian zucchini pasta dish known as spaghetti alla Nerano recently enjoyed a boost in popularity after Stanley Tucci gave it a hearty endorsement on his CNN series Searching for Italy, saying it was one of the best things he'd ever eaten. Now, you can enjoy the coveted pasta, made with zucchini, Parmesan, and breadcrumbs at the Eastlake location of Brian Clevenger's restaurant Haymaker.

Eastlake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mean Sandwich

The Ballard sandwich shop's latest special is the "Pork Chop Dinner" sandwich: a thick-cut pork loin, topped with pickled red onions, charred red cabbage, and slathered with house-made gravy mayo.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Salt & Straw

The Portland-based artisan ice creamery is greeting fall with its new "Harvest Festival" flavor series, which is inspired by the spirit of autumn. The lineup includes Spiced Goat Cheese Pumpkin Pie⁠, Beecher’s Flagship Cheese with Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls⁠, Caramel Apple Sherbet⁠, Pinot Poached Pear Sherbet⁠, and Plum & Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



