Event News

Ticket Alert: 50 Cent, Taylor Tomlinson, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, PAX West Dates Announced and More Event Updates for May 11
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
May 11, 2023
Like
Share
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will stop in Seattle on her "Have It All" tour. (Artist photo)
Millennials, are you listening? 50 Cent will take you to the candy shop in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ with Busta Rhymes in tow. For even more nostalgia, catch the early aughts indie rockers Local Natives and pop-punk troupe Bowling for Soup on tour this fall. Plus, relatable millennial comedian Taylor Tomlinson will stop in Seattle on her "Have It All" tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.

 

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 12

MUSIC

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Sept 7)

Apashe Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 16)

The Aquabats Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon July 17)

Bowling for Soup Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 17)

Bruno Major: Tour of Planet Earth Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Sept 8)

Charlotte Cardin Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Nov 12)

Dirty Dancing in Concert Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Fri Nov 17)

The Disco Biscuits Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs July 13)

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 11)

Local Natives Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 26)

LP: Love Lines Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 26)

L.S. Dunes Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Aug 2)
On sale at noon

Madison Cunningham Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 23)

Niko Moon Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri July 14)

Nintendo Rave Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri June 23)

Wolfmother Add to a List
Neptune Theater (Fri Sept 22)

COMEDY

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch Add to a List *second night added*
Paramount Theatre (Nov 10-11, 2023)

Michelle Buteau Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 29)

Taylor Tomlinson Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 20-21, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Cannons Add to a List *second night added*
The Showbox (Aug 25-26)

COMEDY

Brad Williams Add to a List *late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 22)

Michelle Wolf Add to a List *late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

PERFORMANCE

México en el Corazón Add to a List *free with RSVP*
Paramount Theatre (Sat June 3)

The Improvised Shakespeare Company Add to a List
Triple Door (Sat Sept 30)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

G Flip Add to a List  
Neumos (Mon Oct 23)
On sale Wednesday

PERFORMANCE

Six Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (July 12-23, 2023)
On sale Tuesday

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Gargantuan video game convention PAX West Add to a List will return to the recently expanded Seattle Convention Center on Labor Day weekend, with the new addition of Nintendo Live 2023, an “all-ages Nintendo celebration with Switch gameplay, stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.” Badges will go on sale May 31.

Live Nation has kicked off their annual Concert Week promotion, offering $25 tickets to big-name shows like Duran Duran Add to a List , Alicia Keys Add to a List , boygenius Add to a List , and many more, from now until May 16. 

Seattle-based indie label Freakout has announced its transition to a nonprofit model, as a part of its commitment to expand its community-focused initiatives and create programs that support up-and-coming artists.

The Seahawks’ 2023 schedule is set to be announced today, May 11, at 5 pm. Single game tickets will also go on sale today. Home game opponents will include the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers.

