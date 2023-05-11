Ticket Alert: 50 Cent, Taylor Tomlinson, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, PAX West Dates Announced and More Event Updates for May 11

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 12

MUSIC

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Sept 7)

Apashe

Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 16)

The Aquabats

The Showbox (Mon July 17)

Bowling for Soup

The Showbox (Tues Oct 17)

Bruno Major: Tour of Planet Earth

The Showbox (Fri Sept 8)

Charlotte Cardin

Neumos (Sun Nov 12)

Dirty Dancing in Concert

McCaw Hall (Fri Nov 17)

The Disco Biscuits

The Showbox (Thurs July 13)

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band

Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 11)

Local Natives

Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 26)

LP: Love Lines Tour

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 26)

L.S. Dunes

The Showbox (Wed Aug 2)

On sale at noon

Madison Cunningham

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 23)

Niko Moon

The Showbox (Fri July 14)

Nintendo Rave

The Showbox (Fri June 23)

Wolfmother

Neptune Theater (Fri Sept 22)

COMEDY

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch *second night added*

Paramount Theatre (Nov 10-11, 2023)

Michelle Buteau

Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 29)

Taylor Tomlinson

Paramount Theatre (Oct 20-21, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Cannons *second night added*

The Showbox (Aug 25-26)

COMEDY

Brad Williams *late show added*

Neptune Theatre (Sat July 22)

Michelle Wolf *late show added*

Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

PERFORMANCE

México en el Corazón *free with RSVP*

Paramount Theatre (Sat June 3)

The Improvised Shakespeare Company

Triple Door (Sat Sept 30)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

G Flip

Neumos (Mon Oct 23)

On sale Wednesday

PERFORMANCE

Six

Paramount Theatre (July 12-23, 2023)

On sale Tuesday

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Gargantuan video game convention PAX West will return to the recently expanded Seattle Convention Center on Labor Day weekend, with the new addition of Nintendo Live 2023, an “all-ages Nintendo celebration with Switch gameplay, stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.” Badges will go on sale May 31.

Live Nation has kicked off their annual Concert Week promotion, offering $25 tickets to big-name shows like Duran Duran , Alicia Keys , boygenius , and many more, from now until May 16.

Seattle-based indie label Freakout has announced its transition to a nonprofit model, as a part of its commitment to expand its community-focused initiatives and create programs that support up-and-coming artists.

The Seahawks’ 2023 schedule is set to be announced today, May 11, at 5 pm. Single game tickets will also go on sale today. Home game opponents will include the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers.