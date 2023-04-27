EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: 6LACK, Demetri Martin, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Billy Strings and More Event Updates for April 27
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
April 27, 2023
6ack in 6LACK.
Moody Maryland rapper 6LACK will swing through town on his Since I Have a Lover tour, supporting his first album in five years. If bluegrass is more your vibe, the aptly-named guitar virtuoso Billy Strings has also announced a local date this fall. Plus, deadpan satirist and doodler Demetri Martin will slide into Seattle to tape his new comedy special. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 28

MUSIC

6LACK: Since I Have A Lover Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Thurs Oct 5)

The Aces Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 24)

All Time Low Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 16)

Altin Gün Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 14)

Batalla de Campeones Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs June 8)

Billy Strings Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 1)

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 21)

Curren$y Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 2)

The Front Bottoms Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Aug 8)

grentperez Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Oct 21)

Jidenna Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 14)

Kamelot: Awaken the World Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Aug 30)

Motionless In White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 3)

Rema Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 12)

Social Distortion Add to a List *third show added*
The Showbox (Mon July 3)

Switchfoot Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 7)
On sale at noon

U.S. Girls Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Sept 13)

VOLA Add to a List
Neumos (Mon Sept 18)

COMEDY

Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 11)

Iliza: Hard Feelings Tour Add to a List *late show added*
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour Add to a List *late show added*
Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15)

PERFORMANCE

Derek Hough - Symphony of Dance Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 4)

PODCASTS

Whoreible Decisions Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 7)
On sale at noon

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

IDK Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Oct 17)

Panda Bear + Sonic Boom Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 16)

Reignwolf Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Sept 1)

COMEDY

Chumel Torres: El Blanco De Tus Burlas Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 19)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 49th annual Seattle International Film Festival Add to a List has announced its full lineup of 264 films representing 74 countries. Tickets are on sale now and Stranger contributor Chase Hutchinson has the scoop on can’t-miss flicks and where to score tickets to the hybrid festival; we’re stoked for Mami Wata, a black-and-white film set in a West African village.

In the wake of the Tennessee drag ban, beloved Seattle demon queen Bosco and Queer/Bar will present an epic fundraiser for the Tennessee ACLU on May 1 at Neumos Add to a List . The “drag rally” will feature appearances by over 20 queens, including local faves like Beau Degas, Issa Man, Monday Mourning, and others.

Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced its 50th anniversary season Add to a List , which will include performances of much-loved classics like Swan Lake Add to a List and Coppélia Add to a List alongside One Thousand Pieces Add to a List , which was inspired by Marc Chagall and features music by Philip Glass.

