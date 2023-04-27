Ticket Alert: 6LACK, Demetri Martin, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Billy Strings and More Event Updates for April 27

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 28

MUSIC

6LACK: Since I Have A Lover Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs Oct 5)

The Aces

The Showbox (Tues Oct 24)

All Time Low

Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 16)

Altin Gün

Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 14)

Batalla de Campeones

Neptune Theatre (Thurs June 8)

Billy Strings

WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 1)

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Neptune Theatre (Fri July 21)

Curren$y

Neptune Theatre (Fri June 2)

The Front Bottoms

Paramount Theatre (Tues Aug 8)

grentperez

Neumos (Sat Oct 21)

Jidenna

Showbox SoDo (Fri July 14)

Kamelot: Awaken the World Tour

The Showbox (Wed Aug 30)

Motionless In White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour

WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 3)

Rema

Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 12)

Social Distortion *third show added*

The Showbox (Mon July 3)

Switchfoot

Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 7)

On sale at noon

U.S. Girls

Neumos (Wed Sept 13)

VOLA

Neumos (Mon Sept 18)

COMEDY

Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 11)

Iliza: Hard Feelings Tour *late show added*

Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour *late show added*

Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15)

PERFORMANCE

Derek Hough - Symphony of Dance

Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 4)

PODCASTS

Whoreible Decisions

Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 7)

On sale at noon

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

IDK

Neumos (Tues Oct 17)

Panda Bear + Sonic Boom

Neptune Theatre (Sun July 16)

Reignwolf

Neumos (Fri Sept 1)

COMEDY

Chumel Torres: El Blanco De Tus Burlas

Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 19)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 49th annual Seattle International Film Festival has announced its full lineup of 264 films representing 74 countries. Tickets are on sale now and Stranger contributor Chase Hutchinson has the scoop on can’t-miss flicks and where to score tickets to the hybrid festival; we’re stoked for Mami Wata, a black-and-white film set in a West African village.

In the wake of the Tennessee drag ban, beloved Seattle demon queen Bosco and Queer/Bar will present an epic fundraiser for the Tennessee ACLU on May 1 at Neumos . The “drag rally” will feature appearances by over 20 queens, including local faves like Beau Degas, Issa Man, Monday Mourning, and others.

Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced its 50th anniversary season , which will include performances of much-loved classics like Swan Lake and Coppélia alongside One Thousand Pieces , which was inspired by Marc Chagall and features music by Philip Glass.