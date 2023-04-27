Ticket Alert: 6LACK, Demetri Martin, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 28
MUSIC
6LACK: Since I Have A Lover Tour
WaMu Theater (Thurs Oct 5)
The Aces
The Showbox (Tues Oct 24)
All Time Low
Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 16)
Altin Gün
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 14)
Batalla de Campeones
Neptune Theatre (Thurs June 8)
Billy Strings
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 1)
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 21)
Curren$y
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 2)
The Front Bottoms
Paramount Theatre (Tues Aug 8)
grentperez
Neumos (Sat Oct 21)
Jidenna
Showbox SoDo (Fri July 14)
Kamelot: Awaken the World Tour
The Showbox (Wed Aug 30)
Motionless In White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 3)
Rema
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 12)
Social Distortion
*third show added*
The Showbox (Mon July 3)
Switchfoot
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 7)
On sale at noon
U.S. Girls
Neumos (Wed Sept 13)
VOLA
Neumos (Mon Sept 18)
COMEDY
Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 11)
Iliza: Hard Feelings Tour
*late show added*
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 18)
Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
*late show added*
Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15)
PERFORMANCE
Derek Hough - Symphony of Dance
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 4)
PODCASTS
Whoreible Decisions
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 7)
On sale at noon
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
IDK
Neumos (Tues Oct 17)
Panda Bear + Sonic Boom
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 16)
Reignwolf
Neumos (Fri Sept 1)
COMEDY
Chumel Torres: El Blanco De Tus Burlas
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 19)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The 49th annual Seattle International Film Festival has announced its full lineup of 264 films representing 74 countries. Tickets are on sale now and Stranger contributor Chase Hutchinson has the scoop on can't-miss flicks and where to score tickets to the hybrid festival; we're stoked for Mami Wata, a black-and-white film set in a West African village.
In the wake of the Tennessee drag ban, beloved Seattle demon queen Bosco and Queer/Bar will present an epic fundraiser for the Tennessee ACLU on May 1 at Neumos. The "drag rally" will feature appearances by over 20 queens, including local faves like Beau Degas, Issa Man, Monday Mourning, and others.
Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced its 50th anniversary season, which will include performances of much-loved classics like Swan Lake and Coppélia alongside One Thousand Pieces, which was inspired by Marc Chagall and features music by Philip Glass.